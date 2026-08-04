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Plenary Session

Vinay Prasad, MD MPH
Health & WellnessMedicine
Plenary Session
Latest episode

401 episodes

  • Plenary Session

    Season 5 Ep 2 - Anthony Fauci's Diary and Congressional Testimony

    08/04/2026 | 21 mins.
    Season 5 Ep 2 - Anthony Fauci's Diary and Congressional Testimony by Plenary Session
  • Plenary Session

    Reboot - I am back with Audio podcasts

    07/21/2026 | 51 mins.
    Reboot - I am back with Audio podcasts by Plenary Session
  • Plenary Session

    Longevity Episode 2 - Nutrition science

    05/20/2026 | 36 mins.
    Longevity Episode 2 - Nutrition science by Plenary Session
  • Plenary Session

    Longevity Lecture series Introduction and Lecture 1

    05/12/2026 | 29 mins.
    Longevity Lecture series Introduction and Lecture 1 by Plenary Session
  • Plenary Session

    CABINET - trial - Cabozantinib for NET

    02/20/2025 | 19 mins.
    Back to basics as I break down a trial
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About Plenary Session
Dr Prasad currently serves as the Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Resesarch (CBER) at the US FDA. The audio on this platform were posted before my FDA employment and do not necessarily represent the views of the FDA or the United States. This site will be inactive during my federal service. A podcast on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMedicineScience

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