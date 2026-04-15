Joel Wallach built an empire on a wild promise: that EVERY single human disease is simply the result of a mineral deficiency. Through his lectures and various supplement companies, his message reached millions and made him a central figure in one of the most controversial corners of the wellness world. From his “90 essential nutrients” claim to the spread of COVID-19 pseudoscience, this story isn’t just unusual—it’s a case study in how confidently presented misinformation can evolve, expand, and ultimately shape the way people think about health. So join us, two registered dietitians, as we dig into the science, the saga, and the spectacle of the multi-level marketing machine that is Youngevity.
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Things we talked about and additional reading:
Dead Doctors Don’t Lie Book
Dead Doctors Don’t Like VHS
The Wallach Revolution
The 90 Essential Minerals
Youngevity Website
More on Ultratrace Minerals
Youngevity and FTC Trouble
Youngevity Delisted
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**This podcast is for information purposes only, is not a substitute for individual medical or mental health advice, and does not constitute a patient-provider relationship**