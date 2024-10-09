Powered by RND
Promising Young Surgeon

Influent Network
There’s a dark side to becoming a white coat. Dr. Frances Mei Hardin reveals the hidden truths and raw realities of the grueling medical residency training syst...
ScienceEducationCourses

Available Episodes

5 of 40
  • Dr. Kojo Sarfo on Overcoming Rejection, Self-Expression, & The Freedom of Authenticity
    In this week's episode of Promising Young Surgeon, we are thrilled to welcome the multifaceted Dr. Kojo Sarfo. Known for his diverse talents as a comedian, actor, content creator, and writer, Dr. Sarfo shares his unique journey from psychotherapist and mental health nurse practitioner to a leading voice in men's mental health advocacy and support for neurodivergent high achievers. Dr. Sarfo opens up about his path from nursing to psychiatry, and how his experiences in the medical field have informed his current career in entertainment. He discusses the importance of self-awareness, overcoming self-limiting beliefs, and the courage to pursue unconventional paths. Dr. Sarfo also addresses the challenges faced by neurodivergent individuals and emphasizes the significance of creating supportive systems both personally and within organizations. 00:00 – Introduction04:38 – Starting a Career in Psychiatry14:55 – Biggest Challenge in Healthcare27:36 – Think About What Helps You Relax30:42 – Unique Challenges That Neurodivergent Individuals Face35:27 – How Can Institutions Support Neurodivergent Individuals?43:30 – Upcoming Projects & Plugs Resources:Connect with Dr. Kojo Sarfo on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/drkojosarfo/ Follow Dr. Kojo Sarfo on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/drkojosarfo/?hl=en Interact with the podcast! Email me at [email protected] to ask questions. We would love to hear from the Promising Young Surgeon audience.Promising Young Surgeon is sponsored by Pattern. Discover why more than 20,000 doctors trust Pattern to shop for disability insurance. Request free quotes in 5 minutes. Compare policies with an expert. Buy with confidence. LINK: https://www.patternlife.com/promising-young-surgeon?campid=349433Subscribe, tune in, and join the conversation as Dr. Hardin and her guests tackle the pressing issues facing today's medical professionals and ponder how to nurture a more compassionate and sustainable healthcare environment. Connect with Frances Mei:https://linktr.ee/francesmei.md https://rethinkingresidency.com/about/ Find More info on this series and other podcasts on the Influent Network at HeyInfluent.comFollow the Influent Network on Social Media:LinkedIn | Twitter (X) | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook The Influent Network is where emerging healthcare professionals and esteemed medical experts converge. Our platform is a straightforward resource for career development, financial planning, practice management, and investment insights, designed to foster strong professional connections. Powered by HurrdatSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    46:47
  • Dr. Hannah Thompson & Chris Herring on Prioritizing Relationships, Parenthood, & the Residency Journey
    In this week's episode of Promising Young Surgeon, Dr. Frances Mei Hardin welcomes Chris Herring and Hannah Thompson, the dynamic duo behind Otherside Med, to explore the art of balancing a life in medicine with personal fulfillment. Hannah, a 4th year OBGYN resident, and Chris, a VP of marketing, share their journey of navigating the demands of residency while nurturing their family and relationship. As co-founders of Otherside Med, a community supporting families in medicine, Chris and Hannah reveal the strategies they’ve implemented to maintain a healthy work-life balance. They candidly discuss the challenges of residency, the importance of intentional communication, and the power of creating supportive communities both online and offline. Their story is a testament to the strength of love and partnership in the face of the demanding medical profession. 00:00 – Introduction02:00 – Meet Chris Herring and Dr. Hannah Thompson10:30 – The Importance of Balance25:45 – Building Otherside Med35:20 – Communication Tips50:15 – Parenting and Partnership01:05:00 – Final Thoughts and Where to Find Chris and Hannah Resources:The Other Side Medhttps://www.othersidemed.com/ Follow The Other Side Med on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/theothersidemed/Interact with the podcast! Email me at [email protected] to ask questions. We would love to hear from the Promising Young Surgeon audience.Promising Young Surgeon is sponsored by Pattern. Discover why more than 20,000 doctors trust Pattern to shop for disability insurance. Request free quotes in 5 minutes. Compare policies with an expert. Buy with confidence. LINK: https://www.patternlife.com/promising-young-surgeon?campid=349433Subscribe, tune in, and join the conversation as Dr. Hardin and her guests tackle the pressing issues facing today's medical professionals and ponder how to nurture a more compassionate and sustainable healthcare environment. Connect with Frances Mei:https://linktr.ee/francesmei.md https://rethinkingresidency.com/about/Find More info on this series and other podcasts on the Influent Network at HeyInfluent.comFollow the Influent Network on Social Media:LinkedIn | Twitter (X) | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook The Influent Network is where emerging healthcare professionals and esteemed medical experts converge. Our platform is a straightforward resource for career development, financial planning, practice management, and investment insights, designed to foster strong professional connections. Powered by HurrdatSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    57:36
  • Dr. Tosin Odunsi on Resilience, Reinvention, & the Power of Failing Forward
