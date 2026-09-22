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7 episodes
- He's new now. He's meeting the world now. He has a purpose now. He feels it in his bones. He doesn't want to do it, but feels that he must do it. There's no one else who will do it. So he must. He's no longer drifting. He moves with precision, with confidence that what he's doing, is helping the world. But the closer he gets to his goals, the closer he feels to the end.
- He's far from home now. In a place that doesn't know his name. He tries to remake himself from fragments of his past. For a moment, adaptation almost feels like rebirth. Then tragedy arrives, and his foundation is shattered. He desperately looks for possibilities. But somewhere inside the wreckage, he makes a decision: if he must continue, he will no longer be carried by the weight of his past. But his awakening does not come gently.
- He rides off, in search of a new life. He learns new skills, new rhythms, new ways of seeing beauty in the ordinary. But still, he is drifting more than choosing, watching the sun pass over him rather than truly meeting it. Then, just as he starts to find meaning in his work, it all falls apart and he is catapulted into the next life waiting for him.
- Alone now, he mistakes independence for freedom. He gets lost in a chemical oblivion, into violence, into the strange comfort of becoming someone hardened by the streets. For a time, it gives him purpose and belonging, until the thing that made him feel alive begins to show him how close he is to death.
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About LOW
From the creators of the podcast Darknet Diaries comes LOW. This five-part series follows a boy forced too early into the jaws of the world, and the man he becomes while trying to survive it. From the shattered innocence of childhood to the false freedom of drugs, violence, exile, reinvention, and purpose, his life unfolds as a brutal argument with fate. Again and again, he is broken, remade, and thrown into another version of himself. Each time closer to clarity, each time farther from peace. What begins as survival becomes transformation, and what becomes transformation hardens into a mission he cannot ignore. Wide awake at last, he steps toward the thing he believes he was born to do, even as it burns through him and pulls him nearer to the edge.Podcast website
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LOW
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LOW: Podcasts in Family