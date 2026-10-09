Between Worlds: Who Gets to Decide Who We Become?

What happens when you grow up with one culture at home and another one outside the front door? Who do you know yourself to be?

Today we are #LiveInTheHive with author and poet Parul L. Bhandari, a first-generation American, raised by Hindi-speaking Indian immigrant parents, and her story lives in that fascinating space between heritage and identity, expectation and possibility, belonging and becoming.

Her newest book is Good Brown Girls, poetry that opens up the intimate, sometimes tender and sometimes uncomfortable spaces where culture, family, womanhood, race, identity, desire, and belonging intersect.

Because what does it mean to be “Indian” when you were raised American? And what happens when the values, traditions, stories, and expectations you inherit from your family don’t always line up with the person you’re becoming?

We talk about what we inherit from our families—and what we choose to keep. We dig into the labels we carry, the identities we construct, and the sometimes uncomfortable process of figuring out which parts of ourselves are genuinely ours.

How do we honor where we come from without allowing it to dictate where we’re going?

Parul brings a perspective shaped by both her Indian heritage and her American upbringing, offering a nuanced look at what it means to navigate multiple cultural worlds—and ultimately, to become more fully yourself.

We talk about:

Growing up “between” Indian and American cultures,

What it means to be a first-generation American?

The tension between cultural expectations and personal identity – how do you hold onto traditions from your culture of origin whilst also embracing the culture and customs of your new home.

The duality of being both “modern” and “traditional,” which she witnessed her own parents grapple with.

The edges of guilt – how is informed her biases.

The preservation vs evolution of traditions.

Living from our own values vs carrying the expectations of our ancestors.

I read a couple of her poems – Parul shares her desire to help women to move forward, understanding that it it’s time to break some rules.

What is Diwali? Parul’s Diwali children’s book is Shine a Light on Diwali: An American-Born, Indian-Heritage Family Celebrates the Festival of Lights, illustrated by Ali Cardenas. The story follows 2 brothers as they share how their U.S.-based Indian-American family celebrates Diwali—at home, at school, and in their community. A central idea is that they’ve developed their own family traditions, combining their Indian heritage with their American upbringing

All this and much more.



About Parul L. Bhandari

Parul L. Bhandari is a Chicago-based author, tech entrepreneur, podcast host, and speaker who has never believed in doing just one thing. She is the founder of CustomerXSuccess, a fractional customer success consultancy for B2B SaaS companies, and the author of six books spanning children's literature, poetry, and business — including the Amazon bestselling Good Brown Girls and The Customer Success Talent Playbook.

Full bio, order books, and connect HERE.

@parul_bhandari_author

About Sandra Bargman

I help people find and express a more truthful presence through voice, storytelling, and deep listening.

My work draws on decades as a professinal actor, singer, director, coach, and as a spiritual counselor, bringing together vocal technique with emotional intelligence, mindfulness, breath and body awareness, and the transformative power of story.

My signature B.I.G. Approach explores Breath and Body, Intention, and Genuineness—because powerful communication isn't simply about what we say. It's about how fully we inhabit ourselves when we say it.

Whether I'm working one-on-one or with a group, my goal is not to teach people how to sound like someone else.

It's to help them hear themselves more clearly—and have the courage to let that voice be heard.

SandraBargman.com

MagicThreadMedia.com

@SandraBargman



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