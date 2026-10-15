Checks & Balances is a podcast of the Society for the Rule of Law Institute.

Federal judges are facing an unprecedented wave of threats. Amrit Singh, Professor of Practice and the founding director of NYU Law’s Rule of Law Lab, and Jeremy Fogel, a former district judge in California and the Executive Director of the Berkeley Judicial Institute, join Gregg Nunziata on Checks & Balances. Professor Singh and Judge Fogel discuss the findings from their recently published report Threats to the Independence of the Federal Judiciary, which offers concrete recommendations for strengthening judicial independence, the keystone of our nation’s constitutional order.

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Note: This episode was recorded on September 16, 2026.

Resources:

* Professor Singh and Judge Fogel’s report: Threats to the Independence of the Federal Judiciary

* Professor Singh and Judge Fogel’s article in The Hill: “Federal judges are being targeted with pizza doxxing; no one has been held to account”





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