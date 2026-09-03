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226 episodes
- What I Discussed With Dr Jess O’Reilly
- Why sex toys can help couples adapt to changing bodies, arousal, and sexual needs as they get older.
- How introducing a toy can create novelty and playfulness in a long-term relationship.
- Why a sex toy is a tool for pleasure — not a replacement for intimacy or a partner.
- How smaller, simpler toys can make introducing them into a relationship feel less intimidating.
- Why toys can reduce performance pressure when erections, libido, or orgasm become less predictable.
- How self-pleasure can help women understand what they like and communicate it more clearly.
- Why desire doesn’t always come before arousal, particularly in long-term relationships and later life.
- How shame and embarrassment can stop older adults from talking openly about sex.
- Why conversations about sex don’t need to be perfect to be useful.
- How the Yes/No/Maybe checklist can help couples explore sexual interests together.
Chapters
00:00 Introducing Dr Jess O’Reilly and the conversation about sex toys
01:30 Why sex toys can improve intimacy in long-term relationships
02:34 The importance of novelty as our bodies change with age
04:36 Why some men feel threatened by sex toys
06:20 How toys can reduce performance pressure
07:14 Choosing versatile, accessible toys for different bodies
08:38 How sex toys open up better conversations
09:03 Using toys when erections or sexual performance are unreliable
10:30 Why pleasure matters more than performance
10:51 Choosing toys for different sensations and mobility needs
11:59 Why simple controls can make toys easier to use
13:58 The best couples’ sex toys for beginners
15:21 How air-pulse pleasure feels different from vibration
16:08 Understanding the clitoris and changing sensations
19:45 Why desire can begin after arousal
21:17 Learning to trust your body and your capacity for pleasure
22:47 Why satisfying sex and communication need to come first
24:06 Shame, aging, and the pressure placed on older women
25:20 Why talking about sex can protect long-term relationships
27:59 How to start a conversation about sex toys with your partner
30:52 A simple way to introduce a new toy without pressure
33:45 The Yes/No/Maybe checklist for couples
35:05 Dr Jess introduces the Womanizer Enhance
36:10 Where to find more from Dr Jess and Suzanne
Show Notes
I’ve always been fascinated by sex toys. I was first given one when I was a blogger in the early 2000s, and these days I have boxes of them perhaps more than I really need.
But sex toys aren’t just about novelty or having a large collection. They can be genuinely useful as our bodies change, especially when arousal takes longer, sensitivity shifts, or erections and orgasms become less predictable.
In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I’m joined by Dr Jess O’Reilly, a globally recognised sexologist and relationship expert. Jess has a PhD in human sexuality and has delivered workshops in more than 45 countries.
We talk about how couples can introduce sex toys without making either partner feel inadequate or threatened. We also discuss why starting with something simple can make all the difference, how toys can take the pressure off performance, and why pleasure should be viewed as a shared exploration rather than a test that someone has to pass.
Jess and I also talk about the changing nature of desire. Sometimes we don’t feel spontaneously “in the mood”, but that doesn’t necessarily mean our desire has disappeared. With patience, touch, communication, and the right kind of stimulation, arousal can sometimes come first and desire can follow.
We explore the role of masturbation, shame, sexual communication, and the importance of understanding what feels good in your own body before trying to explain it to someone else.
And if you’re not sure how to bring up the subject of sex toys with your partner, we have a simple suggestion: blame us. Tell them you heard about a product or idea on this podcast and ask what they think.
Key Takeaways
- Sex toys can help couples adapt to changing bodies and sexual responses.
- Introducing a toy does not mean that a partner is inadequate.
- The simplest toy is often the best place to begin.
- Pleasure and connection matter more than sexual performance.
- Desire may develop after arousal, rather than appearing beforehand.
- Self-pleasure can improve communication between partners.
- Talking about sex may feel awkward, but avoiding the conversation can create greater distance and resentment.
