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On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse
ChristianityDocumentary
On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse
Latest episode

250 episodes

  • On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

    Ukrainian Pastor Shares from the Frontlines

    03/27/2026 | 26 mins.
    No matter what is happening around you, God is faithful. Amid four years of war and tribulation in Ukraine, Pastor Daniel and his congregation continue clinging to these words: God is good all the time, and all the time God is good. Hear stories from the frontlines in Ukraine and how the Lord is working in the hearts and minds of those suffering. 
    Resources:
    Read more stories about our response in Ukraine. 
     Listen to “Called Out of Our Comfort Zone: A Conversation with Edward Graham” to hear how you can step out in faith and obedience to the Lord, in whatever He has for you.
  • On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

    Called Out of Our Comfort Zone: A Conversation with Edward Graham

    03/20/2026 | 26 mins.
    God likes to call us out of our comfort zone, but often we hesitate out of fear—we like the comfort and safety of the life we have known. But stepping out in faith is where true growth happens. Edward Graham, chief operating officer at Samaritan’s Purse, shares what God has taught him in leadership, both in the military but also in ministry. Hear how you, too, can step out in faith and obedience to the Lord, in whatever He has for you. 
    Resources:
    Learn more about how you can get involved with Samaritan’s Purse domestically and internationally.
    Listen to “Suffering for Christ’s Sake” to hear stories of pastors who experienced intense persecution and how their faith sustained them.
  • On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

    Suffering for Christ’s Sake

    03/13/2026 | 26 mins.
    Hundreds of churches once bombed and burned to the ground are not only standing again but thriving in Sudan and South Sudan. Hear stories of pastors who experienced intense persecution and how their faith sustained them. 
    Resources: 
    Learn more about the Church Reconstruction Program in South Sudan.
    To hear more about Ryan’s time in Sudan, listen to Serving in Uncertainty: The War in Sudan.
    Listen to “Plane Hijacked in Africa: The Pilot’s Story Part 1 and 2” to hear the inspirational story of one of our ministry pilots who chose to fully entrust his life to Jesus even while his plane was being hijacked.
  • On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

    Plane Hijacked in Africa: The Pilot’s Story Part 2

    03/06/2026 | 25 mins.
    When someone put a gun in his face, a pilot named Jim had a choice—he could either let fear take over or he could trust Jesus with his life. As Jim’s plane was hijacked in Africa, the Lord brought Scriptures back to his mind and reminded him that there is power in the Name of Jesus. Hear from Jim Streit, who was in the air, and from Matt Olson, who was on the ground in North Carolina, about how God came through in a mighty way. 
    Resources:
    Listen to Part 1 of this story now!
  • On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

    Plane Hijacked in Africa: The Pilot’s Story Part 1

    02/27/2026 | 26 mins.
    When someone put a gun in his face, a pilot named Jim had a choice—he could either let fear take over or he could trust Jesus with his life. As Jim’s plane was hijacked in Africa, the Lord brought Scriptures back to his mind and reminded him that there is power in the Name of Jesus. Hear from Jim Streit, who was in the air, and from Matt Olson, who was on the ground in North Carolina, about how God came through in a mighty way. 
    Resources:
    Listen to “From Brokenness to Redemption: Never Too Far from God’s Love” to hear a longtime Samaritan’s Purse volunteer, Dennis Robinson’s, powerful testimony.
    Hear Part 2 of this story now!

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About On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

On the Ground with Samaritan’s Purse is a podcast with Kristy Graham that explores the work we’re doing around the world. Experience what it’s like to be in the field with our teams, and hear first-hand from staff, volunteers, and people we help.
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