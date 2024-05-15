Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicStar Wars Music Minute
Listen to Star Wars Music Minute in the App
Listen to Star Wars Music Minute in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Star Wars Music Minute

Podcast Star Wars Music Minute
Chrysanthe Tan
Celebrating the music and sound of Star Wars 5 cinematic minutes at a time!
MusicMusic CommentaryTV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • TROS 26: Nine-Part Symphony (Minutes 126-130 with Nathan Fontyn)
    In minutes 126-130 of The Rise of Skywalker, Ben and Leia become one with the Force and beings across the galaxy celebrate their victory against the Sith Eternal. Joining me today is Nathan Fontyn (from the ["Music By John Williams"](https://x.com/JWilliams_Fan) Twitter). We discuss John Williams's sentimental themes, his use of choir, and the "greatest hits" of Star Wars themes present in the "Reunion" cue. 
    --------  
    1:36:28
  • TROS 25: Inverse Immolation Scene (Minutes 121-125 with Ender Smith)
    The good guys win! Reylo kiss! Ben Solo dies! Minutes 121-125 of The Rise of Skywalker are packed with action, romance, and melty 'splody faces. Joining me today is Ender Smith (AKA AurekFonts), who talks with me about subjective sound design, chiastic structure, how character deaths are scored in Star Wars, and more! Timestamps: 0:00 - Hello there! 8:38 - "Avengers" moment slotted into the Force theme. 14:15 - Victory theme. 23:40 - Mallets as an orchestration tool. 27:30 - What even is the Rebel Fanfare anymore? 38:22 - Finn feeling the Force. 39:11 - Subjective sound design choices. 45:58 - Thud + timpani hit when Ben grabs the ledge. Ben's ascent. 50:44 - Kylo Ren "aggressive-lite" theme. 1:00:30 - "Inverse" Immolation Scene. 1:05:08 - Uber-romantic Rey's theme, tumbling down and climbing up. 1:12:27 - The music before Rey/Ben kiss is reused in an earlier part of the film. 1:22:53 - Ben Solo's Redemption (incidental motif) and brass chorales in Star Wars. 1:25:54 - The music accompanying various character deaths in Star Wars. 1:36:07 - Chiastic structure. 1:39:58 - Ben Solo vs. Anakin Skywalker. 1:45:44 - Thoughts about The Kiss and Ben Solo's death. 2:01:48 - Two-pronged approaches to victory in Star Wars (military strategy and Force strategy). 2:10:48 - Thoughts on the Citizen's Fleet showing up. 2:17:49 - SWMM Questionnaire. Things to Check Out: Barber: Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 - https://youtu.be/ajaMdRv0IK0?si=jBvX7-Q3-2coOfuR Pavane for a Dead Princess (Maurice Ravel): https://youtu.be/GKkeDqJBlK8?si=HmHnJjzKyCF9T8C4 Qui-Gon Death Scene: https://youtu.be/3Yaug3Xh7oQ?t=155 Chiastic structure: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chiastic_structure Tchaikovsky: 'Romeo and Juliet' Fantasy Overture https://youtu.be/f6qZUCi7ToQ?si=aRIdulRl6YVWgTbU Complete Catalogue of the Musical Themes of Star Wars (by Frank Lehman): https://franklehman.com/starwars/ Musical Themes: 3. Force 58. Victory 2. Rebel Fanfare 45a. Rey A (Theme A-Phrase) 45b. Rey A (Theme B-Phrase) 41a. Kylo Ren A (Aggressive) 116) Bittersweetness 113) Ben Solo's Redemption Where are we in the soundtrack?: OST 15. "The Force Is with You" FYC 21. "Rescue" FYC 22. "Farewell" OST 16. "Farewell" --------------- STAR WARS MUSIC MINUTE QUESTIONNAIRE: 1. In exactly 3 words, what does Star Wars sound like? New answer: Mature score; improv. ESB season: Colorful, rollercoaster, crosstalk. Solo season: Actually close enough. (to John Williams) ANH season: California radio voiceovers 2. What's something related to Star Wars music or sound that you want to learn more about? New answer: How the scoring process was done for the sequel trilogy. John Williams