About the Guest
Jess O’Reilly is a sexologist & relationship expert (PhD, MSc) who has delivered thousands of workshops in 45+ countries. She’s the author of 5 books, host of the Sex With Dr. Jess podcast and a regular in media outlets ranging from Oprah Magazine and The Today Show to Playboy and Forbes.
About Suzanne
Suzanne Noble is a sex and relationship expert, author, and host of Sex Advice for Seniors, a podcast for people who want to enjoy sex, intimacy, and connection at every age.
Through her podcast, newsletter, courses, and community, Suzanne challenges the idea that sex has an expiry date and offers honest, practical conversations about sexuality, ageing, relationships, and pleasure.
Connect With Suzanne
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexadviceforseniors
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sexadviceforseniors
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sexadviceforseniors
Substack: https://sexadviceforseniors.com
Connect With Dr Jess O’Reilly
Website https://happiercouples.com/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sexwithdrjess/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sexwithdrjess/
The Sex With Dr Jess Podcast https://happiercouples.com/podcasts/
Want More?
Visit the Website: https://sexadviceforseniors.com — includes FREE guides and resources for better sex at any age.
Free Downloadable Guide: 10 Most Overlooked Secrets to Better Sex PDF: https://subscribepage.io/suzannenoblefreebie
Sign Up for My FREE Newsletter: https://sexadviceforseniors.com
Overcome Erectile Dysfunction & Stay Firm: https://www.stayfirmprogram.com
Check Out My Storefront for Better Sex: https://zaap.bio/stayfirm
Interested in 1:1 Coaching or Custom Sex Advice for Seniors Sessions? https://tidycal.com/suzannenoble/30-minute-mentoring
Related Episodes
Why Women Are Ashamed of Sex Toys | ft. Dr. Shamyra Howard https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/why-are-women-over-50-ashamed-of
Why Sex Changes After 50 and What Nobody Tells You | ft. Dr. Jenn Kennedy https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/why-sex-changes-after-50-and-what
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.sexadviceforseniors.com/subscribe
- What I Discussed With Eric M. Resnick...
- Why the swipe apps trained women to chase the dopamine hit of a match, and stopped everyone from looking at who they were actually matching with
- The one word Eric uses for Tinder and Bumble, and why he calls them exactly that
- What ChatGPT admitted to Eric, in its own words, about why it's bad at writing dating profiles
- Why my own list of dealbreakers might be doing more damage than the men on it
- The reason women over 50 still hesitate to message first, and why Eric says the men who get put off by it were never worth the risk
- What dating apps actually do to your visibility if you don't log in for two weeks
- Why a naked photo without a face has no value, and a naked photo with a face is a liability
- What made my late partner Bob's Tinder profile the most authentic one Eric's ever heard described to him
Chapters
00:00 – Sponsor spotlight: OhMiBod https://www.ohmibod.com/
00:20 – Introducing dating profile veteran Eric Resnick to tackle why most online bios fall completely flat.
02:17 – Looking back at how online dating evolved from early matchmakers to addictive swipe culture.
04:40 – The brutal swipe statistics between men and women that broke app dynamics.
05:40 – How meeting his wife on a niche site proves there really is someone out there for everyone.
06:14 – Reflecting on early dial-up dating sites and the modern shift toward casual hookup apps.
08:04 – Why incognito mode is a total game-changer for women navigating overwhelming inboxes.
09:07 – The biggest profile writing traps men fall into when trying to sell themselves.
10:05 – Why letting AI tools like ChatGPT write your dating bio completely kills authentic chemistry.
12:10 – Sponsor spotlight: GITM Playbook.
12:45 – The hidden danger of listing red flags and past relationship baggage on your profile.
15:40 – The hard truth about why dating success comes down to who you choose, not who chooses you.
17:00 – Why making the first move as a woman over 50 is an empowering shortcut.
18:03 – How dating app algorithms track daily logins and quietly lower your visibility.
20:50 – Why dystopian AI avatars and paid profile boosts keep daters hooked on the screen.
22:50 – Turning your profile into an authentic conversation starter instead of an empty checklist.
26:23 – Why a great dating profile acts as a window into your world rather than a sales pitch.
