Power Lines with Oliver Darcy and Jon Passantino

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77 episodes
Leaked Audio Reveals Explosive CBS News Showdown Over Israel—Plus, Why Lesley Stahl Nearly Quit10/16/2026 | 1h 10 mins.In a special episode of Power Lines, we publish exclusive audio from a stunning all-hands meeting in which Bari Weiss' handpicked foreign editor, Shayndi Raice, unleashed a lengthy tirade against her own CBS News journalists.
The extraordinary meeting, which followed Status' exclusive reporting on internal clashes over the network's Israel coverage, quickly turned contentious as Raice defended her editorial decisions, warned staffers about "insubordination," and engaged in a heated back-and-forth with veteran correspondent Holly Williams.
For the first time, listeners can hear the remarkable confrontation for themselves, as Oliver and Jon play the most revealing moments from the meeting and unpack what the extraordinary episode reveals about the growing turmoil inside Bari Weiss' CBS News.
0:00 Intro
1:35 Leaked Audio of CBS News All-Hands Meeting
49:59 Leslie Stahl Threatens to Quit ‘60 Minutes’ over West Bank Story
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David Ellison Takes the Reins at CNN & Kara Swisher Zings Casey Newton’s Return to X10/09/2026 | 1h 2 mins.After completing his acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Ellison is facing questions about his relationship with Donald Trump and his plans for CNN. Jon shares what happened when he pressed Ellison directly on the Paramount lot, and Oliver reports on Anderson Cooper’s pointed questions for his new boss at an internal company town hall.
Oliver and Jon also examine what Ellison’s assurances mean for CNN chief Mark Thompson, whose long-term future remains unresolved, and how CNN and Bari Weiss’ CBS News could come together as the company pursues billions in cuts.
Plus, renowned tech journalist Casey Newton, co-host of the upcoming NPR podcast “Machine Gods,” joins the show to defend his decision to return to Elon Musk’s X after a three-year boycott. Oliver and Jon press him on what changed—and his “podmother,” Kara Swisher, delivers a surprise message you won't want to miss.
0:00 Intro
1:29 CNN and CBS News’ Future at Skydance
18:30 Anderson Cooper Questions David Ellison at Internal Town Hall
36:44 Casey Newton Grilled by Oliver, Jon, and Kara Swisher
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- The future of CNN is coming into focus…at least for now. David Ellison has opened talks with Mark Thompson about extending his tenure as CNN’s chief. Oliver and Jon break down what the move signals to employees inside the network, what it could mean for CNN’s direction under Ellison, and where it leaves Bari Weiss, both now and down the road.
Plus, Donald Trump is using taxpayer money to run propaganda ads on MS NOW. Oliver and Jon report on the discontent amongst some network staffers who do not believe the progressive outlet should air the ads.
0:00 Intro
1:18 The Future of CNN (For Now)
18:30 Will Bari Weiss Run CNN?
36:44 MS NOW Staffers Furious as Trump Ads Air on Network
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White House’s Shocking Self-Own; CNN’s Ellison Anxiety Soars; Axel Springer’s Internal Revolt09/25/2026 | 58 mins.The anonymous source behind one of the stories that the White House used to justify its press ban was none other than JD Vance himself. We detail our exclusive reporting and get into the latest developments on Donald Trump’s war against the media.
Then, we report on the anxiety coursing through CNN as David Ellison’s Paramount strikes a deal with the state AGs to gain regulatory clearance to take over the news outlet’s parentco. We’ll take you inside the network where chief Mark Thompson is facing mounting questions from nervous staffers.
Plus, the owner of POLITICO and Business Insider is facing backlash from staffers for its decision to honor pro-MAGA billionaire Peter Thiel with help from Bari Weiss.
0:00 Intro
1:39 JD Vance Exposed as Politico’s Anonymous Source
15:57 CNN’s Ownership Uncertainty
37:45 Axel Springer’s Peter Thiel Controversy
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Kaitlan Collins Presses Oliver Darcy On Covering the Media, Leaving CNN, and More09/24/2026 | 32 mins.CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins turned the tables on Status founder Oliver Darcy for the final interview of the Status Summit. Darcy described what it actually felt like to leave CNN and go independent, including the realization that there’s no undo button once you’ve handed in your badge. They also discuss how sourcing and reporting have changed for both of them since their beginnings in conservative media, and Oliver's plans to grow Status with more journalists, events, and podcasts.
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About Power Lines with Oliver Darcy and Jon Passantino
Power Lines is the official podcast of Status, where veteran journalists Oliver Darcy and Jon Passantino break down their reporting and deliver analysis on how information moves and shapes society. From the media and Silicon Valley to Hollywood, they examine the institutions driving narratives, shaping perception, and influencing culture. New episodes drop every Friday. Watch the show on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@status Subscribe to Status, the newsletter behind Power Lines: https://www.status.news/ Follow Power Lines: https://www.instagram.com/get_status/?hl=en https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:5buikzg4ppbye7ib7chprio6 https://www.tiktok.com/@status.newsPodcast website
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