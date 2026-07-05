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SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc

Hunter DeBlanc
MusicMusic Interviews
SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc
Latest episode

56 episodes

  • SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc

    SADurdays Episode 80 (6/28/26) special guest Buddy Nielsen (Senses Fail)

    07/02/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    CALLING ALL CARS!!!
    Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail pulls back the curtain on the chaotic world of early 2000s punk, revealing how leaping into the unknown with unmastered tracks helped them steal the scene and build a legacy that’s still resonating today.
    In this candid conversation, Buddy shares vivid stories from the band’s explosive rise out of Jersey’s underground scene, navigating the treacherous waters of major labels, and fighting to keep their sound authentic amid industry pressure.
    You'll discover how Senses Fail’s heavier edge bridged the gap from post-hardcore to metalcore, influencing countless bands that followed, and why their DIY spirit kept them true through success, leaks, and the chaos of Warped Tour.
    We break down the pivotal moments that shaped their career— from the chaos of label negotiations and early recordings to those legendary Warped Tour days in the sweltering parking lots.
    Buddy also offers insider details on the band’s creative process, the unanticipated impact of internet leaks, and how they’re planning to celebrate 25 years of making noise.
    So, LET THIS EPISODE OF SADURDAYS ENFOLD YOU.
  • SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc

    SADurdays Episode 79 (6/13/26) special guest Scott Sellers (Rufio)

    06/21/2026 | 20 mins.
    RU-FI-OOOOO! On this episode of the podcast, we are sitting down with Scott Sellers, the legendary frontman and voice behind Southern California pop-punk pioneers, Rufio.
    We dive deep into the band’s historic 25-year legacy—from the lightning-fast technical guitar work and soaring hooks of their iconic 2001 debut Perhaps, I Suppose..., to how they completely reshaped the landscape of melodic punk rock in the early 2000s.
    But that’s not all. In a bombshell announcement that has the entire scene buzzing, Rufio is officially back with their first new music in 16 years! Scott talks to us about the band's highly anticipated new 5-song EP, From The Outside (dropping August 7, 2026 via Double Helix/Double Felix Records), and why they decided to revisit the studio together on their own terms.
  • SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc

    SADurdays Episode 78 (5/15/26) special guest Alex Marshall (The Cab)

    05/16/2026 | 16 mins.
    Alex Marshall, guitarist + keyboardist for The Cab, joins the show this week to talk about the band's new album Chasing Crowns, getting signed to Fueled By Ramen by Pete Wentz, performing for Panic! at the Disco, and much more on this week's episode.
    Thanks to Alex for coming on the show.
    Check out the socials for video clips from the interviews.
  • SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc

    SADurdays Episode 77 (5/15/26) special guest Nate Barcalow (Finch)

    05/15/2026 | 12 mins.
    Nate Barcalow, singer of the band Finch, joins the pod to talk about the band's history, Drive Thru Records, his favorite Warped Tour memories, and much more on this week's episode.

    Thanks for Nate for coming on the show, one of the last remaining Drive Thru alumni I have yet to have on the show.

    Follow SADurdays on the socials for video clips from the interviews.
  • SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc

    SADurdays Episode 76 (5/15/26) special guest Will Pugh (Cartel)

    05/15/2026 | 39 mins.
    Will Pugh, singer of the band Cartel, joins the pod for a second time to chat about the band's new album, Warped Tour, Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real Cruise, Australia, and much more.
    Thanks to Will for coming back on the show.
    Cartel's new single " Oxy Moron" out now.
    Follow SADurdays on the socials for video clips.
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About SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc
Emo / Pop Punk / All Things Adjacent Hosted by Hunter deBlanc SADurdays on Planet Radio 106.7 FM and Listen To The Planet App
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