28:55 – The blunt truth about unsolicited photos and the golden rules of photo etiquette.
31:30 – Suzanne and Eric wrap up with key strategies for showing up authentically and finding connection.
Show Notes
I've been on dating apps since 2000, same as my guest this week. So when Eric Resnick, founder of ProfileHelper.com, told me he's read more than 40,000 dating profiles and consulted for the platforms themselves, I knew this was going to be a conversation I couldn't have with almost anyone else.
We started with how different online dating looked in 2000, back when it was Match.com and dial-up modems, and how Tinder changed everything the moment it made swiping possible without writing a word. Eric calls swipe apps a dopamine slot machine, and he means it literally: they train you to chase the feeling of a match, not the person behind it.
Then things got personal. I admitted my own profile has a list on it. Bad teeth, beer bellies, things I don't want. Eric didn't let me off easy. He explained exactly what that list has been doing to the men who read it, and why the healthiest ones see it as a red flag before they've even said hello.
We also got into why AI can't write a profile that means anything, because AI aims for the middle, and if you're acceptable to everyone, you're not special to anyone. And we talked about the algorithms themselves, the visibility rankings, the fear of missing out tricks, and why Eric thinks the newest AI matching features are the most dystopian thing he's seen yet.
This one runs a little short because I had to get to the theatre. Eric's already agreed to come back for a whole episode on photos.
Listen, learn and enjoy.
Key Takeaways
- Swipe apps like Tinder and Bumble train people to chase matches, not connection. Eric calls them a dopamine slot machine.
- Lists of what you don't want in a profile read as unresolved baggage. Healthy matches see it as a red flag, not a filter.
- AI-written profiles fail because AI aims for the widest possible appeal, and being acceptable to everyone means being memorable to no one.
- Success on a dating app comes down to who you choose, not who chooses you, on any app with a search function.
- Dating apps use visibility tiers to keep you logging in daily, and some allegedly rank profiles by popularity.
- An authentic profile is a window into your world, not a sales pitch. Specific details invite conversation; vague ones don't.
- Never post nude photos. A photo without a face has no value, and one with a face is a blackmail risk.
- Women over 50 are often the most hesitant to message first, a habit Eric says has nothing to do with how it will actually be received by the right person.
About the Guest
Eric M. Resnick is the founder and lead profile advisor at ProfileHelper.com. He has worked with more than 40,000 individual daters since 2000 and has consulted for major dating platforms on what actually makes a profile work.
About Suzanne
Suzanne Noble is a sex and relationship expert, author, and host of the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast, one of the top-rated shows empowering people 50+ to embrace confident, joyful intimacy. Known for her candid, warm, and often humorous approach, Suzanne challenges age-related taboos, misinformation, and awkward conversations about sex after 50. She helps millions around the world navigate their sexual lives with pleasure, connection, and self-assurance. Because life is too short for bad sex... or silence about it.
Connect With Suzanne
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexadviceforseniors
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sexadviceforseniors
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sexadviceforseniors
Substack: https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com
Connect with Eric M. Resnick
Website: https://profilehelper.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profilehelper
X: https://x.com/profilehelper
Want More?
Visit the Website: https://sexadviceforseniors.com — includes FREE guides and resources for better sex at any age.
Free Downloadable Guide: 10 Most Overlooked Secrets to Better Sex PDF: https://subscribepage.io/suzannenoblefreebie
Sign Up for My FREE Newsletter: https://sexadviceforseniors.com
Overcome Erectile Dysfunction & Stay Firm: https://www.stayfirmprogram.com
Check Out My Storefront for Better Sex: https://zaap.bio/stayfirm
Interested in 1:1 Coaching or Custom Sex Advice for Seniors Sessions? https://tidycal.com/suzannenoble/30-minute-mentoring
Related Episodes
Why Dating Apps Fail Older LGBTQ Singles and What a Matchmaker Does Instead: https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/hiring-a-matchmaker-as-a-gay-person
Breaking Taboos: Sex and Dating in Midlife: https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/episode-154-from-taboo-to-truth-redefining
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.sexadviceforseniors.com/subscribe
- What I Discussed With Dr Shamyra Howard...