reportedly wrote a lot more music for this film than was actually used. Why? ESB season: The various vocal effects used for aliens and glissando lizards. He'd like to create a plug-in for a DAW. Solo season: How musical notation works in Star Wars. What does Bith notation look like for the Cantina Band? How about Max Rebo's charts? Does he read sheet music or play by ear? ANH season: The making of one musical cue from start to finish 3. What's a score or soundtrack you're fond of besides anything Star Wars? New answer: Lord of the Rings (composed by Howard Shore), The Muppet Christmas Carol (composed by Miles Goodman with songs written by Paul Williams) ESB season: Looper (composed by Nathan Johnson) Solo season: The Village (composed by James Newton Howard) ANH season: Knives Out (composed by Nathan Johnson) --------------- Guest: Ender Smith (AurekFonts) Twitter: https://twitter.com/AurekFonts BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/aurekfonts.bsky.social Github: https://aurekfonts.github.io/ More fonts: https://crowntype.com/ Womprat (Star Wars font): https://womprat.xyz ------------------ ⭐️ Join the Discord server by becoming a patron at any level! https://patreon.com/chrysanthetan Leave a voice message, and I might play it on the show...   https://starwarsmusicminute.com/comlink Where else to find SWMM: BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/chrysanthetan.bsky.social and https://bsky.app/profile/starwarsmusmin.bsky.social Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarWarsMusMin Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/652WVfMTLwJpVZ82i8uhFA Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/star-wars-music-minute/id1552988763 YouTube: https://youtube.com/starwarsmusicminute TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@starwarsmusicminute? Instagram: https://instagram.com/starwarsmusicminute Email: [email protected] Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/starwarsmusmin
    --------  
    2:32:05
  • TROS 24: Dubstep Lightning (Minutes 116-120 with James Waterman and Justin Scheid)
    In minutes 116-120 of The Rise of Skywalker, Palpatine unleashes Force lightning on the Resistance fleet, Rey gets a boost from the voices of Jedi past, Sidious declares that he is all the Sith, and Rey retorts that she is all the Jedi. Oh, and Palpatine has a really bad time as he disintegrates from his own Force lightning. 😬 Joining me today are Justin Scheid and James Waterman from The Band Batch! We discuss Palpatine's seismic energy bolt, blowing out speakers, how to make risers, and more! Timestamps: 0:00 - Hello there! 8:31 - Really Bad Feeling/Final Countdown 18:34 - Palpatheme into Sith Whispers (Darth Maul throwback). 23:34 - Which Kylo Ren theme is this? 30:43 - Do film composers pre-write functional transitional music? 34:22 - Breaking down the elements that can contribute to a musical "riser." 43:54 - Analyzing Palpatine's big lightning bolt/seismic energy sound thingy 48:47 - Sonic visualizer demonstration, spectral frequency. 1:00:46 - J.J. Abrams, Dave Acord, and Matt Wood on the Force lightning sound. 1:02:43 - Soulja Boy, car bass, blowing out your speakers. 1:17:11 - Tragic, Star Wars-y, 4-3 suspensions. 1:21:31 - Inverted pedal point, Rey's Chimes theme, voices of the past Jedi. 1:35:13 - Hearing the lightsabers before we see them. Seamless orchestration/sound design. 1:40:56 - Chord goes sour. 1:47:13 - Palpatine's vocal fry. 1:56:42 - Demonstrating power through psychological warfare vs. brute force. 2:08:59 - They shot this Sith auditorium sequence at Bad Robot in LA. 2:19:47 - SWMM Questionnaire. 