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Magic Thread Media
Conscious Voices for a More Connected World
Latest episode
508 episodes
- What happens when frustration is rising, but the conditions for reconciliation are there too? In this Drops of Light, Vish looks at the current Vedic astrology forecast and the tension between anger, wisdom, and diplomacy. With Mars stirring emotion and Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury supporting perspective and communication, he reflects on why this may be a meaningful window to revisit strained relationships, listen more carefully, and look for a path back toward harmony.
Get your Personal Karmic Blueprint Reading - https://www.vishchatterji.com/karmic-snapshot
About the Host:
Vish Chatterji is an executive coach, Vedic Astrology teacher, author, and former business executive who helps people bridge ancient wisdom with modern life. After a career spanning engineering, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership, he now guides leaders, founders, and seekers toward greater clarity through the traditions of Yoga, Meditation, Ayurveda, Vedic Philosophy, and Jyotish, the ancient science of light.
Through his coaching practice, Head & Heart Insights, Vish combines practical business experience with timeless spiritual teachings, inviting people to lead and live with greater awareness, purpose, and presence. He is the author of The Business Casual Yogi and Astrology Decoded, and serves as a Faculty Coach and Educator with the Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute at UC Berkeley.
https://www.vishchatterji.com/
- Today’s Edgewalker card explores how meaningful connection grows when we approach difference with curiosity rather than distance. By valuing the uniqueness of others and remaining open to unfamiliar perspectives, we create opportunities to bring out the best in one another.
Start your own journey of reflection, creativity, and intentional growth with the Create Magic at Work Journal or bring the wisdom of the Edgewalker mindset into your daily life with your own copy of the Edgewalker Card Deck. You can find both at https://magicthreadmedia.com/experience
- What if the thing creating distance in your relationship is also protecting you from getting closer?
As Kristien and Stijn return to the conversation about alcohol, Dr. Pavini begins asking a different question: what role is alcohol actually playing between them? For Stijn, drinking has become increasingly compulsive and mentally consuming. For Kristien, watching and worrying about it has become almost impossible to turn off.
Then Kristien shares something that changes the shape of the conversation. When she and Stijn first fell in love, she was using marijuana almost every day. He drank, she smoked, and together they could spend hours talking, laughing, and feeling connected. Her eventual sobriety brought freedom, but it also changed something they once shared.
As the session unfolds, the conversation moves beyond drinking itself into vulnerability, shame, caretaking, and what happens when one partner starts changing while the other is still finding their way. And in one tender exchange, Stijn is invited to consider something he rarely allows himself to see: the healing impact his love has had on Kristien.
What Begins to Surface
When a shared habit becomes part of how a couple bonds
The difference between caring for a partner and caretaking them
What sobriety can change inside a relationship
How shame can make it difficult to receive something good about yourself
The loop between monitoring, hiding, and growing disconnection
This podcast focuses on relationship dynamics and is not intended to provide addiction treatment. If you or someone you love is struggling from the impact of untreated substance abuse, please seek support from qualified professionals who specialize in addiction.
If something major in your relationship needs to shift, Book a Free Clarity Call with Dr. Pavini at https://pavini.as.me/ to find out what's possible. On our call, we'll get clear on:
What's actually happening right now
What you're longing for instead
Whether working together is the right fit
One or two things you can start doing differently right now
You'll leave with clarity and a concrete next step.
About the Host:
Dr. Pavini Moray is a somatic coach and Relational Life Therapy practitioner with a PhD in Somatic Psychology. For more than 15 years, Pavini has worked with couples navigating relationship crisis, intimacy challenges, rupture, and repair. Their approach blends Relational Life Therapy, somatic work, and trauma-informed care to help couples understand the deeper patterns shaping how they connect, communicate, and love.
https://www.pavinimoray.com/
Musical Attribution: Original podcast music composed by Luke Djordjevic
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- What if the clutter surrounding you isn’t just taking up space, but also draining your time, attention, money, and ability to grow?
Amy sits down with simplicity expert and longtime professional organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino to explore the deeper connection between physical clutter, digital overwhelm, financial habits, and the way entrepreneurs run their businesses. Miriam challenges the idea that organization is about buying prettier containers or finding the perfect productivity app. Instead, lasting change comes from understanding what you actually need, building systems around the way you live and work, and aligning your actions with your values.
Their conversation moves from money mindset and financial self-worth to decision fatigue, busy work, digital clutter, sustainable systems, and why doing more is rarely the answer. Miriam also explains why entrepreneurs need to stop waiting for the perfect solution, start paying attention to their numbers, and create businesses that support the lives they actually want.
The shift can start surprisingly small. One drawer. One decision. Ten intentional minutes. Because meaningful change doesn’t require fixing everything at once. It starts by creating enough space to choose what matters next.
Moments That Create Momentum:
The Cost of “For Now” – See how postponing small decisions can become physical clutter, digital overload, and unnecessary mental weight.
The System Comes Before the Container – Understand why another bin, app, or tool cannot solve a problem until you know what the system needs to do.
Money Follows What You Value – Explore how understanding your numbers can bring spending and business decisions closer to the life you actually want.
More Capacity Is Not More Freedom – The secret to actually save you more time utilizing technology.
Small Wins Build Capability – How making one clear decision can close a mental loop and make positive change feel more possible.
About our Guest:
Miriam Ortiz y Pino is a simplicity expert, Certified Professional Organizer, and Money Breakthrough Business Coach who helps busy, creative entrepreneurs connect organization, productivity, and money mindset. With more than 20 years of experience, she helps clients gain control of their time, space, and finances through flexible, practical systems that support their best work and a more satisfying life.