- What a man actually hears when his partner tells him she needs a toy to finish
- The three words she gives every couple before they open the box
- What happens to the clitoris once the estrogen goes, and why nobody warned us
- The one question to answer before you look at a single product
- What a manufacturer found when it stopped testing on twenty-five-year-olds
- Why she keeps a box of lube next to her desk and gives it away to everyone
- What a partner did with my vibrator that I have not stopped thinking about since
- The belief about women's sexuality after 50 she would destroy tomorrow
Chapters
00:00– Sponsor spotlight: https://www.ohmibod.com/
00:28 – Breaking the silence on why midlife intimacy is due for a serious upgrade.
02:06 – Looking at the outdated societal scripts and the hidden pleasure gap affecting mature women.
04:11 – Why physical body changes after 50 make intimate aids essential tools rather than afterthoughts.
05:10 – Why male partners often feel replaced by bedroom aids and the crucial mindset shift that changes everything.
07:54 – How to smoothly invite a hesitant partner to explore intimate devices together without making it awkward.
11:02 – The surprising clinical research showing how certain stimulation devices can actively reduce menopause symptoms.
12:18 – Choosing the right sensation when navigating internal versus external stimulation options.
13:53 – How targeted clitoral air technology is transforming arousal and natural blood flow in post-menopausal bodies.
15:07 – Sponsor spotlight: GITM Playbook http://gitmplaybook.com/SUZANNE20
15:53 – A compelling study on how regular orgasms can meaningfully protect and boost your mental health.
17:17 – Creative ways to use a multi-use massage wand across the entire full body's erogenous zones with a partner.
19:37 – Why investing in high-grade intimate wellness tools is just as essential as your regular self-care routine.
20:12 – The non-negotiable rule about pairing the right body-safe lubricants with medical-grade silicone.
22:04 – Overcoming the persistent stigma around dryness and why lubrication is basic physiology, not a personal failure.
24:04 – Combining topical solutions with daily bedroom habits to turn intimate comfort into a completely seamless experience.
25:50 – Letting go of performance anxiety and completely redefining what pleasure feels like after 50.
26:48 – The single most damaging myth about ageing women’s sexuality that needs to be completely dismantled.
27:31 – Wrapping up with community resources and practical ways to keep prioritising your intimate life.
Show Notes
Most women over 50 were handed a script that said sex was something we provide rather than something we receive. Then our bodies changed, nobody explained why, and we quietly decided the problem was us.
In this episode I'm joined by Dr Shamyra Howard, an award-winning sexologist and licensed therapist who founded On the Green Couch. She spends her working week with couples over 50 who cannot say one sentence out loud to each other, and she has heard every version of how that silence ends.
I told her something I do not say often. I need a toy about 80% of the time to get there. I have also been with a man who told me toys were not coming into his bedroom, and that put more strain on the relationship than the toy ever could have. Shamyra explained what he was hearing that I had no idea he was hearing.
She is just as direct about the industry. Most sex toy companies still design for the average twenty-five year old, and she names the two that stopped and started asking menopausal women what they actually want instead.
There is no clinical distance in this conversation and no coyness either. If sex has quietly got harder and you have been waiting for it to sort itself out, this is the episode that tells you what you are waiting on.
Listen, learn and enjoy.
Key Takeaways
- The oral medications for men release the brakes. Sex toys do the same job for women, and Shamyra's line for partners who feel replaced is that tools don't compete, they assist. The toy is a teammate, not a rival.
- Estrogen, progesterone and testosterone all fall from around 50. Lubrication drops, clitoral sensation drops and arousal needs more input than it used to. Most male partners have never been told any of this, so they keep doing what always worked.
- Invite, don't surprise. Bring your partner into the decision before the toy arrives, frame it as an us thing rather than a me thing, and be clear that if pleasure matters to both of you, this is not optional.
