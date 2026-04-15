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Are These Foods SECRETLY Trying to KILL YOU Until You Are Dead?

Hear the rest of this episode and access our full back-catalog of bonus episodes on Patreon for only $3! Head to our Patreon to sign up: ⁠patreon.com/nutritionformortals⁠⁠

About Nutrition For Mortals

The podcast that says that life is too damn short to spend your time and attention worrying about your food choices. So join us, two Registered Dietitians (and friends!), as we explore the world of nutrition with a special focus on cultivating a healthy and peaceful relationship with food.