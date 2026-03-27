On the Ground with Samaritan's Purse

When someone put a gun in his face, a pilot named Jim had a choice—he could either let fear take over or he could trust Jesus with his life. As Jim’s plane was hijacked in Africa, the Lord brought Scriptures back to his mind and reminded him that there is power in the Name of Jesus. Hear from Jim Streit, who was in the air, and from Matt Olson, who was on the ground in North Carolina, about how God came through in a mighty way.
Resources:
Listen to “From Brokenness to Redemption: Never Too Far from God’s Love” to hear a longtime Samaritan’s Purse volunteer, Dennis Robinson’s, powerful testimony.
Hear Part 2 of this story now!