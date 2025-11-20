My Favorite Things Episode 3: Ed Roberson

For My Favorite Things, I'm interviewing people about the books, movies, music, art, and other creative works that have helped shape their lives. My guest for Episode 3 is Ed Roberson—dad, husband, adventurer, and creator of the Mountain & Prairie podcast. Ed's favorite things are:1. Liner notes from Jimmy Buffett's 1990s albums2. The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt by Edmund MorrisPublisher's page | Bookshop | Amazon3. The Gulf Stream by Winslow Homer4. Tribe by Sebastian JungerPublisher's page | Bookshop | Amazon5. Road House (the original)Other things we mentioned:* Jack Johnson's cover of Jimmy Buffet's A Pirate Looks at Forty* The Rewatchables Road House episode