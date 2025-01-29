Powered by RND
PodcastsComedySpirits
Listen to Spirits in the App
Listen to Spirits in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Spirits

Podcast Spirits
Multitude
A boozy dive into mythology, legends, and folklore. Every week we pour a drink and dive into a new story from around the world. Hear fresh takes on classic myth...
ComedyEducationHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 440
  • You Just Lost the Game | Spirits x American Hysteria
    Sorry to tell you, but you just lost The Game. In our first ever crossover episode with American Hysteria, we do a deep dive into the mind game with origins in Cambridge, early internet culture, and other memes of the age like the Cool S.    Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of 4chan, sexual content, and drug use.   Housekeeping - See us LIVE! Buy a ticket to our March 23 live show in Portland at spiritspodcast.com/live. And if you live in or around NYC, RSVP to our free cocktail popup at jointhepartypod.com/popup - Recommendation: This week, American Hysteria, hosted by Chelsey Weber-Smith! - Books: Check out our previous book recommendations, guests’ books, and more at spiritspodcast.com/books - Call to Action: Share this episode with a friend! - Submit Your Urban Legends Audio: Call us! 617-420-2344   Sponsors - Our live show in PORTLAND on March 23! spiritspodcast.com/live   Find Us Online - Website & Transcripts: spiritspodcast.com - Patreon: patreon.com/spiritspodcast - Merch: spiritspodcast.com/merch - Instagram: instagram.com/spiritspodcast - Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/spiritspodcast.com - Twitter: twitter.com/spiritspodcast - Tumblr: spiritspodcast.tumblr.com - Goodreads: goodreads.com/group/show/205387   Cast & Crew - Co-Hosts: Julia Schifini and Amanda McLoughlin - Editor: Bren Frederick - Music: Brandon Grugle, based on "Danger Storm" by Kevin MacLeod - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions   About Us Spirits is a boozy podcast about mythology, legends, and folklore. Every episode, co-hosts Julia and Amanda mix a drink and discuss a new story or character from a wide range of places, eras, and cultures. Learn brand-new stories and enjoy retellings of your favorite myths, served over ice every week, on Spirits.
    --------  
    1:15:27
  • 424: The Beast of Gévaudan (with Gigi Griffis)
    Animal attacks on the French peasantry, a mysterious beast, and a years long hunt. We’re joined by author Gigi Griffis as we discuss The Beast of Gévaudan, her book We Are The Beasts, and re-writing monsters as saviors.    Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of death, child death, animal attacks, animal death, misogyny, war, natural disasters, and blood.     Guest Gigi Griffis is the author of We Are The Beasts, The Wicked Unseen, And The Trees Stare Back, The Lioness, and The Empress (as seen on Netflix), among other things. She is a sucker for little-known histories, unlikable female characters, and all things Europe.   Housekeeping - Recommendation: This week, Julia recommends sharing resources to help our trans siblings. - Books: Check out our previous book recommendations, guests’ books, and more at spiritspodcast.com/books - Call to Action: Check out Pale Blue Pod! - Submit Your Urban Legends Audio: Call us! 617-420-2344   Sponsors - Calm is the #1 brand for sleep, meditation, relaxation. Sign up for their 7 Day free trial and get 40% off a premium membership by going to calm.com/spirits.   Find Us Online - Website & Transcripts: spiritspodcast.com - Patreon: patreon.com/spiritspodcast - Merch: spiritspodcast.com/merch - Instagram: instagram.com/spiritspodcast - Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/spiritspodcast.com - Twitter: twitter.com/spiritspodcast - Tumblr: spiritspodcast.tumblr.com - Goodreads: goodreads.com/group/show/205387   Cast & Crew - Co-Hosts: Julia Schifini and Amanda McLoughlin - Editor: Bren Frederick - Music: Brandon Grugle, based on "Danger Storm" by Kevin MacLeod - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions   About Us Spirits is a boozy podcast about mythology, legends, and folklore. Every episode, co-hosts Julia and Amanda mix a drink and discuss a new story or character from a wide range of places, eras, and cultures. Learn brand-new stories and enjoy retellings of your favorite myths, served over ice every week, on Spirits.
    --------  
    51:05
  • 423: Food Superstitions
    Have you ever spilled some salt and tossed it over your shoulder? Broken a wishbone with friends and family? Have you ever wondered WHY we blow out candles on birthday cakes? We dig into some of our favorite and curious food superstitions from around the world!   Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of enslavement, racism, pregnancy and birth, animal death, colonization, poisoning, sex, and death.    Housekeeping - Recommendation: This week, Amanda recommends this mutual aid list of displaced Black families and this comprehensive list of resources for folks impacted by the L.A. fires. If that’s you, we’re thinking about you. - Books: Check out our previous book recommendations, guests’ books, and more at spiritspodcast.com/books - Call to Action: Is there someone you want to see on the show? Email us your recommendations now! spiritspodcast.com/contact - Submit Your Urban Legends Audio: Call us! 617-420-2344   Sponsors - Kitchen Sisters is a podcast about stories from the flip side of history. Listen on your favorite podcast app and kitchensisters.org.   