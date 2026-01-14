One of the Point Dume Bombers who lost his home in the Woolsey Fire uses his pain and loss as fuel for action. He embarks on a quest to change the way we live with wildfire. The LA County Fire Department, Malibu City Council members, everyday citizens, and other fire brigades in Malibu join his quest to create a new model of community resilience. Five years later, his relentless drive might just payoff: the Community Brigade Pilot Program is ever so close to becoming a reality.

As the nation watched in shock and horror as the Palisades Fire brought Los Angeles to its knees, a group of civilians stepped up to defend their home turf. The Community Brigade Program is a first-in-the nation experiment that trains everyday people to work alongside first responders during disasters. Host Adriana Cargill takes us into the heart of Palisades Fire to ride alongside with two childhood friends who risk everything to save the place they call home.

Wildfires are a natural reality in Southern California, but is mass destruction an inevitability? Could the Community Brigade Program be a step to unlocking a different kind of future for people living in high-risk fire zones? We look at if the program worked and how it could reshape life with wildfire in Los Angeles and beyond.

About The Palisades Fire: A Sandcastles Special

