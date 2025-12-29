Open app
RTFM: The Manual You Ignored
This Is DeLaCruz
    Dante User Guide

    12/29/2025 | 6 mins.

    Send us a textWelcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored—the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff series where we take official documentation and translate it into real-world understanding. In this episode, we’re using the Audinate Dante User Guide to explain how Dante actually works, why it behaves the way it does, and what “best practices” look like when you’re building a network that has to survive rehearsals, venues, festivals, and show-day pressure.If you’ve ever been handed a Dante system and told “it should just connect,” this episode is for you. The goal is simple: make audio networking feel less mysterious, reduce the guesswork, and help you approach Dante with confidence—without needing a computer science degree.

  • RTFM: The Manual You Ignored

    AVID S6L User Guide

    12/28/2025 | 24 mins.

    Send us a textAvid VENUE | S6L (The Manual You Ignored, Translated for Show Day)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored—the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff series where we turn official documentation into something you can actually use. In this episode, we’re breaking down the Avid VENUE | S6Lmanuals and reference material into real-world workflow: how to get a show file built fast, patching and stage rack/I/O concepts that won’t trip you up, Snapshots and scope choices that won’t destroy your mix mid-set, and the common “why is nothing passing audio?” failures that usually come down to one setting you didn’t know existed.We’ll also hit practical stability habits—version/firmware considerations, plugin and system tradeoffs, redundancy mindset, and how to approach an S6L day when you’re walking up cold with limited time. If you want the S6L power without the S6L panic, this is the doc set—filtered for humans.

  • RTFM: The Manual You Ignored

    DiGiCo SD User Guide

    12/27/2025 | 51 mins.

    Send us a textDiGiCo SD Series (The Manual You Ignored, Translated for Show Day)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored—the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff series where we turn official documentation into real-world workflow. In this episode, we’re breaking down the DiGiCo SD Series manuals/reference guides and translating them into the stuff that actually matters when you’re under pressure: how to build a session that won’t bite you later, patching and rack/I/O concepts that finally click, Snapshots vs. Sessions (and how to avoid accidental chaos), gain structure across analog and digital stages, macro/workflow shortcuts that save time, and the classic SD “why is this not passing audio?” traps. Whether you’re walking up to an SD console for the first time or you want to tighten up your touring workflow, this is the DiGiCo docs—filtered for humans.

  • RTFM: The Manual You Ignored

    Yamaha DM7 User Guide

    12/26/2025 | 13 mins.

    Send us a textYamaha DM7 (The Manual You Ignored, Translated for Show Day)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored—the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff series where we turn official documentation into real-world workflow. In this episode, we’re breaking down the Yamaha DM7 user guide/reference material with one goal: help you get from “fresh file” to “show-ready” without the classic pre-doors panic. We’ll cover the parts that actually matter under pressure—patching and I/O that makes sense, scene/snapshot habits that won’t wreck your mix later, gain structure and metering that tells the truth, and the common DM7 “gotchas” that cause silent inputs, weird routing, or unexpected behavior. If you’re new to DM7 or you just want a cleaner, faster workflow, this is the manual—filtered for humans.

  • RTFM: The Manual You Ignored

    SMAART v8 User Guide

    12/25/2025 | 43 mins.

    Send us a textSMAART v8 (Measurement, Tuning, and the Parts People Usually Skip)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff show where we turn documentation into something you can actually use. In this episode, we’re diving into SMAART v8 and breaking down what matters in the real world: how to get up and running fast, how to set your interfaces and I/O so your data is trustworthy, the difference between “I’m seeing a line on a screen” and “I actually know what it means,” and the practical workflows for aligning a PA, verifying coverage, and troubleshooting problems without guessing.We’ll hit the core tools, RTA, transfer function, coherence, delay finder, and basic measurement strategy, plus the common mistakes that make people think SMAART is confusing (it’s usually not the software…it’s the setup). The goal is simple: help you use SMAART v8 as a decision-making tool, not a stress multiplier.

About RTFM: The Manual You Ignored

The Manual You Ignored Podcast is the no-fluff, slightly sarcastic show where we turn product user guides into audio you can actually use. Each episode breaks down the settings, workflows, and “gotchas” you normally discover five minutes before doors, so you can get the gear working faster, avoid the common mistakes, and spend less time guessing (or panic-Googling). AI helps do the heavy reading; a real human filters it into the parts that matter.
