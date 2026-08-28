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142 episodes
Episode 124: Miami Vice (with Defector's David Roth and No Homework's Charles Star)08/28/2026 | 2h 1 mins.Once again I'm joined by David Roth and Charles Star, and this time we're tackling some Michael Mann, with his divisive 2006 movie MIAMI VICE. In this episode, which is almost as long as the movie, we talk about the movie, the soundtrack, and whatever else we wanted to talk about. It's a chaotic episode and I wouldn't have it any other way. You can't fight gravity, just like you can't fight listening to this episode.
Check out No Homework here: https://nohomework.website/?synced=1
Check out David's work at Defector here: https://defector.com/author/david-roth
Check out It's Christmastown here: https://daveandjebarentmean.libsyn.com/
Check out The Distraction here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-distraction-a-defector-podcast/id1525039108
Support the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
- (insert one of 200 quotes from SUPER TROOPERS here), and with SUPER TROOPERS 3 releasing in theaters today, we're gonna talk about the original on Soundtracker. Joining me is Miles Klee (@milesklee.bsky.social), whose work you've seen with Wired, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Slate and many others. He also recently wrote a book called Double Black Diamond with his partner Mads Gobbo, which I've handily linked for you down below.
In this episode we talk about how refreshing it is to revisit a comedy from the Y2K era and not have to grit your teeth and power through a single outdated joke, the likeability of Broken Lizard in general, how funny it is to see Brian Cox in this role in 2026, our memories of our first time seeing the movie, the era of having 20 movies on DVD as your only source of home entertainment, and more. Meow, get yourself a liter of cola, go give it a listen and don't make me beg, because desperation is a stinky cologne.
Also look out for a cameo by a bonus special guest in the episode!
Order Double Black Diamond here: https://double--negative.com/002-double-black-diamond.html
Check out Miles' work with Wired here: https://www.wired.com/author/miles-klee/
Support the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
Episode 122: Dirty Work (with musician and co-host of the No Homework Podcast Patrick Cosmos)07/24/2026 | 1h 54 mins.Note to self: Today on Soundtracker, we're talking about Dirty Work. And I'm joined by musician, one of the hosts of the No Homework Podcast, and inventer of the Everyone is Twelve theory, Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant.lawyer on Bluesky).
In this episode we talk about how this is the one movie that truly understood how to use Norm Macdonald, Don Rickles, Chris Farley's disgusting prosthetic nose, and a lot more. So why don't you get a horse and live in the mountains someplace and don't bother anybody? Or just listen to this episode. Whichever.
Check out No Homework here: https://nohomework.website/
Support the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
- SOMEBODY once told me Soundtracker was back, and today it's talking about Shrek, the (apparently) very divisive 2001 animated film about an ogre and his donkey friend. And I'm joined once again by Francis Horton (@whatahellofawaytodad.com on Bluesky and @armystrang on Twitter ) to talk about it. In this episode we talk about the innocence of a pre-9/11 world, a pre Mike Myers burnout world, and a world where Smash Mouth was king. I also make a bold proclamation about All Star. Check it you, you stupid dunkey!
Check out What a Hell of a Way to Dad here: https://whatahellofawaytodad.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoobLLH9fsdYuXCYiIuPWTLv-diEznVgNmYZmPLPMMzMh8M4tc-Z
Support the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
- Hi, I'm Eric Peacock, welcome to Soundtracker...where today I'm joined once again by AK Lingus (@aklingus.bsky.social) to talk about what Jackass says about modern male trauma. Just kidding, we're mostly talking about how funny it is seeing guys get hit in the nuts for 90 minutes. It's what they would have wanted as they prepare to ride off into the sunset with the final movie, which also releases today.
We do delve into some of what shifted in the general consensus from when Jackass first began (hand-wringing over how it was corrupting the youth) to where it is today (a beloved institution that is much smarter than it should be), but mostly we just talk about how funny it is when Johnny Knoxville says things like "I have bursitis". So put on your thong, break out the Party Boy theme, and let's go, because I kinda feel like partying right now.
Pick up AK's book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DFVM23H2?dplnkId=b336d00a-e9a3-418f-b17e-94ed7ac6d7e1
Follow him on Letterboxd here: https://boxd.it/1s35J
Support the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
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About Soundtracker
Lots and lots of movies have soundtracks. Some are classics. Some are bad. But the majority fall somewhere in between. This podcast is going to take a look at all of them (or, as many as I can). Every week I'll be covering a different movie that had an original motion picture soundtrack, and then digging into the album. One part film discussion, one part music discussion, the Soundtracker podcast is here to help you navigate the wide world of movies and music. In each episode, myself and a guest discuss the movie and its soundtrack, rate each one, give you our picks for the best songs on the soundtrack, and suggest additional recommendations for what to watch or listen to in relation to whatever we're covering. So join me, as I look back at an era that's largely a thing of the past, and maybe you'll find a new favorite film or song along the way. New episodes every Friday. Theme Song provided by Howell Dawdy of Howell Dawdy's Fast Track https://soundcloud.com/howelldawdysfasttrack. Edited by Ross Reilly (@4_5_and_7). You can follow me on Twitter at @uwebollocks, and follow the show on Twitter at @Soundtracker_ for updates. Help keep the show going! You can do that at www.patreon.com/soundtracker, where you can get 2 monthly bonus episodes and more!Podcast website
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