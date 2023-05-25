Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ESPN, Andscape, David Dennis Jr.
  • Introducing 'Rap Stories'
    To celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th, a tribute with a twist: We’re highlighting timeless yet underrated albums by artists we love. ESPN’s network, Andscape, sits down with MC Lyte, Wiz Khalifa, Little Brother, Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y, Goodie Mob, Ja Rule and Too $hort, Young Guru, The Lox, Bun B and Big K.R.I.T.  Host David Dennis Jr. rewinds time, asking the artists to tell us about one album - its backstory, relevance, and lasting impact. Andscape: where Blackness is infinite.
    5/25/2023
    0:52

About Rap Stories

To celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th, a tribute with a twist: We’re highlighting timeless yet underrated albums by artists we love. ESPN’s network, Andscape, sits down with MC Lyte, Wiz Khalifa, Little Brother, Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y, Goodie Mob, Ja Rule and Too $hort, Young Guru, The Lox, Bun B and Big K.R.I.T. Host David Dennis Jr. rewinds time, asking the artists to tell us about one album - its backstory, relevance, and lasting impact. Andscape: where Blackness is infinite.
