TROS 26: Nine-Part Symphony (Minutes 126-130 with Nathan Fontyn)

In minutes 126-130 of The Rise of Skywalker, Ben and Leia become one with the Force and beings across the galaxy celebrate their victory against the Sith Eternal. Joining me today is Nathan Fontyn (from the ["Music By John Williams"](https://x.com/JWilliams_Fan) Twitter). We discuss John Williams's sentimental themes, his use of choir, and the "greatest hits" of Star Wars themes present in the "Reunion" cue.