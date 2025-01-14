Powered by RND
NucleCast

Podcast NucleCast
ANWA Deterrence Center
Welcome to NucleCast, the official podcast of the ANWA Deterrence Center. NucleCast is an engaging, educational podcast featuring a series of discussions and i...
GovernmentNewsTech News

  • Michael Elliott: The Intricacies of Nuclear Planning and Operations
    Michael Elliott talks about the intricate process of nuclear planning and outlines the eight-step nuclear planning process, emphasizing the collaborative efforts required from various military and intelligence agencies. He addresses common misconceptions about nuclear launch protocols, highlighting the rigorous safeguards in place to prevent unauthorized or accidental launches. The conversation provides valuable insights into the complexities of nuclear strategy and the importance of informed policy-making in today's geopolitical landscape.Mr. Elliott is a retired member of the Senior Executive Service and current National Security Consultant. Mr. Elliott is an adviser to the Nuclear Deterrence External Advisory Board for Sandia National Laboratories.From September 2010 to November 2015 Mr. Elliott was Deputy Director for Strategic Stability, Plans and Policy Directorate, The Joint Staff. In this capacity he was a senior advisor to the Director, Plans and Policy and Chairman for shaping and implementation of national security plans and policy. He represented the Joint Chiefs of Staff during Interagency Policy Committee debate on such diverse topics as National Nuclear Technical Forensics, implementation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Chemical Weapons Convention, Biological Weapons Convention, Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, CFE, Vienna Document, Open Skies Treaty and the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. In 2015 the President conferred upon Mr. Elliott the rank of Meritorious Executive in the Senior Executive Service.From April 2009 to August 2010, Mr. Elliott served as the Chairman’s representative to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty negotiations with the Russian Federation.From June 2003 to April 2009 Mr. Elliott was a member of United States Strategic Command, culminating his tour as the Deputy Director for Plans and Policy, responsible for the shaping and implementation of national security plans and policy as it applied to the Command and the execution of its mission.Mr. Elliott returned to government service in June 2003, following 7 years in the private sector, where he was an Assistant Vice President with Science Applications International Corporation.Mr. Elliott retired from the United States Air Force, in January 1996, following 25 years of service. Mr. Elliott’s duties included a distinguished flying career in the B-1B, FB-111, and B-52G.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Nuclear Planning and Michael Elliott15:03 The Eight-Step Nuclear Planning Process30:00 Collaborative Efforts in Nuclear Strategy30:35 Misconceptions About Nuclear Launch ProtocolsSocials:Follow on Twitter at @NucleCastFollow on LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/nuclecastpodcastSubscribe RSS Feed: https://rss.com/podcasts/nuclecast-podcast/Rate: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nuclecast/id1644921278Email comments and topic/guest suggestions to [email protected]
    33:12
  • Jill Hruby:  NNSA's Journey: Achievements and Future Challenges
    In this special 200th episode of NucleCast, Jill Hruby, the Administrator of NNSA and Undersecretary of the Department of Energy for Nuclear Security, discusses the achievements and challenges faced by NNSA during her tenure, including the modernization of nuclear weapons, strengthening international partnerships, and the importance of infrastructure projects. Jill shares insights on the Strategic Posture Commission's recommendations, the plans for pit production, and the significance of the National Ignition Facility (NIF). She emphasizes the need for a renewed focus on nuclear IQ and offers advice for future leadership in the nuclear enterprise.Administrator Jill Hruby was Senate confirmed as the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration in 2021.Administrator Hruby leads NNSA in achieving our Nation’s nuclear security missions to sustain and fully understand our nuclear weapons stockpile; provide new technologies and procedures to lower cost and reduce the time to deliver all mission requirements; staying ahead of our adversaries; and developing advanced capabilities to enhance nuclear security, arms control, and Navy reactors.Prior to her nomination as Administrator, Ms. Hruby served as Director of Sandia National