Find Us Online - Website & Transcripts: spiritspodcast.com - Patreon: patreon.com/spiritspodcast - Merch: spiritspodcast.com/merch - Instagram: instagram.com/spiritspodcast - Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/spiritspodcast.com - Twitter: twitter.com/spiritspodcast - Tumblr: spiritspodcast.tumblr.com - Goodreads: goodreads.com/group/show/205387   Cast & Crew - Co-Hosts: Julia Schifini and Amanda McLoughlin - Editor: Bren Frederick - Music: Brandon Grugle, based on "Danger Storm" by Kevin MacLeod - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions   About Us Spirits is a boozy podcast about mythology, legends, and folklore. Every episode, co-hosts Julia and Amanda mix a drink and discuss a new story or character from a wide range of places, eras, and cultures. Learn brand-new stories and enjoy retellings of your favorite myths, served over ice every week, on Spirits.
    --------  
    1:02:44
  • 422: Your Urban Legends 103 - Fight Off Ghosts, Stay Hydrated!
    We can’t buy a minor league baseball team, but we could rebrand one into something spooky with your help! Also featuring your stories of recurring childhood nightmares, another haunted field trip, and the worst thing a kid could say at a sleepover.   Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of drowning, death, murder, suicide, divorce, extreme injuries, blood, spiders, gun violence, and animal death.    Housekeeping - Recommendation: This week, Amanda recommends a silly phone game like Watermelon Merge. - Books: Check out our previous book recommendations, guests’ books, and more at spiritspodcast.com/books - Call to Action: Is there someone you want to see on the show? Email us your recommendations now! spiritspodcast.com/contact - Submit Your Urban Legends Audio: Call us! 617-420-2344   Sponsors - Gladiator II, which you can buy or rent on digital now!  - Blueland creates everyday eco-friendly cleaning productions that save you money and space, without any plastic waste. Get up to 15% off when you go to blueland.com/spirits   Find Us Online - Website & Transcripts: spiritspodcast.com - Patreon: patreon.com/spiritspodcast - Merch: spiritspodcast.com/merch - Instagram: instagram.com/spiritspodcast - Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/spiritspodcast.com - Twitter: twitter.com/spiritspodcast - Tumblr: spiritspodcast.tumblr.com - Goodreads: goodreads.com/group/show/205387   Cast & Crew - Co-Hosts: Julia Schifini and Amanda McLoughlin - Editor: Bren Frederick - Music: Brandon Grugle, based on "Danger Storm" by Kevin MacLeod - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions   About Us Spirits is a boozy podcast about mythology, legends, and folklore. Every episode, co-hosts Julia and Amanda mix a drink and discuss a new story or character from a wide range of places, eras, and cultures. Learn brand-new stories and enjoy retellings of your favorite myths, served over ice every week, on Spirits.
    --------  
    52:06
  • 421: Bastet
    We’re starting the new year off right: With a goddess who is leading with both her cat face and her titties - Bastet! That’s how we all should enter the new year in my opinion.   Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of sexual content, nudity, death, child death, animal death, poisoning, pregnancy, birth, and misogyny.    Housekeeping - Recommendation: This week, Julia recommends not making New Year's Resolutions. - Books: Check out our previous book recommendations, guests’ books, and more at spiritspodcast.com/books - Call to Action: Check out Wow If True! - Submit Your Urban Legends Audio: Call us! 617-420-2344   Sponsors - Calm is the #1 brand for sleep, meditation, relaxation. Sign up for their 7 Day free trial and get 40% off a premium membership by going to calm.com/spirits.   Find Us Online - Website & Transcripts: spiritspodcast.com - Patreon: patreon.com/spiritspodcast - Merch: spiritspodcast.com/merch - Instagram: instagram.com/spiritspodcast - Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/spiritspodcast.com - Twitter: twitter.com/spiritspodcast - Tumblr: spiritspodcast.tumblr.com - Goodreads: goodreads.com/group/show/205387   Cast & Crew - Co-Hosts: Julia Schifini and Amanda McLoughlin - Editor: Bren Frederick - Music: Brandon Grugle, based on "Danger Storm" by Kevin MacLeod - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions   About Us Spirits is a boozy podcast about mythology, legends, and folklore. Every episode, co-hosts Julia and Amanda mix a drink and discuss a new story or character from a wide range of places, eras, and cultures. Learn brand-new stories and enjoy retellings of your favorite myths, served over ice every week, on Spirits.
    --------  
    48:02

More Comedy podcastsMore Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Spirits

A boozy dive into mythology, legends, and folklore. Every week we pour a drink and dive into a new story from around the world. Hear fresh takes on classic myths and learn new stories from around the world, served up over ice by two tipsy history geeks. New episodes every Wednedsay!
Podcast website

Listen to Spirits, Call Her Daddy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Spirits: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Tiny Matters
    Tiny Matters
    Science, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:19:48 AM