2:29:46 - Justin's top 3 droids. Things to Check Out: Sonic Visualiser (free app): https://www.sonicvisualiser.org/ Aphex Twin spectogram song: Spectrogram] Aphex Twin / ΔMi−1 = −∂Σn=1NDi[n][Σj∈C{i}Fji[n − 1] + Fexti[[n−1] - https://youtu.be/wSYAZnQmffg?si=T8RsEABxwFbSiZG_ Soulja Boy’s music is too loud - https://youtu.be/aAEAf60_iX8?si=wjdAj1pEGRSsoJ_c Sound clash: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sound_clash Zaireeka (Flaming Lips album): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zaireeka Return of the Jedi before Ben appears on Dagobah Barber: Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 - https://youtu.be/ajaMdRv0IK0?si=jBvX7-Q3-2coOfuR Complete Catalogue of the Musical Themes of Star Wars (by Frank Lehman): https://franklehman.com/starwars/ Musical Themes: 110) Really Bad Feeling 1b. Main Theme (B Section) 1a. Main Theme (A Section) 17. Emperor 45) Sith Whispers 41a. Kylo Ren A (Aggressive) 41b. Kylo Ren 1.5 (Redeemed) 46a. Rey B (Chimes) 45a. Rey A (Theme A-Phrase) 3. Force Where are we in the soundtrack?: OST 15. "The Force Is with You" FYC 20. "Seeing Sights" --------------- STAR WARS MUSIC MINUTE QUESTIONNAIRE: 1. In exactly 3 words, what does Star Wars sound like? Justin: New answer: Epic, sweeping, grandiose. ESB season: Nar. Ra. Tive. SOLO season: Grandiose, sweeping, futuristic. ANH season: Pew pew pew. James: New answer: Peace and promise. ESB season: Pew. Vrooppf. Rrrrrr. SOLO season: Bum bum bum. ANH season: The Band Batch. 2. What's something related to Star Wars music or sound that you want to learn more about? Justin: New answer: I'd love to see the sound library of Star Wars--every Star Wars-approved sound that the artists get to pick from, the tree of folders, etc. Also, how many sounds are created and not used? Also, what's the process of thinking about droid sounds? ESB season: Who makes the decision to replace dialogue? SOLO/ANH season: How is all the foley done? James: New answer: How does the timing at scoring sessions work out (especially knowing that John Williams didn't tend to use a click track)? ESB season: When original voice actors are replaced by new people, what are those industry conversations like? Is there something in the actors' contracts about the possibility of being replaced? What about SAG, legal specifics, etc? SOLO season: What is on-set sound like? ANH season: What is John Williams's writing process like? 3. What's a score or soundtrack you're fond of besides anything Star Wars? Justin: New answer: Hook (John Williams), War of the Worlds (John Williams), It Follows (DisasterPeace), Smile (Cristobal Tapia de Veer), I Saw the TV Glow. ESB season: It Follows (DisasterPeace). SOLO season: Stranger Things (Kyle Dixon/Michael Stein), War of the Worlds (John William) ANH season: The Village (James Newton Howard). James: New answer: The Darjeeling Limited soundtrack, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou soundtrack. ESB answer: The Shining (Wendy Carlos). SOLO answer: Untitled (David Lang) ANH answer: Hereditary (Colin Stetson). --------------- Guests: Justin Scheid and James Waterman Justin Scheid Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jcscheid/ Bandcamp: https://raingoatmusic.bandcamp.com Soundcloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/rain-goat-music YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrlciBsEZTCnF7uK3S1NBXw James Waterman: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jameswatermanmusic Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesWaterman YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jameswaterman Bandcamp: https://jerichojericho.bandcamp.com/ Website: https://www.jameswatermanmusic.com/ ------------------ ⭐️ Join the Discord server by becoming a patron at any level! https://patreon.com/chrysanthetan Leave a voice message, and I might play it on the show...   https://starwarsmusicminute.com/comlink Where else to find SWMM: BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/chrysanthetan.bsky.social