Laboratories from 2015-17 and has an extensive background in science and engineering spanning more than 40 years.Chapters00:00 Introduction to NNSA and Jill Hruby01:31 Reflecting on Achievements and Challenges04:34 Infrastructure Projects and Challenges10:18 Strategic Posture Commission Insights12:30 Pit Production Plans and Timelines16:31 NIF and Its Significance19:41 Increased Activity Across NNSA22:17 Advice for Future Leadership26:08 Wishes for the Nuclear Enterprise29:53 Parting Message and Future OutlookSocials:Follow on Twitter at @NucleCastFollow on LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/nuclecastpodcastSubscribe RSS Feed: https://rss.com/podcasts/nuclecast-podcast/Rate: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nuclecast/id1644921278Email comments and topic/guest suggestions to [email protected]
    34:10
  • In-Bum Chun - Understanding the Political Crisis in South Korea
    Host Adam Lowther interviews retired Lieutenant General In-Bum Chun about the recent political turmoil in South Korea, including President Yoon's declaration of martial law and the ongoing impeachment process. General Chun provides insights into the historical context of South Korean politics, the current political divide, and the implications of these events for the future of the country. He emphasizes the need for unity and support from the United States during this critical time.Lieutenant General In-Bum Chun (ROK, Ret) served his country with both honor and integrity for nearly four decades. Chun retired in 2016 after distinguished service in the South Korean Army.During his military career which started in 1978 at the Korea Military Academy he ascended to positions of leadership that included, the Chief of the Election Support Branch, Civil Military Affairs/Strategic Operations Directorate of the Multinational Forces in Iraq, the Director of U.S. Affairs at the Ministry of National Defense (ROK), Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff of Operations for the U.S.-ROK Combined Forces Command, Senior member of the UNCMAC, the Commander of the ROK Special Warfare Command, and the Deputy Commander for the First ROK Army.Chun is a holder of three U.S Legions of Merit, the US Bronze Star Medal and the USSOCOM Medal.His interests and expertise in national defense and security policy saw him awarded positions that included Visiting Fellow at the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution, Visiting researcher at the US-Korea Institute at SAIS, Johns Hopkins University and as Visiting fellow at the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs, Georgia Tech.Currently, Chun is serving as a Senior Fellow with the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and the Vice-president of the Air and Space Forces Association (AFA) MIG Alley Chapter and is on the Advisory board for the National Bureau of Asian Research, the Global SOF Foundation, the Global American Business Institute and the Korean Modelers Association as well as a Senior Contributor for the Asia Society Korea and a fellow with the Institute of Corea American Studies and Distinguished Military Fellow with the Institute of Security and Development Policy in Sweden.Chapters00:00 Introduction to the Political Crisis in South Korea05:48 Martial Law Declaration and Its Implications11:48 Impeachment Process and Political Dynamics22:50 Historical Context of South Korean Politics29:59 Wishes for the Future of South Korea
    35:58
  • Kris Osborn: Navigating Modern Defense
    In this episode, Adam interviews Kris Osborn, a prominent defense journalist and president of the Center for Military Modernization. They discuss various topics including the U.S. nuclear posture, the implications of low yield weapons, advancements in digital engineering for defense acquisition, infrastructure challenges with the Sentinel and B-21 programs, cybersecurity in modern defense systems, China's military strategy, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and the future of U.S. defense policy amidst political changes.Kris Osborn is President and Editor in Chief of the Center for Military Modernization, think tank fellow, military technology analyst and former Dept. of the Army civilian working as a writer, information liaison and military expert for the U.S. Army. Osborn is also a former CNN anchor who serves currently as President and Editor-in-Chief of Warrior Maven - a military weapons and emerging technology site for news reports and analysis.In recent years, Osborn also spent time as the Defense Editor of The National Interest and, in addition to leading Warrior Maven, he also currently works as a Professor of English Literature at Northern Virginia Community College.The site - warriormaven.com - began as a start up and