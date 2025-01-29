423: Food Superstitions

Have you ever spilled some salt and tossed it over your shoulder? Broken a wishbone with friends and family? Have you ever wondered WHY we blow out candles on birthday cakes? We dig into some of our favorite and curious food superstitions from around the world! Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of enslavement, racism, pregnancy and birth, animal death, colonization, poisoning, sex, and death. Housekeeping - Recommendation: This week, Amanda recommends this mutual aid list of displaced Black families and this comprehensive list of resources for folks impacted by the L.A. fires. If that’s you, we’re thinking about you. - Books: Check out our previous book recommendations, guests’ books, and more at spiritspodcast.com/books - Call to Action: Is there someone you want to see on the show? Email us your recommendations now! spiritspodcast.com/contact - Submit Your Urban Legends Audio: Call us! 617-420-2344 Sponsors - Kitchen Sisters is a podcast about stories from the flip side of history. Listen on your favorite podcast app and kitchensisters.org. Find Us Online - Website & Transcripts: spiritspodcast.com - Patreon: patreon.com/spiritspodcast - Merch: spiritspodcast.com/merch - Instagram: instagram.com/spiritspodcast - Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/spiritspodcast.com - Twitter: twitter.com/spiritspodcast - Tumblr: spiritspodcast.tumblr.com - Goodreads: goodreads.com/group/show/205387 Cast & Crew - Co-Hosts: Julia Schifini and Amanda McLoughlin - Editor: Bren Frederick - Music: Brandon Grugle, based on "Danger Storm" by Kevin MacLeod - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions About Us Spirits is a boozy podcast about mythology, legends, and folklore. Every episode, co-hosts Julia and Amanda mix a drink and discuss a new story or character from a wide range of places, eras, and cultures. Learn brand-new stories and enjoy retellings of your favorite myths, served over ice every week, on Spirits.