Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery Insights

This episode of the OMS Insights podcast features Dr Steven Roser . Dr . Roser has been a major fixture in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery for over 5 decades . He has participated at a high level in all facets of our profession ... clinician, educator , researcher, volunteer cleft
surgeon and chair at both Columbia and Emory University . His perspective and knowledge base are outstanding . So
sit back and listen to a master class and a future hall of famer in the field of Oral
and Maxillofacial Surgery .