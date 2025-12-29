Dante User Guide
12/29/2025 | 6 mins.
Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored—the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff series where we take official documentation and translate it into real-world understanding. In this episode, we're using the Audinate Dante User Guide to explain how Dante actually works, why it behaves the way it does, and what "best practices" look like when you're building a network that has to survive rehearsals, venues, festivals, and show-day pressure.If you've ever been handed a Dante system and told "it should just connect," this episode is for you. The goal is simple: make audio networking feel less mysterious, reduce the guesswork, and help you approach Dante with confidence—without needing a computer science degree.
AVID S6L User Guide
12/28/2025 | 24 mins.
Avid VENUE | S6L (The Manual You Ignored, Translated for Show Day)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored—the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff series where we turn official documentation into something you can actually use. In this episode, we're breaking down the Avid VENUE | S6Lmanuals and reference material into real-world workflow: how to get a show file built fast, patching and stage rack/I/O concepts that won't trip you up, Snapshots and scope choices that won't destroy your mix mid-set, and the common "why is nothing passing audio?" failures that usually come down to one setting you didn't know existed.We'll also hit practical stability habits—version/firmware considerations, plugin and system tradeoffs, redundancy mindset, and how to approach an S6L day when you're walking up cold with limited time. If you want the S6L power without the S6L panic, this is the doc set—filtered for humans.
DiGiCo SD User Guide
12/27/2025 | 51 mins.
DiGiCo SD Series (The Manual You Ignored, Translated for Show Day)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored—the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff series where we turn official documentation into real-world workflow. In this episode, we're breaking down the DiGiCo SD Series manuals/reference guides and translating them into the stuff that actually matters when you're under pressure: how to build a session that won't bite you later, patching and rack/I/O concepts that finally click, Snapshots vs. Sessions (and how to avoid accidental chaos), gain structure across analog and digital stages, macro/workflow shortcuts that save time, and the classic SD "why is this not passing audio?" traps. Whether you're walking up to an SD console for the first time or you want to tighten up your touring workflow, this is the DiGiCo docs—filtered for humans.
Yamaha DM7 User Guide
12/26/2025 | 13 mins.
Yamaha DM7 (The Manual You Ignored, Translated for Show Day)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored—the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff series where we turn official documentation into real-world workflow. In this episode, we're breaking down the Yamaha DM7 user guide/reference material with one goal: help you get from "fresh file" to "show-ready" without the classic pre-doors panic. We'll cover the parts that actually matter under pressure—patching and I/O that makes sense, scene/snapshot habits that won't wreck your mix later, gain structure and metering that tells the truth, and the common DM7 "gotchas" that cause silent inputs, weird routing, or unexpected behavior. If you're new to DM7 or you just want a cleaner, faster workflow, this is the manual—filtered for humans.
SMAART v8 User Guide
12/25/2025 | 43 mins.
SMAART v8 (Measurement, Tuning, and the Parts People Usually Skip)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff show where we turn documentation into something you can actually use. In this episode, we're diving into SMAART v8 and breaking down what matters in the real world: how to get up and running fast, how to set your interfaces and I/O so your data is trustworthy, the difference between "I'm seeing a line on a screen" and "I actually know what it means," and the practical workflows for aligning a PA, verifying coverage, and troubleshooting problems without guessing.We'll hit the core tools, RTA, transfer function, coherence, delay finder, and basic measurement strategy, plus the common mistakes that make people think SMAART is confusing (it's usually not the software…it's the setup). The goal is simple: help you use SMAART v8 as a decision-making tool, not a stress multiplier.