One of the first Certified Professional Organizers in the world and a NAPO instructor, Miriam’s work is rooted in helping people simplify what feels overwhelming, build wealth more intentionally, and create more room for what they truly want to do.
https://www.morethanorganized.net
https://www.facebook.com/morethanorganized/
https://www.instagram.com/moypmto/
https://www.youtube.com/user/MorethanOrganized
https://www.linkedin.com/in/miriamortizypino/
https://www.pinterest.com/moypmto
https://morethanorganized.substack.com
About Amy:
Amy Lynn Durham, known by her clients as the Corporate Mystic, is the founder of the Executive Coaching Firm, Create Magic At Work®, where they help leaders build workplaces rooted in creativity, collaboration, and fulfillment. A former corporate executive turned Executive Coach, Amy blends practical leadership strategies with spiritual intelligence to unlock human potential at work.
She’s a certified Executive Coach through UC Berkeley & the International Coaching Federation (ICF) In addition, Amy holds coaching certifications in Spiritual Intelligence (SQ21), the Edgewalker Profile, and the Archetypes of Change . In addition to being the host of the Create Magic At Work® podcast, Amy is the author of Create Magic At Work®, Creating Career Magic: A Daily Prompt Journal and the founder of Magic Thread Media™. Through her work, she inspires intentional leadership for thriving workplaces and lives where “magic” becomes reality.
Connect with Amy:
https://createmagicatwork.net/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/create-magic-at-work
https://www.facebook.com/112951637095427
https://www.instagram.com/createmagicatwork
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnEm4h3fUgaq8qgvZpz6dGg
Thanks for listening!
Thanks so much for listening to our podcast! If you enjoyed this episode and think that others could benefit from listening, please share it using the social media buttons on this page.
Do you have some feedback or questions about this episode? Leave a comment in the section below!
Subscribe to the podcast
If you would like to get automatic updates of new podcast episodes, you can follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.
Leave us an Apple Podcasts review
Ratings and reviews from our listeners are extremely valuable to us and greatly appreciated. They help our podcast rank higher on Apple Podcasts, which exposes our show to more awesome listeners like you. If you are enjoying the show, please leave us a review on Apple Podcasts.
- Between Worlds: Who Gets to Decide Who We Become?
What happens when you grow up with one culture at home and another one outside the front door? Who do you know yourself to be?
Today we are #LiveInTheHive with author and poet Parul L. Bhandari, a first-generation American, raised by Hindi-speaking Indian immigrant parents, and her story lives in that fascinating space between heritage and identity, expectation and possibility, belonging and becoming.
Her newest book is Good Brown Girls, poetry that opens up the intimate, sometimes tender and sometimes uncomfortable spaces where culture, family, womanhood, race, identity, desire, and belonging intersect.
Because what does it mean to be “Indian” when you were raised American? And what happens when the values, traditions, stories, and expectations you inherit from your family don’t always line up with the person you’re becoming?
We talk about what we inherit from our families—and what we choose to keep. We dig into the labels we carry, the identities we construct, and the sometimes uncomfortable process of figuring out which parts of ourselves are genuinely ours.
How do we honor where we come from without allowing it to dictate where we’re going?
Parul brings a perspective shaped by both her Indian heritage and her American upbringing, offering a nuanced look at what it means to navigate multiple cultural worlds—and ultimately, to become more fully yourself.
We talk about:
Growing up “between” Indian and American cultures,
What it means to be a first-generation American?
The tension between cultural expectations and personal identity – how do you hold onto traditions from your culture of origin whilst also embracing the culture and customs of your new home.
The duality of being both “modern” and “traditional,” which she witnessed her own parents grapple with.
The edges of guilt – how is informed her biases.
The preservation vs evolution of traditions.
Living from our own values vs carrying the expectations of our ancestors.
I read a couple of her poems – Parul shares her desire to help women to move forward, understanding that it it’s time to break some rules.
What is Diwali? Parul’s Diwali children’s book is Shine a Light on Diwali: An American-Born, Indian-Heritage Family Celebrates the Festival of Lights, illustrated by Ali Cardenas. The story follows 2 brothers as they share how their U.S.-based Indian-American family celebrates Diwali—at home, at school, and in their community. A central idea is that they’ve developed their own family traditions, combining their Indian heritage with their American upbringing
All this and much more.
About Parul L. Bhandari
Parul L. Bhandari is a Chicago-based author, tech entrepreneur, podcast host, and speaker who has never believed in doing just one thing. She is the founder of CustomerXSuccess, a fractional customer success consultancy for B2B SaaS companies, and the author of six books spanning children's literature, poetry, and business — including the Amazon bestselling Good Brown Girls and The Customer Success Talent Playbook.
Full bio, order books, and connect HERE.
@parul_bhandari_author
About Sandra Bargman
I help people find and express a more truthful presence through voice, storytelling, and deep listening.
My work draws on decades as a professinal actor, singer, director, coach, and as a spiritual counselor, bringing together vocal technique with emotional intelligence, mindfulness, breath and body awareness, and the transformative power of story.
My signature B.I.G. Approach explores Breath and Body, Intention, and Genuineness—because powerful communication isn't simply about what we say. It's about how fully we inhabit ourselves when we say it.
Whether I'm working one-on-one or with a group, my goal is not to teach people how to sound like someone else.
It's to help them hear themselves more clearly—and have the courage to let that voice be heard.
SandraBargman.com
MagicThreadMedia.com
@SandraBargman
Mentioned in this episode:
This show was brought to you in part by the Magic Thread Media Network. To learn more visit: https://magicthreadmedia.com/
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