now reaches millions with cutting edge weapons, technology and military strategy content. The site regularly features intvs with US military leaders, weapons developers, analysts and military experts.Osborn recently served as Editor-in-Chief of Defense Systems, a military IT/C4ISR/Cyber/Weapons Systems news site. He managed reporters, generated original content and lead the site, often interviewing high level IT/C4ISR/Weapons experts.Prior to this, Osborn served as a Navy & Air Force expert associate editor with Military.com. In this role, Osborn interviewed senior Navy and Air Force leaders, program managers and weapons developers.While an Army civilian just prior to Military.com - Osborn worked as a Highly Qualified Expert (SES level) civilian with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army - Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Here Osborn analyzed weapons programs, wrote for and briefed 3 and 4-star senior leaders and independently authored original weapons and acquisition content for Army academic journals and publications - such as the Army's Weapons System Handbook. He also worked on speeches for senior leaders and ghost-wrote material as a weapons and military acquisition expert.Osborn also served as the Land War reporter for Defense News, and spent more than a decade as a TV news correspondent, anchor and military specialist. He was an anchor and military specialist at CNN Headline News, CNN Correspondent (at Pentagon for a bit) and Fox News Correspondent. In more recent years, Osborn regularly appeared as an expert military guest on MSNBC and Fox News.
    35:22
  • General Rand: The Critical Role of Personnel in U.S. Air Force's Strategic Deterrent
    In this conversation, General Retired Robin Rand discusses the critical role of personnel in maintaining the U.S. Air Force's strategic deterrent capabilities. He highlights the challenges of operating and maintaining aging military assets, the importance of leadership and motivation in harsh conditions, and the evolving training processes for pilots. Rand emphasizes the significance of the triad in strategic deterrence and praises the quality of today's military personnel, while also acknowledging the sacrifices made by their families.General (Ret) Robin Rand is the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Aerospace & Defense Innovation Institute (OADII). In this role, he is the lead executive for the University of Oklahoma’s institute that concentrates on the four national defense strategic research areas of international security policy, modernization and sustainment resilience, cyberspace and information dominance, and spectrum dominance.General (Ret) Rand served for over 40 years on active duty in the United States Air Force, including six overseas assignments, multiple flying assignments and duty as an air liaison officer with the U.S. Army, studies at the Naval War College, Pentagon staff assignments as a policy planner on the Joint staff, principle director for Middle East policy for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Director Legislative Liaison for the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, and eight different command tours. His last Air Force position was Commander, Air Force Global Strike Command, and Commander, Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Command where he was responsible for the land and air legs of the Nation’s nuclear triad. He is a command pilot with over 5,100 flying hours, predominately in the F-16, including more than 480 combat hours.Chapters00:00 The Importance of People in Strategic Deterrence02:58 Challenges of Maintaining Diverse Military Assets06:01 Modernization and Maintenance of Aging Systems09:10 Leadership and Motivation in Harsh Conditions11:54 Training and Evolving Technologies in the Air Force14:45 The Triad: Understanding Strategic Deterrence18:09 The Quality of Today's Military Personnel21:10 Family Challenges in Military Deployments23:50 Skills Gained from Military Service27:08 The Collective Effort of Team Air ForceSocials:Follow on Twitter at @NucleCastFollow on LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/nuclecastpodcastSubscribe RSS Feed: https://rss.com/podcasts/nuclecast-podcast/Rate: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nuclecast/id1644921278Email comments and topic/guest suggestions to [email protected]
    33:22

About NucleCast

Welcome to NucleCast, the official podcast of the ANWA Deterrence Center. NucleCast is an engaging, educational podcast featuring a series of discussions and interviews with experts in nuclear policy, technology, and deterrence. The show is hosted by Dr. Adam Lowther, Strategic Advisor to the ANWA Deterrence Center and an expert on nuclear deterrence.
Podcast website

