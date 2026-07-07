What happens when a medication designed to heal the physical body accidentally alters more than was prescribed?

On June 17, 2026, researchers at Rutgers University dropped a scientific bombshell in the journal Criminology, revealing a startling psychiatric byproduct of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy: a massive, unprecedented drop in impulsive, violent behavior and substance abuse.

While the rest of the media treats these synthetic hormones as a story about physical weight loss, we are pulling the conversation deep into the uncanny valley of human consciousness. In this episode, we step into the biological engine room of human behavior to connect this cutting-edge neuroscience to the body horror of Stephen King’s Thinner, ancient European folklore of the Changeling, and the modern internet paranoia surrounding celebrity clones.

If a weekly injection into the thigh can turn down human rage by over 60%, virtue ceases to be a moral achievement. It becomes a metabolic variable. Are we actually the independent captains of our own minds, or are we just passengers at the mercy of our digestive chemistry?



The Hard Science: Key Metrics From the Study

The pipeline connecting high baseline impulsivity to physical violence was found to be 62% weaker in current GLP-1 users.

The well-established link between alcohol abuse and violent outbursts was slashed by 52%.

Neurological data suggests the medication functions as a form of "chemical CBT". Densely peppered GLP-1 receptors in the brain's ventral tegmental area cap the maximum voltage of dopamine pathways, physically widening the critical gap between a dark impulse and the physical action.



Inside the Episode

Stephen King's Thinner and the primal horror of biological rebellion.

How GLP-1 drugs quiet the "food noise," "rage noise," and the neuroscience of the mesolimbic dopamine pathway.

Connecting the rapid physical and behavioral transformations of Hollywood to medieval fae superstitions and algorithmic "clone" conspiracy theories.

Why a synthetic molecule designed to enforce the rules of polite society directly onto our neurotransmitters is weirder than any gothic hex.

The Schopenhauer Paradox, if we can buy restraint at a pharmacy, does free will exist?

A rational cushion on the sci-fi nightmare, where treatment ends, and the slippery slope of chemical compliance begins.



Referenced Works & Deep Dives

The Study: Semenza, D., & Thomas, C. (June 17, 2026). Criminology. "GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and the Mitigation of Impulsive and Violent Behavior."

Literature: Thinner by Stephen King (writing as Richard Bachman), 1984.

Philosophy: Arthur Schopenhauer, Essays on the Freedom of the Will.



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Listener Note: “Man can do what he wills, but he cannot will what he wills.” What do you think? Is our morality a grand cathedral of the soul, or just a temporary tent pitched on the volatile swamp of our baseline metabolism? Slide into socials and let me know.

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