    In this week's episode of Promising Young Surgeon, we are joined by the inspiring Dr. Tosin Odunsi, an OB GYN with a remarkable story of resilience and reinvention. Dr. Odunsi shares her journey, from her childhood dream of becoming a doctor to her diverse experiences across multiple states and healthcare models. Her path is a testament to the power of perseverance, self-discovery, and the courage to embrace change. Dr. Odunsi's candid discussion touches on overcoming personal and professional setbacks, including the loss of her husband during residency and the challenges of board exams. Her story is a reminder that failure is not the end but a steppingstone to growth. She emphasizes the importance of understanding one's core values and creating a fulfilling life beyond professional titles. 00:00 – Welcome Dr. Tosin Odunsi09:10 – Advice for Not Being Perfect23:42 – Residency Doesn’t Make Sense44:30 – Life by Tosin48:00 – Connect with Tosin ResourcesSubscribe to Tosin’s YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@lifebytosin/featured Follow Tosin on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/lifebytosin/?hl=enInteract with the podcast! Email me at [email protected] to ask questions. We would love to hear from the Promising Young Surgeon audience.Promising Young Surgeon is sponsored by Pattern. Discover why more than 20,000 doctors trust Pattern to shop for disability insurance. Request free quotes in 5 minutes. Compare policies with an expert. Buy with confidence. LINK: https://www.patternlife.com/promising-young-surgeon?campid=349433Subscribe, tune in, and join the conversation as Dr. Hardin and her guests tackle the pressing issues facing today's medical professionals and ponder how to nurture a more compassionate and sustainable healthcare environment. Connect with Frances Mei:https://linktr.ee/francesmei.md https://rethinkingresidency.com/about/Audio Episode Description and Series Description Tags: Find More info on this series and other podcasts on the Influent Network at HeyInfluent.comFollow the Influent Network on Social Media:LinkedIn | Twitter (X) | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook The Influent Network is where emerging healthcare professionals and esteemed medical experts converge. Our platform is a straightforward resource for career development, financial planning, practice management, and investment insights, designed to foster strong professional connections. Powered by HurrdatSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    48:55
  • Navigating Difficult Co-Residents: Dr. Lauren Umstattd on Residency Challenges & Finding Solutions
    In this week's episode of Promising Young Surgeon, Dr. Frances Mei Hardin welcomes back Dr. Lauren Umstattd, a distinguished facial plastic surgeon and owner of Face Leawood in Kansas City. As former co-residents, Frances Mei and Lauren delve into the complex and often unspoken challenges faced during residency, particularly when dealing with difficult co-residents or colleagues. They explore the pressure cooker environment of surgical subspecialties and the skills necessary to navigate these high-stakes situations. Lauren shares her firsthand experience with underperforming co-residents and the immense responsibility placed on senior residents to manage these dynamics. The discussion highlights the critical role of program directors and administrators in supporting residents and ensuring patient safety, drawing parallels to the aviation industry's handling of personnel issues. Frances and Lauren also reflect on the importance of seeking help and maintaining open communication within residency programs. 00:00 – Welcome back Dr. Lauren Umstattd05:53 – Dealing with Challenging Co-Residents22:16 – The Concept of Ego42:50 – How Did This End?59:19 – Where to Find Dr. Umstattd Resources:Face Leawoodhttps://www.faceleawood.com/drlaurenumstattdFollow Lauren on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/lauren_umstattd_md/?hl=enFollow Lauren on TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@lauren_umstattd_md?lang=en Interact with the podcast! Email me at [email protected] to ask questions. We would love to hear from the Promising Young Surgeon audience.Promising Young Surgeon is sponsored by Pattern. Discover why more than 20,000 doctors trust Pattern to shop for disability insurance. Request free quotes in 5 minutes. Compare policies with an expert. Buy with confidence. LINK: https://www.patternlife.com/promising-young-surgeon?campid=349433Subscribe, tune in, and join the conversation as Dr. Hardin and her guests tackle the pressing issues facing today's medical professionals and ponder how to nurture a more compassionate and sustainable healthcare environment. Connect with Frances Mei:https://linktr.ee/francesmei.md https://rethinkingresidency.com/about/Find More info on this series and other podcasts on the Influent Network at HeyInfluent.comFollow the Influent Network on Social Media:LinkedIn | Twitter (X) | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook The Influent Network is where emerging healthcare professionals and esteemed medical experts converge. Our platform is a straightforward resource for career development, financial planning, practice management, and investment insights, designed to foster strong professional connections. Powered by HurrdatSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:00:11

About Promising Young Surgeon

There’s a dark side to becoming a white coat. Dr. Frances Mei Hardin reveals the hidden truths and raw realities of the grueling medical residency training system. With candid conversations and survival techniques, Promising Young Surgeon disrupts the status quo to spark change. Join the revolution—staying silent is no longer an option.Interact with the podcast! Email me at [email protected] to ask questions. We would love to hear from the Promising Young Surgeon audience.Find more info on this series and other podcasts on the Influent Network at HeyInfluent.comFollow the Influent Network on Social Media:LinkedIn | Twitter (X) | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook  Powered by Hurrdat MediaThe Influent Network is where emerging healthcare professionals and esteemed medical experts converge. Our platform is a straightforward resource for career development, financial planning, practice management, and investment insights, designed to foster strong professional connections.
