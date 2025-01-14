Kris Osborn: Navigating Modern Defense
In this episode, Adam interviews Kris Osborn, a prominent defense journalist and president of the Center for Military Modernization. They discuss various topics including the U.S. nuclear posture, the implications of low yield weapons, advancements in digital engineering for defense acquisition, infrastructure challenges with the Sentinel and B-21 programs, cybersecurity in modern defense systems, China's military strategy, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and the future of U.S. defense policy amidst political changes.Kris Osborn is President and Editor in Chief of the Center for Military Modernization, think tank fellow, military technology analyst and former Dept. of the Army civilian working as a writer, information liaison and military expert for the U.S. Army. Osborn is also a former CNN anchor who serves currently as President and Editor-in-Chief of Warrior Maven - a military weapons and emerging technology site for news reports and analysis.In recent years, Osborn also spent time as the Defense Editor of The National Interest and, in addition to leading Warrior Maven, he also currently works as a Professor of English Literature at Northern Virginia Community College.The site - warriormaven.com - began as a start up and now reaches millions with cutting edge weapons, technology and military strategy content. The site regularly features intvs with US military leaders, weapons developers, analysts and military experts.Osborn recently served as Editor-in-Chief of Defense Systems, a military IT/C4ISR/Cyber/Weapons Systems news site. He managed reporters, generated original content and lead the site, often interviewing high level IT/C4ISR/Weapons experts.Prior to this, Osborn served as a Navy & Air Force expert associate editor with Military.com. In this role, Osborn interviewed senior Navy and Air Force leaders, program managers and weapons developers.While an Army civilian just prior to Military.com - Osborn worked as a Highly Qualified Expert (SES level) civilian with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army - Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Here Osborn analyzed weapons programs, wrote for and briefed 3 and 4-star senior leaders and independently authored original weapons and acquisition content for Army academic journals and publications - such as the Army's Weapons System Handbook. He also worked on speeches for senior leaders and ghost-wrote material as a weapons and military acquisition expert.Osborn also served as the Land War reporter for Defense News, and spent more than a decade as a TV news correspondent, anchor and military specialist. He was an anchor and military specialist at CNN Headline News, CNN Correspondent (at Pentagon for a bit) and Fox News Correspondent. In more recent years, Osborn regularly appeared as an expert military guest on MSNBC and Fox News.