- Do not start with the catalogue. Decide where you want the sensation first. Shamyra finds women over 50 are moving away from penetrative options and towards clitoral ones, which narrows hundreds of products to a handful.
- Womanizer and We-Vibe are running their market research with menopausal and post-menopausal women rather than twenty-five year olds. Womanizer reports that users of one of its pleasure air devices experienced fewer menopause symptoms, including poor sleep and irritability.
- Clitoral suction increases blood flow to the area, and blood flow is where the arousal problem sits. Plenty of women are not orgasming for the simple reason that they were never sufficiently aroused.
- A wand earns its price outside the bedroom. Neck, shoulders, feet, behind the knees, the inside of the thighs, and on a partner's body too. Shamyra treats good toys the way we treat hair and nails, as something worth paying for.
- Water-based lube only with silicone toys, or the material breaks down. Check the ingredients for glycerin. And needing lube is not a verdict on you or your partner. Wetness depends on hormones and arousal, and the hormones are leaving.
About the Guest
Shamyra holds a Doctorate in Social Work, she's an international award-winning Sexologist, Professor, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and AASECT Certified Sex Therapist who exposes people to what they're missing from intimacy, so they can have a great relationship and better sex!
She's a sexuality media maven featured in major digital and television productions, such as CNN, VOGUE, The New York Times, Peacock, OWN and many more, and she's the Founder of On the Green Couch, where she helps people manage sexual issues, create their best relationships, and have amazing sex.
About Suzanne
Suzanne Noble is a sex and relationship expert, author, and host of the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast, one of the top-rated shows empowering people 50+ to embrace confident, joyful intimacy. Known for her candid, warm, and often humorous approach, Suzanne challenges age-related taboos, misinformation, and awkward conversations about sex after 50. She helps millions around the world navigate their sexual lives with pleasure, connection, and self-assurance. Because life is too short for bad sex... or silence about it.
Connect With Suzanne
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexadviceforseniors
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sexadviceforseniors
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sexadviceforseniors
Substack: https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com
Connect with Dr Shamyra Howard
Website: onthegreencouch.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexologistshamyra
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sexologistshamyra
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shamyralcsw/
Want More?
Visit the Website: https://sexadviceforseniors.com — includes FREE guides and resources for better sex at any age.
Free Downloadable Guide: 10 Most Overlooked Secrets to Better Sex PDF: https://subscribepage.io/suzannenoblefreebie
Sign Up for My FREE Newsletter: https://sexadviceforseniors.com
Check Out My Storefront for Better Sex: https://zaap.bio/stayfirm
Interested in 1:1 Coaching or Custom Sex Advice for Seniors Sessions? https://tidycal.com/suzannenoble/30-minute-mentoring
Lovehoney discount code ADVICE15 for the toys and lubricants discussed in this episode.
Related Episodes
Why Sex Changes After 50 and What Nobody Tells You | ft. Dr. Jenn Kennedy - https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/why-sex-changes-after-50-and-what
The Surprising 69% of Women Unhappy in Sex... and How to Fix It | ft. Malia Lazu - https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/the-surprising-69-of-women-unhappy
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.sexadviceforseniors.com/subscribe
He Helped Invent Viagra What’s Next for Men’s Sexual Health? | FT. Dr. Arthur Burnett08/13/2026 | 29 mins.What I Discussed With Dr Arthur Burnett...
