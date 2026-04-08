Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a major force in American jurisprudence. Her decisions and dissents offer a thoughtful and rigorous legal analysis, and demonstrate her ongoing commitment to gender equality and equal justice for all.

To honor her life and storied work, Patterson Belknap is proud to present "Notorious: The Legal Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," a podcast exploring the late Justice's cases, decisions, and dissents, and her impact on the rule of law in the United States. Hosted by Patterson Belknap Partner Michelle M. Bufano, and sponsored by Women Lawyers at Patterson, each episode of "Notorious" will include an in-depth discussion of one of Justice Ginsburg's decisions or dissents, as well as the relevant historical context, and will feature Patterson Belknap lawyers with invited guests.