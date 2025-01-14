In-Bum Chun - Understanding the Political Crisis in South Korea

Host Adam Lowther interviews retired Lieutenant General In-Bum Chun about the recent political turmoil in South Korea, including President Yoon's declaration of martial law and the ongoing impeachment process. General Chun provides insights into the historical context of South Korean politics, the current political divide, and the implications of these events for the future of the country. He emphasizes the need for unity and support from the United States during this critical time.Lieutenant General In-Bum Chun (ROK, Ret) served his country with both honor and integrity for nearly four decades. Chun retired in 2016 after distinguished service in the South Korean Army.During his military career which started in 1978 at the Korea Military Academy he ascended to positions of leadership that included, the Chief of the Election Support Branch, Civil Military Affairs/Strategic Operations Directorate of the Multinational Forces in Iraq, the Director of U.S. Affairs at the Ministry of National Defense (ROK), Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff of Operations for the U.S.-ROK Combined Forces Command, Senior member of the UNCMAC, the Commander of the ROK Special Warfare Command, and the Deputy Commander for the First ROK Army.Chun is a holder of three U.S Legions of Merit, the US Bronze Star Medal and the USSOCOM Medal.His interests and expertise in national defense and security policy saw him awarded positions that included Visiting Fellow at the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution, Visiting researcher at the US-Korea Institute at SAIS, Johns Hopkins University and as Visiting fellow at the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs, Georgia Tech.Currently, Chun is serving as a Senior Fellow with the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and the Vice-president of the Air and Space Forces Association (AFA) MIG Alley Chapter and is on the Advisory board for the National Bureau of Asian Research, the Global SOF Foundation, the Global American Business Institute and the Korean Modelers Association as well as a Senior Contributor for the Asia Society Korea and a fellow with the Institute of Corea American Studies and Distinguished Military Fellow with the Institute of Security and Development Policy in Sweden.Chapters00:00 Introduction to the Political Crisis in South Korea05:48 Martial Law Declaration and Its Implications11:48 Impeachment Process and Political Dynamics22:50 Historical Context of South Korean Politics29:59 Wishes for the Future of South Korea