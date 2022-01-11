Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians

For more than 50 years, the writers at Rolling Stone have been sitting down with artists to get inside their sound, their creative process, and the realities of... More
Available Episodes
Kathleen Hanna + Syd
What happens when we take the writer away and ask two groundbreaking female artists from two different genres to interview each other?
On the final episode of Musicians on Musicians, Kathleen Hanna meets with Syd to talk about learning to sing, star signs, and what it means to be a rebel.
Kathleen Hanna is a pioneer of the feminist punk movement, and she’s as active as ever, performing sold out shows across the country with her iconic bands Bikini Kill and Le Tigre. At a Hollywood studio this fall, punk rock's original "Rebel Girl" met with Syd, who's highly respected in R&B and hip-hop for the unconventional path she's carved out with her band, The Internet, and as a solo act. The conversation revealed two women with a unique ability to connect deeply to their audience through their music, and to each other through their individual forms of female empowerment.
Produced by OBB Sound.
11/15/2022
41:40
Common + John Legend
What happens when we take the writer away and ask two old friends and Oscar-winning collaborators to dive into what drives their music and their words?
Today, we hear Common and John Legend discuss the emotional nature of collaboration and how their shared activism has connected them forever.
In the past few years, John Legend has cemented his position as the king of inspirational R&B. His latest album, Legend, is a legitimate double album that features A-list guests and mixes snappy pop-funk with moving piano ballads. At a studio in New York this fall, he reconnected with another long-time friend and collaborator: Common. Legend has that EGOT; Common has a Grammy, Emmy and Oscar of his own, and the pair two won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for ‘Glory,’ the song they performed for the film Selma. And both have contributed their own entries to Audible’s Words + Music series, blending memoir and performance to bring listeners closer to their unique journeys as artists.The conversation revealed the strength of their bond — and a mutual appreciation of the way that art can serve as an important bridge between cultures.
Produced by OBB Sound.
Content in partnership with Audible's Words + Music.
11/2/2022
31:26
RM (of BTS) + Pharrell Williams
What happens when we take the writer away and ask two pop phenoms, from two completely different places and generations, to interview each other?
On today's episode, Pharrell sits down with RM of BTS to talk about the price of fame, the keys to creativity, and why it's important to take a break every so often.
RM went from aspiring underground rapper in South Korea to performing in sold-out stadiums around the world as the leader of BTS. Now, he's working on his first official solo album. At the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles this fall, the young superstar met with Pharrell Williams, whose one-of-a-kind career as a producer, rapper, and singer has spanned decades. The conversation highlighted the way both artists use their emotions in their work: from the value of pain to the electric experience of playing for the whole world to the intimacy of producing another artist's work.
Produced by OBB Sound.
11/1/2022
33:21
Finneas + Rick Rubin
What happens when we take away the writer and ask two groundbreaking producers, from two different generations, to interview each other?
On this episode of Musicians on Musicians, Rick Rubin and FINNEAS talk about how they work in the studio, their listening habits, and the frustrations and the joy involved in making great music.
Rick Rubin started Def Jam Records out of his NYU dorm room in the 1980s, and went on to produce classic albums by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Johnny Cash and many others. He’s still going strong: In addition to his continued collaboration with groups like the Chili Peppers and The Strokes, his book The Creative Act hits bookstores in 2023. Rubin sat down with a young talent making waves of his own: Finneas O’Connell. Finneas produced his sister Billie Eilish’s 2019 smash hit debut in his childhood bedroom in L.A., and has a career of his own as an incisive singer-songwriter — just last year he released his solo debut Optimist. Rubin was a key influence when Finneas was growing up, and their conversation revealed two cutting-edge minds eager to learn from one other.
Produced by OBB Sound.
10/31/2022
47:48
YUNGBLUD + Roger Daltrey
What happens when we take the writer away and ask two British rock stars, from two different generations, to interview each other?
In today's episode, Roger Daltrey and YUNGBLUD join forces to talk fashion, optimal recording hours and managing your image in a world gone mad.
In the past few years, YUNGBLUD has picked up the torch for a new kind of British rock: one informed by social causes, personal vulnerability, and an affinity for modern pop and hip-hop. His new, self-titled, album leans even further into those vibes: it’s glammy, showy and confident, much like Yungblud himself. At a studio in London this summer, the young star met another quintessential British rock singer: Roger Daltrey of the Who. 57 years after he first sang “My Generation,” Daltrey is as active as ever, currently wrapping an arena tour with the Who. His conversation with Yungblud revealed a rock icon with some strong opinions — and a rabid curiosity about the experiences of younger artists.
Produced by OBB Sound.
