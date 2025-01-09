Jon Keeley: “L.A. Fires Not The Result Of Climate Change”
Two people are dead, and 80,000 have been forced to evacuate neighborhoods in Los Angeles thanks to fires raging out of control. According to the media and some scientists, climate change is causing the fires. "Researchers believe that a warming world is increasing the conditions that are conducive to wildland fire, including low relative humidity," reported the BBC.But one of the country's top fire experts disagrees. "I don't think these fires are the result of climate change," Jon Keeley, a US Geological Survey scientist, told Public. "You certainly could get these events without climate change."Keeley has researched the topic for 40 years. In 2017, Keeley and a team of scientists modeled thirty-seven different regions across the United States and found that "humans may not only influence fire regimes but their presence can actually override, or swamp out, the effects of climate."Keeley's team found that the only statistically significant factors for the frequency and severity of fires on an annual basis were population and proximity to development. "We've looked at the history of climate and fire throughout the whole state," said Keeley, "and through much of the state, particularly the western half of the state, we don't see any relationship between past climates and the amount of area burned in any given year."What about scientists who claim that the dry conditions are unusual? "If you look at the past 100 years of climates in Southern California," said Keeley, "you will find there have been Januaries that have been very dry. And there's been autumns that have been very dry. There have been Santa Ana winds in January. So these sorts of conditions are what contribute to a fire being particularly destructive at this time of the year. But it's not the result of climate change."
Brendan Carr: “There’s no question NBC knows” Saturday Night Live broke the law
In mid-September, NBC Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels told the Hollywood Reporter that neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump would be on the show because doing so would be illegal. "You can't bring the actual people who are running on because of election laws and the equal time provisions," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "You can't have the main candidates without having all the candidates, and there are lots of minor candidates that are only on the ballot in, like, three states and that becomes really complicated."But last night, Michaels broke his promise and put Harris on air in a cameo with actress Maya Rudolph. "This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule," said Federal Communications Commissioner Brenand Carr, "The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct - a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election."In a podcast interview with me this morning on X, (listen above) Carr added, "There's no question that NBC, SNL both know this law and know exactly what they did."
Shellenberger And Gutentag: “The Dam Is Collapsing”
For as long as most of us can remember, the news media has reflected reality. Even many of us who felt the media was biased or deferential to the government and big corporations still believed that basic facts about what was happening in the world were getting out.Social media, the exodus of investigative journalists from mainstream news media, and Elon Musk's takeover of X have shattered that picture into a thousand pieces. People don't trust the media because, since 2016, it has acted as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.This is not just our opinion but also that of Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post. "In the annual public surveys about trust and reputation," he wrote yesterday, "journalists and the media have regularly fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress. But in this year's Gallup poll, we have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working."
Sharyl Attkisson: "There's Corruption In The Pharmaceutical Industry"
All of us rely on the federal government to protect us from industries selling poison. That's why we have thousands of regulations and people working to enforce them.And yet, according to former CBS News investigative reporter, Sharyl Attkison, one industry is not only getting away with poisoning the American people, it's doing so with gigantic taxpayer subsidies: Big Pharma.We should, of course, be grateful for the remarkable drugs available to us and our loved ones. They save millions of lives every year.However, the evidence is overwhelming that the pharmaceutical industry is abusing its power. Its role in creating America's opioid addiction crisis is just the tip of the iceberg. Over the decades, the government has allowed pharmaceutical companies to sell products that either don't work better than a placebo or cause serious harm and death.Now, Attkisson is out with a new book, Follow The Science, that documents the pharmaceutical industry's corruption of government and medical schools.Her book, already a bestseller, comes at a moment of growing alarm about the poor and declining health of the American people."Chronic diseases have exploded in nature over the past couple of decades without our public health establishment and doctors seeming to notice," Attkisson told me in a new Public podcast. "Or, if they notice, they're sure not doing anything about it other than throwing pills and treatments at it. We have to understand why the system exists in that way."
Evan Barker: "I Was In An Abusive Relationship With The Democratic Party"
The conventional wisdom has long held that Democrats are the party that protects the little guy. Democrats are the party of working people while Republicans are the party of the rich, the thinking goes. Democrats are the party of anti-racists and people of color whereas Republicans are the party of whites and racists, people say, pointing to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's labeling of white supremacists as "very fine people" after a 2017 protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Finally, Democrats say they are the party of women's empowerment, gender equality, and the "Me Too" movement, whereas the Republicans are the party of sexism and sexual harassment, as demonstrated by Trump and Supreme Court Justices Bret Kavanagh and Clarence Thomas.Reality is more complicated. A recent poll finds that manual laborers in Pennsylvania favor Trump over Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris 56% to 36% while upper-middle-income voters ($100k–$200k/year) favor Harris. Harris recently promised loans to black Americans in violation of the Civil Rights Act, Trump never called neo-Nazis "very fine people," and he "might well return to the White House by faring better among Black and Hispanic voters combined than any Republican presidential nominee since the enactment of the Civil Rights Act in 1964," noted the New York Times last week." Finally, there is no evidence to suggest that Republican politicians harass or sexually assault women at higher rates than Democrats. The accusations against Trump, Kavanagh, and Thomas were "he said, she said," thus unprovable, and at least three women accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault or harassment.