- Why the pill has never once started an erection, and what that means for the nights it did nothing
- The name he would give erectile dysfunction if he could rename it tomorrow
- What his lab found when they went looking for the same response in women
- Why the men who most want the pill to work are the ones it helps least
- What he thinks of a prescription that takes four clicks and no conversation
- The sentence surgeons skip before a prostatectomy, and why he takes the blame for it
- What he does when he finds his own name on a supplement bottle
- What he refuses to write a prescription for, no matter who is asking
Chapters
00:00 – Intro & Sponsor Spotlight (https://www.ohmibod.com/)
00:26 – Redefining Intimacy After 50: Welcoming Johns Hopkins Urologist Dr. Arthur Burnett
01:33 – Is Erectile Dysfunction Inevitable? Why Unreliable Erections Don’t Mean the End of Your Sex Life
02:18 – The Real Science Behind Viagra: What a Pioneering Researcher Wants Men to Know
04:29 – The Hidden Danger of Quick-Fix Online Prescriptions & Skipping Root Causes
07:24 – Removing the Shame: Why Men Must Stop Suffering in Silence
08:30 – Erectile Dysfunction as an Early Warning Sign for Heart & Vascular Health
10:19 – Does Viagra Work for Women? The Truth About Female Clitoral Blood Flow
12:31 – Sponsor Spotlight (GITM Playbook)
13:10 – Why the Blue Pill Doesn’t Work Without Mind-Body Synergy
16:23 – Rethinking Performance: Shifting Focus Beyond Penetrative Sex
17:06 – The Unspoken Trauma: What Doctors Often Miss in Prostate Cancer Care
19:39 – Innovations in Prostate Surgery: Preserving Nerve Function & Recovery
20:58 – Post-Surgery Rehabilitation: Do Vacuum Pumps & Therapy Devices Actually Work?
22:29 – How to Talk to Your Partner About Sexual Decline Without Losing Attraction
23:33 – Lifestyle Habits That Naturally Improve Blood Flow & Performance
24:30 – Nitric Oxide Supplements: Separating Hype from Real Medical Science
28:01 – Authentic Health: Ditching the “Marlboro Man” Myth & Taking Charge
Show Notes
Most men over 50 assume their erections changed because they got older. Dr Arthur Burnett has spent forty years trying to tell them otherwise, and for most of those years he has been shouting into the wind.
In this episode I'm joined by Dr Arthur Burnett, a urologist at Johns Hopkins, where he has worked for more than four decades. His laboratory did the discovery work in the late 1980s that made the blue pills possible. So I opened by asking him whether he regrets what men have done with them since.
Two of the men I loved died. Both of them started here, and I read it as age. One had diabetes and told me flatly that the pill wasn't working, and I believed him. Dr Burnett listened to that story and told me what had been going on inside that man's body while I was busy blaming the wrong thing entirely.
He is just as blunt about his own profession. He has watched surgeons treat the cancer and skip the man, and he does not exempt himself from it.
There is no shame in this conversation and no bravado either. If your erections have changed and you have been waiting quietly for them to sort themselves out, this is the episode that tells you what you are actually waiting on.
Listen, learn and enjoy.
Key Takeaways
- The oral medications release the brakes on an erection. They cannot start one. Arousal has to be driven from the brain and the body first, which is why a man can take the pill, feel nothing, and wrongly conclude he is finished.
- Dr Burnett would call it penile vascular dysfunction. An erection runs on blood vessels, nerves and hormones, the same system that runs the heart, and it usually falters before anything else does.
- His lab found the same nitric oxide response in clitoral tissue. The mechanics are close to identical, but female arousal involves hormones and other factors, so one pill was never going to be the answer.
- Diabetes damages nerve and blood vessel tissue and behaves in the body almost like premature ageing. These men need more stimulus to drive the response, and the drugs work measurably less well for them.
- The online questionnaire skips the health workup. Erectile dysfunction should send a man for a full check, and Dr Burnett calls home delivery without a clinician an unfortunate development in his field.
- Nerve sparing surgery lifted recovery rates above zero. Surgeons now map the nerve pathways during the operation, man by man, though the results are still not where he wants them.
- He has little faith in nitric oxide supplements and has found his own name on products he knew nothing about. His position comes from society guidelines rather than his own opinion.
- Sleep, weight, smoking, movement, stress, cardiovascular health, checkups. He will not be asked for a miracle by a man smoking three packs a day, and says this layer comes
About the Guest
Arthur L. “Bud” Burnett II, MD, MBA, FACS, is a globally recognized Johns Hopkins urologist, researcher, Viagra Pioneer, and educator whose pioneering work in men’s health and erectile function has transformed care worldwide.
