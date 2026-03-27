On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

God likes to call us out of our comfort zone, but often we hesitate out of fear—we like the comfort and safety of the life we have known. But stepping out in faith is where true growth happens. Edward Graham, chief operating officer at Samaritan’s Purse, shares what God has taught him in leadership, both in the military but also in ministry. Hear how you, too, can step out in faith and obedience to the Lord, in whatever He has for you.

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Learn more about how you can get involved with Samaritan’s Purse domestically and internationally.

Listen to “Suffering for Christ’s Sake” to hear stories of pastors who experienced intense persecution and how their faith sustained them.