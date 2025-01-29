424: The Beast of Gévaudan (with Gigi Griffis)
Animal attacks on the French peasantry, a mysterious beast, and a years long hunt. We’re joined by author Gigi Griffis as we discuss The Beast of Gévaudan, her book We Are The Beasts, and re-writing monsters as saviors. Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of death, child death, animal attacks, animal death, misogyny, war, natural disasters, and blood. Guest Gigi Griffis is the author of We Are The Beasts, The Wicked Unseen, And The Trees Stare Back, The Lioness, and The Empress (as seen on Netflix), among other things. She is a sucker for little-known histories, unlikable female characters, and all things Europe. Housekeeping - Recommendation: This week, Julia recommends sharing resources to help our trans siblings. - Books: Check out our previous book recommendations, guests’ books, and more at spiritspodcast.com/books - Call to Action: Check out Pale Blue Pod! - Submit Your Urban Legends Audio: Call us! 617-420-2344 Sponsors - Calm is the #1 brand for sleep, meditation, relaxation. Sign up for their 7 Day free trial and get 40% off a premium membership by going to calm.com/spirits. Find Us Online - Website & Transcripts: spiritspodcast.com - Patreon: patreon.com/spiritspodcast - Merch: spiritspodcast.com/merch - Instagram: instagram.com/spiritspodcast - Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/spiritspodcast.com - Twitter: twitter.com/spiritspodcast - Tumblr: spiritspodcast.tumblr.com - Goodreads: goodreads.com/group/show/205387 Cast & Crew - Co-Hosts: Julia Schifini and Amanda McLoughlin - Editor: Bren Frederick - Music: Brandon Grugle, based on "Danger Storm" by Kevin MacLeod - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions About Us Spirits is a boozy podcast about mythology, legends, and folklore. Every episode, co-hosts Julia and Amanda mix a drink and discuss a new story or character from a wide range of places, eras, and cultures. Learn brand-new stories and enjoy retellings of your favorite myths, served over ice every week, on Spirits.