and https://bsky.app/profile/starwarsmusmin.bsky.social Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarWarsMusMin Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/652WVfMTLwJpVZ82i8uhFA Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/star-wars-music-minute/id1552988763 YouTube: https://youtube.com/starwarsmusicminute TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@starwarsmusicminute? Instagram: https://instagram.com/starwarsmusicminute Email: [email protected] Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/starwarsmusmin
    --------  
    2:37:39
  • TROS 23: Mufasa Is Dead (Minutes 111-115 with Christina Ward)
    In minutes 111-115 of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey Force-transfers her lightsaber to Ben, Palpatine sucks the life out of the Dyad, and Lando shows up with a massive Citizens' Fleet ready to join the fight. Christina Ward (from The Band Batch) returns to the show to analyze Palpatine's vocal delivery from an operatic speak-singing perspective. We also discuss Disney villains, Verdi's Macbeth, purposely-ugly music, and more! Timestamps: 0:00 - Hello there! 11:42 - Orchestration during Sith Whispers. 24:53 - Palpatine's misogyny. 33:35 - Magical, childlike twinklies. 35:15 - Breathing of Rey and Ben. 38:10 - Additional details from the novelization. Do they make a difference? 46:51 - First Thrawn reference. 53:35 - "Really Bad Feeling" motif. 59:05 - Coordinated "stab" from the orchestra. 1:00:13 - Rey's Chimes theme and types of motion in music. 1:09:33 - Emphasized sound of the lightsabers being dragged. 1:22:24 - Mystery Motif, ascending minor arpeggios with a flat 6. Bernard Herrmann's influence. 1:31:58 - Analyzing Palpatine's vocal delivery: rhythmic structure, pitch, speak-singing (sprechstimme). 1:37:59 - Verdi, recitative, characterful singing, Disney songs. 1:41:06 - Sprechstimme in the work of Schoenberg, Berg, Schreker, and other early 20th century composers. 1:48:46 - Palpatine's line ("The Jedi are dead") almost sounds like singing. 1:51:20 - Comparing this scene to Jeremy Irons's performance as Scar in The Lion King. 2:01:07 - Notation of "Sith Whispers" according to Frank Lehman. 2:05:21 - Verdi's Macbeth and purposely ugly-sounding music (witches chorus). 2:19:21 - Critiquing Poe's leadership. 2:29:33 - Giving us a victory so we can have a tragedy. 2:37:41 - SWMM Questionnaire Things to Check Out: Sprechgesang: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sprechgesang Types of motion: https://musictheory.pugetsound.edu/mt21c/TypesOfMotion.html Verdi "Macbeth" - Che faceste? Dite su! (Witches) - https://youtu.be/PMbxBDIWOFs?si=mAzWmo8OIcv_D1oC Scar Becomes King (begin at 0:50): https://youtu.be/f9nAcuRioTc?si=svWk96lTzuFs5LjS Lion King Stampede (first 9 seconds): https://youtu.be/x__EVvWUT3A?feature=shared Football Crowd Chants 'Defence' into Medium Cheer Take 3 (0:02-0:08 'crowd shouting defense'): https://youtu.be/ASDL034oxS0 TROS 10: Dialogue Is the Melody (Minutes 46-50 with Camila Quiñones) - https://www.starwarsmusicminute.com/podcast/tros-10-dialogue-is-the-melody Complete Catalogue of the Musical Themes of Star Wars (by Frank Lehman): https://franklehman.com/starwars/ Musical Themes: 41b. Kylo Ren 1.5 (Redeemed) 45) Sith Whispers 61b. Knights of Ren (Slow Form) 3. Force 110) Really Bad Feeling 52a. Tension (Basic Motif) (arguably, perhaps) 45a. Rey A (Theme A-Phrase) 46a. Rey B (Chimes) 34b. Mystery (Form 2) 18) Descending Heroic Tetrachords 1a. Main Theme (A Section) 1b. Main Theme (B Section) Where are we in the soundtrack?: FYC 19. "Coming Together" --------------- STAR WARS MUSIC MINUTE QUESTIONNAIRE: 1. In exactly 3 words, what does Star Wars sound like? New answer: Growing bacteria culture. ESB answer: Heartfelt. Direct. Dramatic. Solo answer: Droids. Hopeful. Dramatic. 