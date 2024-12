Navigating Difficult Co-Residents: Dr. Lauren Umstattd on Residency Challenges & Finding Solutions

In this week's episode of Promising Young Surgeon, Dr. Frances Mei Hardin welcomes back Dr. Lauren Umstattd, a distinguished facial plastic surgeon and owner of Face Leawood in Kansas City. As former co-residents, Frances Mei and Lauren delve into the complex and often unspoken challenges faced during residency, particularly when dealing with difficult co-residents or colleagues. They explore the pressure cooker environment of surgical subspecialties and the skills necessary to navigate these high-stakes situations. Lauren shares her firsthand experience with underperforming co-residents and the immense responsibility placed on senior residents to manage these dynamics. The discussion highlights the critical role of program directors and administrators in supporting residents and ensuring patient safety, drawing parallels to the aviation industry's handling of personnel issues. Frances and Lauren also reflect on the importance of seeking help and maintaining open communication within residency programs. 00:00 – Welcome back Dr. Lauren Umstattd05:53 – Dealing with Challenging Co-Residents22:16 – The Concept of Ego42:50 – How Did This End?59:19 – Where to Find Dr. Umstattd Resources:Face Leawoodhttps://www.faceleawood.com/drlaurenumstattdFollow Lauren on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/lauren_umstattd_md/?hl=enFollow Lauren on TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@lauren_umstattd_md?lang=en