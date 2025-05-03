Powered by RND
Science
Safeguarding Sound Science

Podcast Safeguarding Sound Science
National Center for Science Education
Safeguarding Sound Science from the National Center for Science Education combats misinformation, disinformation, and misconceptions about climate change with a...
ScienceEarth SciencesEducation

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing Safeguarding Sound Science
    Safeguarding Sound Science from the National Center for Science Education combats misinformation, disinformation, and misconceptions about climate change with actual science. In Season One: Climate Change Edition, Mat Kaplan (former host of Planetary Radio) talks to scientists, teachers, and other experts to explore who's behind some of the more insidious efforts to spread misinformation, how those efforts filter down to schools and classrooms, and what is being done to ensure that everyone, including students, get an accurate climate change education.
    --------  
    2:16

About Safeguarding Sound Science

Safeguarding Sound Science from the National Center for Science Education combats misinformation, disinformation, and misconceptions about climate change with actual science. In Season One: Climate Change Edition, Mat Kaplan (former host of Planetary Radio) talks to scientists, teachers, and other experts to explore who's behind some of the more insidious efforts to spread misinformation, how those efforts filter down to schools and classrooms, and what is being done to ensure that everyone, including students, get an accurate climate change education.
