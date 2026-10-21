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36 episodes
- The guys are joined by the scientist who led the Human Genome Project and, more recently, the Director of the National Institutes of Health. Epistemological humility is key to public policy and science, the laboratory is a cathedral, the future of medicine looks wildly different thanks to unique gene based treatments, and there's COVID blame to go around. Come for the faith and science, stick around for the pandemic conversation, don't miss the journalist correcting the historian on Martin Luther.
- Can you live the good life without taking risks? Emma Camp of the Wall Street Journal joins the guys to talk about Gen Z, risk aversion, getting married young, and the importance of a good cocktail party — and the obligation to extend hospitality more more broadly. When did everything get wrapped in therapy speak? How has lifestyle creep blown expectations out of proportion? How do you build the habit of being social? Could a few good house parties save America?
- The former head of the CIA joins the guys and things get wonky. The (mostly) unredacted conversation covers everything: Russia, China, college basketball, AI, spy novels, and what it takes to become an intelligence officer. What does the former top spy remember most about his time as a hostage at the Farm’s Special Operations Training Course?
- Chris is doing journalism, so Ben talks football. Another father-son football episode with Ed and Carmen Policy. Can you build a common culture for front office white-collar workers and on-field warriors? How has a salary cap made the NFL more competitive, and can baseball learn anything from it? Did high school failure help create the 49ers dynasty? Gambling’s a big problem, but after the Supreme Court’s ruling, what’s the path forward? Why is Youngstown, OH the epicenter of football?
Ben Sasse's WSJ piece on how playing football builds character: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/free-expression/america-needs-its-boys-to-play-football-5b9673de?st=Qmuz3H&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink
- First return guest, Katherine Boyle, joins the guys to pick up where they left off. How can technology strengthen families? Why do boys need risks? How can women combine work and motherhood? Don’t we all need some suffering? Come for the deep questions, stick around for the autonomous boats, rebuilt shipyards, and American builders.
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About Not Dead Yet
We’re all dying, but some of us have been brought face to face with that reality. Reflecting on this certainty is part of a life well lived. However long we’ve got, it’s up to each of us to redeem the time. In this new podcast, hosts Ben Sasse and Chris Stirewalt talk with their guests about lives lived with gratitude, grit, and joy.Podcast website
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