About Suzanne
Suzanne Noble is a sex and relationship expert, author, and host of the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast, one of the top-rated shows empowering people 50+ to embrace confident, joyful intimacy. Known for her candid, warm, and often humorous approach, Suzanne challenges age-related taboos, misinformation, and awkward conversations about sex after 50. She helps millions around the world navigate their sexual lives with pleasure, connection, and self-assurance. Because life is too short for bad sex... or silence about it.
Connect With Suzanne
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexadviceforseniors
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sexadviceforseniors
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sexadviceforseniors
Substack: https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com
Connect with Dr Arthur Burnett
Website https://drarthurburnett.com/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dr.arthurburnett/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@DrArthurBurnett
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DrArthurLBurnett/
Want More?
Visit the Website: https://sexadviceforseniors.com — includes FREE guides and resources for better sex at any age.
Free Downloadable Guide: 10 Most Overlooked Secrets to Better Sex PDF: https://subscribepage.io/suzannenoblefreebie
Sign Up for My FREE Newsletter: https://sexadviceforseniors.com
Overcome Erectile Dysfunction & Stay Firm: https://www.stayfirmprogram.com
Check Out My Storefront for Better Sex: https://zaap.bio/stayfirm
Interested in 1:1 Coaching or Custom Sex Advice for Seniors Sessions? https://tidycal.com/suzannenoble/30-minute-mentoring
Related Episodes
The Hidden Habits Destroying Men's Erections | ft. Tom Jenkins https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/the-real-cause-of-erectile-dysfunction
Why Sex Changes After 50 and What Nobody Tells You | ft. Dr. Jenn Kennedy https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/why-sex-changes-after-50-and-what
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.sexadviceforseniors.com/subscribe
- What I Discussed With Pauline Ryeland...
- Why the brain turns your libido down on purpose, and what it thinks it's protecting you from
- The one thing men do on the sofa every night that women were taught never to do
- What Pauline said to a man in his early thirties who was booked in for his third Peyronie's operation
- The trauma technique that cleared decades of her own dental trauma after EMDR did nothing
- Where painful sex after menopause comes from, and what she reaches for before anyone mentions surgery
- The client whose daily panic attacks stopped after a single session
- Why I ended up shaking uncontrollably on a hypnotherapist's sofa, and what lifted afterwards
- The thing Pauline wants every woman doing from perimenopause onwards, and almost nobody is
Chapters
00:00 – Introduction & Sponsor Spotlight (OhMiBod)
00:26 – Episode Preview: Unlocking Midlife Passion & Somatic Sexology with Pauline Ryeland
01:30 – From Personal Healing to Intimacy Coaching: Pauline’s Journey
03:15 – Breaking the Silence: Why Seniors Are Reclaiming Their Sexual Wellbeing
05:40 – Somatic Sexology Explained: How Your Body Holds the Key to Pleasure
08:12 – Overcoming Midlife Libido Blockers & Emotional Disconnect
11:05 – Midlife Intimacy Guide (GITM Playbook Sponsor)
12:10 – Tantra & Sensual Touch: Redefining Intimacy Beyond Performance
15:45 – The Power of Pelvic Floor Awareness & Sacred Energy
19:20 – Navigating Body Image Changes and Self-Confidence After 50
22:50 – Simple Micro-Habits to Ignite Connection with Your Partner Today
26:15 – Vulnerability in Midlife Dating & Long-Term Relationships
29:40 – Closing Words: Why Desire Has No Expiration Date
Show Notes
Most women over 50 assume their libido went quiet because of their age. Pauline Ryeland says the brain switched it off deliberately, and she can usually tell you why.
In this episode I'm joined by Pauline Ryeland, a sexological bodyworker, tantra teacher and trauma specialist based in Queensland, Australia. She trained in NLP, hypnotherapy and the Havening technique, and calls herself a libido expert because that's what almost everyone arrives at her door with.
Pauline works hands-on with things most practitioners won't touch. Vaginal pain that women have been told to put up with. Peyronie's disease when urologists have run out of ideas beyond surgery. Sexual trauma that has been sitting in the body for decades.
