SADurdays hosted by Hunter deBlanc

CALLING ALL CARS!!!

Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail pulls back the curtain on the chaotic world of early 2000s punk, revealing how leaping into the unknown with unmastered tracks helped them steal the scene and build a legacy that’s still resonating today.

In this candid conversation, Buddy shares vivid stories from the band’s explosive rise out of Jersey’s underground scene, navigating the treacherous waters of major labels, and fighting to keep their sound authentic amid industry pressure.

You'll discover how Senses Fail’s heavier edge bridged the gap from post-hardcore to metalcore, influencing countless bands that followed, and why their DIY spirit kept them true through success, leaks, and the chaos of Warped Tour.

We break down the pivotal moments that shaped their career— from the chaos of label negotiations and early recordings to those legendary Warped Tour days in the sweltering parking lots.

Buddy also offers insider details on the band’s creative process, the unanticipated impact of internet leaks, and how they’re planning to celebrate 25 years of making noise.

So, LET THIS EPISODE OF SADURDAYS ENFOLD YOU.