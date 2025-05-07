Silver Linings with The Old Gays

Our Chosen Family: "The gay community is much bolder today."

What's the secret to lasting friendships? How does queer community show up through the ebbs and flows of life? And what's the REAL story behind the "YMCA" song? In the first episode of Silver Linings, The Old Gays dive into an essential part of queer life: chosen family. They discuss the vital love, support, and sense of belonging that community provides, especially during life's toughest moments. They open up about what "queer" means to them, how chosen family has impacted their lives, and how to maintain close bonds over time–including their love for each other! "We've come a long way, baby." Family isn't just what you're born with; it's the people who show up, shape you, and stick around.