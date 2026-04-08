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Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
GovernmentHistory
Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Latest episode

24 episodes

  • Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    Season 3: Episode 5: RBG, Justice Marshall and the Death Penalty (Part 2)

    07/19/2022 | 36 mins.
    In Season 3, Episode 5 of Notorious, we continue to discuss the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment – from Justice Marshall's viewpoint, as well as Justice Ginsburg's viewpoint.  This topic is broken up into two episodes, with Episode 5 focusing mostly on Justice Ginsburg's views and how those views intersect with those of Justice Marshall.
    Patterson Belknap attorneys Michelle Bufano, Greg Baker and Catherine Djang discuss the history of the death penalty, as well as the cases of Gregg v. Georgia and Glossip v. Gross, and the impact of their legal legacy on future capital punishment jurisprudence.
    Related Resources:
    For a selection of Justice Ginsburg's writings, see Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:  A Selection, edited by Corey Brettschneider.
    For more information about Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, see  www.pbwt.com.
    For information about becoming a guest on Notorious, email Michelle Bufano.
    For questions or more information about Notorious, email Jenni Dickson.
    Related People:
    Michelle Bufano
    Greg Baker
    Catherine Djang
    Catherine Djang
  • Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    Season 3: Episode 4: RBG, Justice Marshall and the Death Penalty (Part 1)

    07/07/2022 | 43 mins.
    In Season 3, Episode 4 of Notorious, we discuss the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment – from  Justice Marshall's viewpoint, as well as Justice Ginsburg's viewpoint.  This topic is broken up into two episodes, with Episode 4 focusing mostly on Justice Marshall's views and historical context.
    Patterson Belknap attorneys Michelle Bufano, Greg Baker and Catherine Djang discuss the history of the death penalty, as well as the cases of Gregg v. Georgia and Glossip v. Gross, and the impact of their legal legacy on future capital punishment jurisprudence.
    Related Resources:
    For a selection of Justice Ginsburg's writings, see Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:  A Selection, edited by Corey Brettschneider.
    For more information about Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, see  www.pbwt.com.
    For information about becoming a guest on Notorious, email Michelle Bufano.
    For questions or more information about Notorious, email Jenni Dickson.
    Related People:
    Michelle Bufano
    Greg Baker
    Catherine Djang
  • Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    Season 3: Episode 3: Justice Ginsburg and Justice Marshall's Views on Campaign Finance

    05/31/2022 | 42 mins.
    In Season 3, Episode 3 of Notorious, we discuss campaign finance, from legal viewpoints of Justices Ginsburg and Marshall. Among the issues discussed are what it means to participate in a fair and free election and the intersection between money and its impact on free speech during a political campaign.  Guests will include Patterson Belknap Partner Alejandro H. Cruz and Patterson Belknap Associates Greg Margolis and Bonita L. Robinson.
    Related Resources:
    For a selection of Justice Ginsburg's writings, see Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:  A Selection, edited by Corey Brettschneider.
    For more information about Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, see www.pbwt.com.
    For information about becoming a guest on Notorious, email Michelle Bufano.
    For questions or more information about Notorious, email Jenni Dickson.
    Also, check out the Patterson Belknap podcast, How to Build A Nation in 15 Weeks.
    Related People:
    Michelle M. Bufano
    Alejandro H. Cruz
    Greg Margolis
    Bonita L. Robinson
  • Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    Justice Marshall & Justice Ginsburg First Amendment Jurisprudence

    04/26/2022 | 44 mins.
    In Season 3, Episode 2 of Notorious, we discuss the First Amendment and how it was addressed by Justice Ginsburg and Justice Marshall. Specifically, this episode will cover Justice Ginsburg's and Justice Marshall's jurisprudence concerning the religious clauses of the First Amendment, including the Establish Clause and the Free Exercise Clause. Guests will include Patterson Belknap Partner Michelle Bufano; Patterson Belknap Counsel Jacqueline Bonneau; and Patterson Belknap Associates Greg Margolis and Bonita Robinson. Related Resources:
    For a selection of Justice Ginsburg's writings, see Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:  A Selection, edited by Corey Brettschneider.
    For more information about Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, see www.pbwt.com.
    For information about becoming a guest on Notorious, email Michelle Bufano.
    For questions or more information about Notorious, email Jenni Dickson.
    Also, check out the Patterson Belknap podcast, How to Build A Nation in 15 Weeks.
    Related People:
    Michelle Bufano
    Jacqueline L. Bonneau
    Greg Margolis
    Bonita L. Robinson
  • Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    Season 3, Episode 1: Justice Marshall & Justice Ginsburg's Judicial Philosophies

    03/31/2022 | 50 mins.
    In Season 3, Episode 1 of Notorious, we discuss Justice Thurgood Marshall's and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, and parallels and differences between their legal and judicial strategies. Guests will include Judge Joseph A. Greenway Jr., who currently sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and previously sat on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey; Gregory L. Diskant, Patterson Belknap Of Counsel and former judicial clerk to Justice Marshall; Patterson Belknap Partner Michelle M. Bufano; and Patterson Belknap Associate Mariana Múnera-Keating.
    Related Resources:
    For a selection of Justice Ginsburg's writings, see Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:  A Selection, edited by Corey Brettschneider.
    For more information about Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, see www.pbwt.com.
    For information about becoming a guest on Notorious, email Michelle Bufano.
    For questions or more information about Notorious, email Jenni Dickson.
    Also, check out the Patterson Belknap podcast, How to Build A Nation in 15 Weeks.
    Related People:
    Michelle Bufano
    Gregory L. Diskant
    Mariana Múnera-Keating
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About Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a major force in American jurisprudence. Her decisions and dissents offer a thoughtful and rigorous legal analysis, and demonstrate her ongoing commitment to gender equality and equal justice for all. To honor her life and storied work, Patterson Belknap is proud to present "Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," a podcast exploring the late Justice's cases, decisions, and dissents, and her impact on the rule of law in the United States. Hosted by Patterson Belknap Partner Michelle M. Bufano, and sponsored by Women Lawyers at Patterson, each episode of "Notorious" will include an in-depth discussion of one of Justice Ginsburg's decisions or dissents, as well as the relevant historical context, and will feature Patterson Belknap lawyers with invited guests.
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