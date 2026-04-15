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Nutrition For Mortals

Nutrition For Mortals
Health & Wellness
Nutrition For Mortals
Latest episode

116 episodes

  • Nutrition For Mortals

    Let’s Talk About Youngevity…

    04/15/2026 | 49 mins.
    Joel Wallach built an empire on a wild promise: that EVERY single human disease is simply the result of a mineral deficiency. Through his lectures and various supplement companies, his message reached millions and made him a central figure in one of the most controversial corners of the wellness world. From his “90 essential nutrients” claim to the spread of COVID-19 pseudoscience, this story isn’t just unusual—it’s a case study in how confidently presented misinformation can evolve, expand, and ultimately shape the way people think about health.  So join us, two registered dietitians, as we dig into the science, the saga, and the spectacle of the multi-level marketing machine that is Youngevity. 
    Want to support the show and get bonus episodes? Join our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/nutritionformortals
    Leave us a voicemail that may be featured on a future episode! Call us at (562)-N4M-POD1 (562-646-7631). 
    We’ve got MERCH! Check it out HERE
    Don’t want to miss any episodes in the future? Make sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!
    Things we talked about and additional reading: 
    Dead Doctors Don’t Lie Book
    Dead Doctors Don’t Like VHS
    The Wallach Revolution
    The 90 Essential Minerals
    Youngevity Website
    More on Ultratrace Minerals
    Youngevity and FTC Trouble
    Youngevity Delisted
    For feedback or to suggest a show topic email us at [email protected]
    Feel free to contact our real, live nutrition counseling practice
    **This podcast is for information purposes only, is not a substitute for individual medical or mental health advice, and does not constitute a patient-provider relationship**
  • Nutrition For Mortals

    From Protein Bars to Jeffrey Epstein [SAMPLE]

    04/08/2026 | 9 mins.
    Hear the rest of this episode and access our full back-catalog of bonus episodes on Patreon for only $3!
    Head to our Patreon to sign up: ⁠patreon.com/nutritionformortals⁠⁠
  • Nutrition For Mortals

    Are These Foods SECRETLY Trying to KILL YOU Until You Are Dead?

    04/01/2026 | 23 mins.
    Released April 1st, 2026
    In this episode, we sit down with a totally real, definitely credible “expert” and author of Are These Foods SECRETLY Trying to KILL YOU Until You Are Dead?, a groundbreaking exposé claiming that the true enemies of human health have been hiding in plain sight all along: tomatoes, mozzarella, and bread. In this very serious interview, our special guest will walk us through how these everyday foods are waging a coordinated attack on your body—from the “acidic chaos” of tomatoes, to the “mucus-forming menace” of mozzarella, to bread, which he assures us is basically just “edible sabotage.” So join us, as we use dramatic language, say big words and cherry-pick a whole bunch of science all in an attempt to sound  confident, convincing and intelligent. 
    Want to support the show and get bonus episodes? Join our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/nutritionformortals
    Leave us a voicemail that may be featured on a future episode! Call us at (562)-N4M-POD1 (562-646-7631). 
    We’ve got MERCH! Check it out HERE
    Don’t want to miss any episodes in the future? Make sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!
    For feedback or to suggest a show topic email us at [email protected]
    Feel free to contact our real, live nutrition counseling practice
    **This podcast is for information purposes only, is not a substitute for individual medical or mental health advice, and does not constitute a patient-provider relationship**
  • Nutrition For Mortals

    Adrenal Fatigue and Cortisol Confusion

    03/18/2026 | 43 mins.
    Cortisol is one of the most misunderstood hormones on the internet. From adrenal fatigue to diet recommendations to supplement suggestions, claims abound regarding what you should be doing to regulate your stress response. But is there actually evidence to support these diet and supplement recommendations? And what behaviors truly help support and normalize cortisol levels? Join us, two registered dietitians, as we explore the origins of the adrenal fatigue theory, the science behind the body’s stress response, and why real endocrine conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency are very different from the wellness version of “burned-out adrenal glands.”
    Want to support the show and get bonus episodes? Join our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/nutritionformortals
    Leave us a voicemail that may be featured on a future episode! Call us at (562)-N4M-POD1 (562-646-7631). 
    We’ve got MERCH! Check it out HERE
    Don’t want to miss any episodes in the future? Make sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!
    Things we talked about and additional reading: 
    Adrenal Fatigue (Book by James Wilson)
    Adrenal Fatigue Article #1
    Endocrine Society
    Cortisol and Physiology
    Dieting and Cortisol
    Depression and Cortisol
    Cortisol and Caffeine 
    Stress and CVD
    Cortisol Rhythm
    Cortisol and Weight Gain
    Cortisol, Weight and Aging
    Nutrition and Cortisol
    Dangers of Glandular Supplements
    For feedback or to suggest a show topic email us at [email protected]
    Feel free to contact our real, live nutrition counseling practice
    **This podcast is for information purposes only, is not a substitute for individual medical or mental health advice, and does not constitute a patient-provider relationship**
  • Nutrition For Mortals

    Nutrition Myths That Refuse To Die [SAMPLE]

    03/11/2026 | 9 mins.
    Hear the rest of this episode and access our full back-catalog of bonus episodes on Patreon for only $3!
    Head to our Patreon to sign up: ⁠patreon.com/nutritionformortals⁠⁠

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About Nutrition For Mortals

The podcast that says that life is too damn short to spend your time and attention worrying about your food choices. So join us, two Registered Dietitians (and friends!), as we explore the world of nutrition with a special focus on cultivating a healthy and peaceful relationship with food.
Podcast website
Health & Wellness

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