She also told me about her own dental trauma, which EMDR couldn't shift and Havening cleared, and about the client who had ruled out having a baby because of daily panic attacks. I shared something from my own experience with hypnotherapy that I hadn't planned to.
Then there's the homework. It costs nothing, needs no partner, and most women have never once tried it. Men have been doing it on sofas for decades without giving it a second thought.
If your libido has gone quiet, this episode is proof it doesn't have to stay that way.
Listen, learn and enjoy.
Key Takeaways
- Your libido didn't fail. If sex has hurt, the brain turns desire down to keep you away from the pain, and it doesn't turn back up on its own.
- Havening is touch-based and gentle. You stroke your own arms while you talk, and score the memory out of ten as you go.
- Pauline scored her childhood dental trauma at 10. Afterwards she could feel her brain hunting for it and coming back empty.
- Vaginal pain is treatable. Pauline maps the whole area on a 0 to 10 scale, never pushing past a 4, and pain usually halves by the next session.
- Castor oil builds elasticity and collagen in the vaginal wall. She wants women using it weekly from perimenopause, not after sex has become painful.
- Peyronie's disease is not only an older man's condition, and surgery is not the only route. One client cancelled his third operation.
- Nothing sticks in under 28 days. Miss a day of the practice and you start again. Most clients need five to eight sessions, a fortnight apart.
- Sit with a hand down your pants and do nothing with it. No touching, no goal. It rebuilds the pathway between brain, heart and genitals, which for most of us are living in separate post codes.
About the Guest
Pauline Ryeland, Intimacy Whisperer ® works as an Intimacy, Sex & Libido Coach & Educator. She is certified as a Somatic Sexological Body Worker, Tantra Teacher & Facilitator and a Master Trainer & Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Advanced Subconscious Reprogramming, Errikson Hypnotherapy, a Results Coach & Performance Consultant and a Havening Techniques™ Trauma Specialist
About Suzanne
Suzanne Noble is a sex and relationship expert, author, and host of the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast—one of the top-rated shows empowering people 50+ to embrace confident, joyful intimacy. Known for her candid, warm, and often humorous approach, Suzanne challenges age-related taboos, misinformation, and awkward conversations about sex after 50. She helps millions around the world navigate their sexual lives with pleasure, connection, and self-assurance. Because life is too short for bad sex... or silence about it.
Connect With Suzanne
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sexadviceforseniors
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sexadviceforseniors
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sexadviceforseniors
Substack: https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com
Connect with Pauline
Website: www.paulineryeland.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/intimacywhisperer
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IntimacyWhisperer/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IntimacyWhisperer
Want More?
Visit the Website: https://sexadviceforseniors.com — includes FREE guides and resources for better sex at any age.
Free Downloadable Guide: 10 Most Overlooked Secrets to Better Sex PDF: https://subscribepage.io/suzannenoblefreebie
Sign Up for My FREE Newsletter: https://sexadviceforseniors.com
Overcome Erectile Dysfunction & Stay Firm: https://www.stayfirmprogram.com
Check Out My Storefront for Better Sex: https://zaap.bio/stayfirm
Interested in 1:1 Coaching or Custom Sex Advice for Seniors Sessions? https://tidycal.com/suzannenoble/30-minute-mentoring
Related Episodes
69% of Women Unhappy in Sex... and How to Fix It - https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/the-surprising-69-of-women-unhappy
Why Women Feel Completely Different After Menopause | Tanya Leake - https://www.sexadviceforseniors.com/p/why-women-feel-completely-different
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Everything you need to know to have a thriving, nourishing sex life as you age—whatever that means for you. Suzanne Noble is over sixty, sexually experienced and honest. She discusses her own experience and—as a woman in her sixties—brings years of sex and intimacy to reflect on in a witty, open and enthusiastic way. The series is dedicated to helping older people find their way to a healthy and enjoyable sex life. Whether you are just starting out with a new partner or continuing with an old one, there's sure to be something new here for you. www.sexadviceforseniors.comPodcast website
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