About Plenary Session

About Plenary Session

About Plenary Session

Dr Prasad currently serves as the Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Resesarch (CBER) at the US FDA. The audio on this platform were posted before my FDA employment and do not necessarily represent the views of the FDA or the United States. This site will be inactive during my federal service. A podcast on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com