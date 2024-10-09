There’s a dark side to becoming a white coat. Dr. Frances Mei Hardin reveals the hidden truths and raw realities of the grueling medical residency training system. With candid conversations and survival techniques, Promising Young Surgeon disrupts the status quo to spark change. Join the revolution—staying silent is no longer an option.Interact with the podcast! Email me at [email protected]
to ask questions. We would love to hear from the Promising Young Surgeon audience.Find more info on this series and other podcasts on the Influent Network at HeyInfluent.comFollow the Influent Network on Social Media:LinkedIn | Twitter (X) | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook Powered by Hurrdat MediaThe Influent Network is where emerging healthcare professionals and esteemed medical experts converge. Our platform is a straightforward resource for career development, financial planning, practice management, and investment insights, designed to foster strong professional connections.