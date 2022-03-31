Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Season 3: Episode 5: RBG, Justice Marshall and the Death Penalty (Part 2)

In Season 3, Episode 5 of Notorious, we continue to discuss the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment – from Justice Marshall's viewpoint, as well as Justice Ginsburg's viewpoint. This topic is broken up into two episodes, with Episode 5 focusing mostly on Justice Ginsburg's views and how those views intersect with those of Justice Marshall. Patterson Belknap attorneys Michelle Bufano, Greg Baker and Catherine Djang discuss the history of the death penalty, as well as the cases of Gregg v. Georgia and Glossip v. Gross, and the impact of their legal legacy on future capital punishment jurisprudence. Related Resources: For a selection of Justice Ginsburg's writings, see Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Selection, edited by Corey Brettschneider.