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Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

Bruce A. Huberman DMD
Health & WellnessLife Sciences
Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

    Worldwide Leader In Implant Reconstruction - Dr. Vishtasb Broumand

    05/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This episode of the OMS Insights podcast features a master craftsman in the world of jaw reconstruction and implant surgery. Dr. Vishtasb Broumand has positioned himself among the elite clinicians throughout the world . You will learn his pathway from the University of Miami under the legendary Bob Marx to Phoenix , Arizona where his patients travel across the country and internationally for his skill and knowledge. His insights on where we are as profession and what the future has in-store will stimulate needed conversation.
    Enjoy the listen!
  • Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

    Dr Steven Roser - A Fireside Chat

    04/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This episode of the OMS Insights podcast features Dr Steven Roser . Dr . Roser has been a major fixture in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery for over 5 decades . He has participated at a high level in all facets of our profession ... clinician, educator , researcher, volunteer cleft
    surgeon and chair at both Columbia and Emory University . His perspective and knowledge base are outstanding . So
    sit back and listen to a master class and a future hall of famer in the field of Oral
    and Maxillofacial Surgery .
  • Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

    Women in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

    03/31/2026 | 59 mins.
    In order to strengthen and recognize the accomplishments of "Women in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery " this episode will examine and discuss their pathway to the present landscape and learn from our panel on ways we can enhance their standing in our specialty . Our co -host for this episode is Dr Debra Sacco the current vice president of AAOMS with a stellar panel of Dr 's Ma Lou Sabino , Mallory Morel and Maryam Akbari.
    The OMS insights team is so proud that we can explore and promote where we are in 2026 and how women will play an important part role in the future of our profession . Enjoy the listen !!
  • Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

    The Modern Bone Architect - Dr. James C. Melville

    03/09/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    There are few times when you meet someone as humble and dedicated to their craft as Dr. James C. Melville . This episode exemplifies his passion and expertise in treating a wide range of pathologies of the head and neck region . His techniques for tissue engineering are setting the standard for practitioners all over the US and abroad . It wasn't a linear pathway for Dr Melville , but he hit his stride as a resident at the University of Miami under the legend , Dr Robert Marx . His career has since blossomed into nothing less than stellar .
    Enjoy the episode !!
  • Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

    "Roll Tide "- Michael Koslin and Christopher Kahn

    02/19/2026 | 57 mins.
    This episode of the OMS -Insights podcast features two of our profession's living rockstars. Dr.'s Koslin and Kahn will discuss their pathways and practice acumen which led them to building a highly successful, full-scope OMS practice which has endured the test of time.
    Enjoy the listen and Roll Tide

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About Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

This podcast will host legends in the field of Oral - Maxillofacial Surgery . Cutting edge episodes will be broadcasted to capture their individual pathways and discuss current topics that are germain to our profession . The inaugural episode will feature James R. Hupp BS, DMD,MD, JD, MBA a legend in our field since the early 1980's . Dr. Hupp has the keen sense of where our profession has been and helping us see the future landscape of our profession. Stay tuned !! The episodes will cover the full gamut of OMS. Nothing like it in the world of podcasting. Topics to include ..orthognathic surgery, cosmetics , implants , anesthesia, residency education, pathology ..-grafting techniques , and many other topics . enjoy the listen and expand your knowledge.
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Health & WellnessLife SciencesMedicineScience

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