Podcast Soundtracker
Eric Peacock
  • Episode 79: Zodiac (with Rachel Fisher and Desi Jedeikin of the Hollywood Crime Scene podcast)
    Today on Soundtracker I'm joined once again by Desi Jedeikin (@DesiJed on Twitter and IG) and Rachel Fisher (@TheRachelFisher on Twitter, childlikeempress on IG) of Hollywood Crime Scene (@hwoodcrimescene on Twitter, hollywoodcrimescene on IG) only this time, they're both here together, AND, I'm over on Hollywood Crime Scene for my first true Soundtracker crossover episode. And the crossover theme is The Zodiac Killer. They're here talking Fincher's modern masterpiece, ZODIAC, and I'm over there talking the actual Zodiac case!In this episode, we talk about the film's long road to getting made, the overarching theme of obsession destroying lives, Toschi and Armstrong's love of animal crackers, give our own personal Zodiac theories, marvel at how it conveys the passage of time through musical cues, our hopes to bring back the Aqua Velva drink, the basement scene being the scariest thing outside of a horror film, the way Hurdy Gurdy Man will never be heard the same, Greysmith's many faults, Robert Downey Jr's killer performance, and a whole lot more.Check out Hollywood Crime Scene here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hollywood-crime-scene/id1262899883Here's part 1 of my 2 part appearance on Hollywood Crime Scene: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-279-movie-vs-reality-zodiac-part-1-ft-eric-peacock/id1262899883?i=1000611047609Support them on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/hollywoodcrimesceneAlso, I was over on Nerds Without Pants, with former guest Julian Titus from TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE talking about music in video games, and you can find that episode here: http://www.pixlbit.com/feature/5211/episode_249_lets_call_it_a_synthSupport the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
    4/28/2023
    2:21:20
  • Teaser! Patreon Bonus Episode 20: Disorderlies (with Clue Heywood)
    Here's a teaser for the most recent bonus episode, where I was joined by Twitter's Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) to talk about the lone Fat Boys starring vehicle, DISORDERLIES. The show needs listener support to keep going, and you can find this episode at https://www.patreon.com/posts/82052816?utm_campaign=postshare_creator, where it is currently free for 30 days, with no catch. So check it out! Also, you can find the full movie for free, in high def (with ads) over on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/EsmWygTrKWwSupport the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
    4/26/2023
    8:09
  • Episode 78: Dude, Where's My Car? (with Vince Mancini of The Filmdrunk Frotcast and Pod Yourself The Wire)
    Today, Soundtracker is back with a new episode. And then? Well, I'll be talking about DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR? And then? And, I'll be joined by Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini). And then? Uh, you can listen to it now. And then? NO MORE AND THEN!It's another kinda-sorta 4/20 episode, despite the fact we never actually see the mains smoke weed in the movie. Join us as we talk about the Uncanny Valley level of the plot and the production values, how it's an undeniably dumb but still pretty funny movie, the extremely Y2K soundtrack, and listen as we try to figure out what our new tattoos say.Check out The Filmdrunk Frotcast here: http://frotcast.blubrry.net/Check out Pod Yourself The Wire here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pod-yourself-a-gun-a-rewatch-podcast/id1449785792Keep an eye on his Substack here: https://vincemancini.substack.com/?s=09Check out their Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/frotcastSupport the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
    4/21/2023
    1:32:01
  • Episode 77: BASEketball (with Bree Rody of the Peak Show podcast)
    Today on Soundtracker, I swear if you rag on me 13 or 14 more times, I'm outta here! However, if you don't, you can listen to me talk about BASEKETBALL, where I'm joined by Bree Rody (@prune__tracy), of the Peak Show podcast(@peakshowpod), a show I've been a guest on twice now. In this episode, we talk about Matt and Trey, Zucker's pre and post 9/11 comedy, how the movie is shockingly less problematic than you'd think in 2023, the parts of the movie that got modern sports right, Playmate of the year Victoria Silvstedt, Mr October (not Reggie Jackson, Dwayne Zackamore), Squeak being the best, and the ska flavored, very 2000 soundtrack. Wake up bitch, you're my new best friend!Check out Peak Show here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/peak-show/id1565353548Check out the two episodes I've guested on here: https://peakshowpod.com/speaker/eric-peacock/Support the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
    4/14/2023
    1:40:03
  • Episode 76: Pulp Fiction (with Matt Christman of Chapo Trap House)
    Today on Soundtracker, I'm joined once again by Matt Christman (@cushbomb) of Chapo Trap House to talk about Quentin Tarantino, and this time we're talking PULP FICTION. In this episode, we talk about what a doofus Vincent Vega is, why it doesn't matter what's in the briefcase, how tense the Mia overdose scene is, Butch and Marcellus' very bad day, Chuck Berry's only #1 hit being My Dingaling, surf rock, and Tarantino's way with a needle drop. The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish, and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of charity and good will, supports the show on Patreon, which you can do at www.patreon.com/soundtrackerCheck out Chapo Trap House here: https://www.chapotraphouse.com/Support CTH on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/chapotraphouseSupport the show on Patreon! It's the one thing that's gonna help keep the show going: www.patreon.com/soundtracker
    4/7/2023
    1:50:04

More Music podcasts

About Soundtracker

Lots and lots of movies have soundtracks. Some are classics. Some are bad. But the majority fall somewhere in between. This podcast is going to take a look at all of them (or, as many as I can). Every week I'll be covering a different movie that had an original motion picture soundtrack, and then digging into the album. One part film discussion, one part music discussion, the Soundtracker podcast is here to help you navigate the wide world of movies and music. In each episode, myself and a guest discuss the movie and its soundtrack, rate each one, give you our picks for the best songs on the soundtrack, and suggest additional recommendations for what to watch or listen to in relation to whatever we're covering. So join me, as I look back at an era that's largely a thing of the past, and maybe you'll find a new favorite film or song along the way. New episodes every Friday. Theme Song provided by Howell Dawdy of Howell Dawdy's Fast Track https://soundcloud.com/howelldawdysfasttrack. Edited by Ross Reilly (@4_5_and_7). You can follow me on Twitter at @uwebollocks, and follow the show on Twitter at @Soundtracker_ for updates. Help keep the show going! You can do that at www.patreon.com/soundtracker, where you can get 2 monthly bonus episodes and more!

Podcast website

