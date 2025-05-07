Sex in Perspective: “ It's like every weekend there's fresh meat.”
Ever wonder what beaches, bathhouses, and cruise ships have in common? Hint: it's not just beach towels. This week, The Old Gays spill the tea (and maybe a little more) about their wildest sexcapades, from steamy nights in San Fran to unforgettable flings on the high seas. Turns out, attraction is found in many forms…and knows no bounds. The crew digs even deeper, exploring intimate memories, the role of romance, the sexual dynamics of queer spaces, and even a poem devoted to a dom muscle top! The silver lining of being older? All those "special moments" worth reliving again and again.
Our Chosen Family: "The gay community is much bolder today."
What's the secret to lasting friendships? How does queer community show up through the ebbs and flows of life? And what's the REAL story behind the "YMCA" song? In the first episode of Silver Linings, The Old Gays dive into an essential part of queer life: chosen family. They discuss the vital love, support, and sense of belonging that community provides, especially during life's toughest moments. They open up about what "queer" means to them, how chosen family has impacted their lives, and how to maintain close bonds over time–including their love for each other! "We've come a long way, baby." Family isn't just what you're born with; it's the people who show up, shape you, and stick around.
Introducing: Silver Linings with The Old Gays
Welcome to the chosen family! Viral sensations Bill Lyons, Michael "Mick" Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Robert Reeves swap the advice and admissions they've collected over the years. From disco nights to dating apps, The Old Gays remind the world that aging is a privilege. Starting May 13th, discover the silver linings they've embraced along the way. New episodes drop every other week!