2. What's something related to Star Wars music or sound that you want to learn more about? New answer: Will there continue to be pop collaborations in Star Wars, like with "Twin Flame" (Victoria Monét) in The Acolyte. ESB answer: What the aural representation of Chiss brainwaves, particularly Sky-walkers, would be. Solo answer: What are the thematic relationships that tie the dark side with Imperialism, musically speaking? Similarly, what musical relationships tie the light side with rebellion and goodness? 3. What's a score or soundtrack you're fond of besides anything Star Wars? New answer: Bleach (anime series composed by Shirō Sagisu) ESB answer: Ms. Marvel (composed by Laura Karpman) and Moon Knight (composed by Hesham Nazih) Solo answer: Dune (music composed by Hans Zimmer, sound team led by Mark Mangini and Theo Green) --------------- Guest: Christina Ward Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtverse.studio/ ------------------ ⭐️ Join the Discord server by becoming a patron at any level! https://patreon.com/chrysanthetan Leave a voice message, and I might play it on the show...   https://starwarsmusicminute.com/comlink Where else to find SWMM: BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/chrysanthetan.bsky.social and https://bsky.app/profile/starwarsmusmin.bsky.social Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarWarsMusMin Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/652WVfMTLwJpVZ82i8uhFA Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/star-wars-music-minute/id1552988763 YouTube: https://youtube.com/starwarsmusicminute TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@starwarsmusicminute? Instagram: https://instagram.com/starwarsmusicminute Email: [email protected] Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/starwarsmusmin
    --------  
    2:44:47
  • TROS 22: Good Boy Ben Theme (Minutes 106-110 with Samantha Tripp)
    In minutes 106-110 of The Rise of Skywalker, Ben Solo arrives on the scene, bringing with him a new, redeemed musical theme! As J.J. Abrams puts it, we "make the trip from Ren to Ben." I'm pleased to be joined by Samantha Tripp for an in-depth discussion about this huge moment in the score.  Timestamps: 0:00 - Hello there! 6:59 - "Approaching the Throne" 14:23 - Sith Wayfinder motif with and without Kylo Ren's Hesitant theme in the background. 18:22 - Two main set pieces happening at once. Battle sounds from ground and space. 25:30 - Quintessential Williams action scoring. "Finn and Jannah at War" set piece theme. 36:29 - Why John Williams loves concert arrangements. 43:25 - March of the Resistance sounds less "march-y" here; it's melodically and rhythmically stretched out. 51:11 - Don Williams (JW's timpanist brother). 57:15 - LA Master Chorale in the Sith Auditorium. 1:08:08 - Is Palpatine's voice more echoey here? Rey's? 1:11:07 - Is Psalm of the Sith subtly woven into this part? 1:21:17 - This part reminds us of "The Immolation Scene" (Revenge of the Sith) and Barber's Adagio for Strings. 1:34:19 - Kylo Ren Redeemed theme! 1:40:37 - J.J. Abrams asking John Williams to "make the trip from Ren to Ben." 1:51:29 - Visualizing Kylo Ren/Ben Solo themes with a cool intervals + emotions tool (Sentisonics). 1:59:57 - Ben's good boy theme getting faster, more hopeful. 2:08:49 - Emperor's Theme (extremely hard to hear in the film, but it's on the FYC soundtrack). 