Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

In order to strengthen and recognize the accomplishments of "Women in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery " this episode will examine and discuss their pathway to the present landscape and learn from our panel on ways we can enhance their standing in our specialty . Our co -host for this episode is Dr Debra Sacco the current vice president of AAOMS with a stellar panel of Dr 's Ma Lou Sabino , Mallory Morel and Maryam Akbari.

The OMS insights team is so proud that we can explore and promote where we are in 2026 and how women will play an important part role in the future of our profession . Enjoy the listen !!