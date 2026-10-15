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19 episodes
- Who should control your data—and what happens when that power is abused?
Gregg Nunziata talks with former DHS Chief Privacy Officer Nuala O’Connor about government overreach, digital privacy, and why AI companies must play by the same rules as everyone else. Also: What does it mean to protect liberty and the rule of law in an increasingly connected world?
Listen to Checks & Balances, a podcast of the Society for the Rule of Law Institute.
Get full access to Checks & Balances at chkbal.substack.com/subscribe
- Former FEC Chairman Trevor Potter joins Gregg Nunziata to explain how America’s election safeguards have weakened—and why the Trump administration’s efforts to expand federal control over elections deserve close scrutiny.
They discuss the collapse of meaningful FEC enforcement, potential voter-roll purges, federal involvement at polling places, threats to the certification process, and the legal preparations underway to protect the midterms. Potter also reflects on campaign-finance reform, his work with John McCain, and the founding of the Campaign Legal Center.
Subscribe to Checks and Balances for weekly conversations about law, liberty, and the threats facing both in America today.
Get full access to Checks & Balances at chkbal.substack.com/subscribe
- What happens when winning elections becomes more important than the principles a movement claims to defend?
Gregg Nunziata talks with Reason senior editor Stephanie Slade about her new book, “Fusionism: Liberty, Virtue, and the Future of the American Right,” and whether conservatism can reclaim its commitment to freedom, faith, and the rule of law.
Get full access to Checks & Balances at chkbal.substack.com/subscribe
- Historian Timothy Ryback joins Gregg Nunziata on Checks & Balances to discuss his book, 53 Days, and the decisions that helped Hitler dismantle Germany’s democracy in 1933.
They examine the journalists and lawyers who resisted, the politicians who recognized the danger but voted to give Hitler power, and what this history can—and cannot—tell us about America today.
Get full access to Checks & Balances at chkbal.substack.com/subscribe
- Checks & Balances is a podcast of the Society for the Rule of Law Institute.
Federal judges are facing an unprecedented wave of threats. Amrit Singh, Professor of Practice and the founding director of NYU Law’s Rule of Law Lab, and Jeremy Fogel, a former district judge in California and the Executive Director of the Berkeley Judicial Institute, join Gregg Nunziata on Checks & Balances. Professor Singh and Judge Fogel discuss the findings from their recently published report Threats to the Independence of the Federal Judiciary, which offers concrete recommendations for strengthening judicial independence, the keystone of our nation’s constitutional order.
Follow along to Checks & Balances now on Substack, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Note: This episode was recorded on September 16, 2026.
Resources:
* Professor Singh and Judge Fogel’s report: Threats to the Independence of the Federal Judiciary
* Professor Singh and Judge Fogel’s article in The Hill: “Federal judges are being targeted with pizza doxxing; no one has been held to account”
Get full access to Checks & Balances at chkbal.substack.com/subscribe
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About Checks & Balances
Protecting the Constitution and rule of law against illiberalism, without regard to political party or partisan affiliation. Checks & Balances is a podcast of the Society for the Rule of Law Institute. chkbal.substack.comPodcast website
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