2:16:32 - SWMM Questionnaire Things to Check Out: Don Williams interview dropping hints for TROS... Unfortunately, the video seems to have been taken down! If anyone has an alternate link for it, please send it along! "Adagio for Strings" (Samuel Barber) - https://youtu.be/izQsgE0L450?si=r1oP8AM2tQpYBYEH "The Immolation Scene" (from Revenge of the Sith by John Williams) - https://youtu.be/HUpipZMNGhA?si=PqGT3KWhXi83EBlt Cellist Erika Duke-Kirkpatrick on "The Kiss" - https://youtu.be/nHrblao5iWk?si=zJQB-x8gI32lJ8Ih&t=2193 Interval test from Dennis Hamm's ESB episode - https://youtu.be/J13zvJCEyyg?si=j2DS_V1cDE_SjgY6&t=5677 Sentisonics: https://sentisonics.com/ Complete Catalogue of the Musical Themes of Star Wars (by Frank Lehman): https://franklehman.com/starwars/ Musical Themes: Approaching The Throne Sith Artifacts (Wayfinder) March of the Resistance (A Section) Kylo Ren 1.5 (Redeemed) Sith Whispers Emperor Psalm of the Sith (A Section) SPM - Finn and Jannah At War Where are we in the soundtrack?: OST 14. "Approaching the Throne" FYC 17. "Approaching the Throne" FYC 18. "Parents" FYC 19. "Coming Together" --------------- STAR WARS MUSIC MINUTE QUESTIONNAIRE: 1. In exactly 3 words, what does Star Wars sound like? New answer: Dramatic. Colorful. Home. ESB season: Texture. Motion. Thematic. SOLO season: Powerful, evocative, grandiose ANH season: Powerful, evocative, grandiose 2. What's something related to Star Wars music or sound that you want to learn more about? New answer: Would love more of the personal stories behind the music teams of Star Wars. Relatedly, Sam is working on a database of Star Wars music personnel. ESB season: More about the behind-the-scenes people: recording engineers, music editors, orchestra librarians, contractors, etc. SOLO season: Musician stories from recording the sequel films, particularly The Rise of Skywalker. ANH season: What was it like for the musicians recording the original trilogy, particularly the first film? Did they realize that they were playing something so iconic? 3. What's a score or soundtrack you're fond of besides anything Star Wars? New answer: Outlander (TV series composed by Bear McCreary). Indiana Jones 5 (composed by John Williams) ESB season: The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat) SOLO season: The Shape of Water (composed by Alexandre Desplat) ANH season: Spider-Man: No Way Home (composed by Michael Giacchino) --------------- Guest: Samantha Tripp YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@samanthatripp8622 John Williams conference videos: https://mediaserveur.univ-evry.fr/channels/#john-williams Recursive References and In-Universe Instances of the Imperial March (presentation with Frank Lehman at MaMI conference) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYV7O3uSZn0  "Marion's Theme" (Flute and Piano Arrangement performed by Samantha Tripp and Frank Lehman) - https://youtu.be/If8YWYJPb28?si=FztVp_gFl4yBmXe9 ------------------ ⭐️ Join the Discord server by becoming a patron at any level! https://patreon.com/chrysanthetan Leave a voice message, and I might play it on the show...   https://starwarsmusicminute.com/comlink Where else to find SWMM: BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/chrysanthetan.bsky.social Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarWarsMusMin Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/652WVfMTLwJpVZ82i8uhFA Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/star-wars-music-minute/id1552988763 YouTube: https://youtube.com/starwarsmusicminute TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@starwarsmusicminute? Instagram: https://instagram.com/starwarsmusicminute Email: [email protected] Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/starwarsmusmin
    --------  
    2:32:35

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Star Wars Music Minute

Celebrating the music and sound of Star Wars 5 cinematic minutes at a time!
Podcast website

Listen to Star Wars Music Minute, The Wonder of Stevie and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Star Wars Music Minute: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/4/2025 - 5:29:24 PM