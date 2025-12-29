Send us a textSMAART v8 (Measurement, Tuning, and the Parts People Usually Skip)Welcome back to RTFM: The Manual You Ignored the slightly sarcastic, zero-fluff show where we turn documentation into something you can actually use. In this episode, we’re diving into SMAART v8 and breaking down what matters in the real world: how to get up and running fast, how to set your interfaces and I/O so your data is trustworthy, the difference between “I’m seeing a line on a screen” and “I actually know what it means,” and the practical workflows for aligning a PA, verifying coverage, and troubleshooting problems without guessing.We’ll hit the core tools, RTA, transfer function, coherence, delay finder, and basic measurement strategy, plus the common mistakes that make people think SMAART is confusing (it’s usually not the software…it’s the setup). The goal is simple: help you use SMAART v8 as a decision-making tool, not a stress multiplier.