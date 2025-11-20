For My Favorite Things, I’m interviewing people about the books, movies, music, art, and other creative works that have helped shape their lives. My guest for Episode 3 is Ed Roberson—dad, husband, adventurer, and creator of the Mountain & Prairie podcast. Ed’s favorite things are:1. Liner notes from Jimmy Buffett’s 1990s albums2. The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt by Edmund MorrisPublisher’s page | Bookshop | Amazon3. The Gulf Stream by Winslow Homer4. Tribe by Sebastian JungerPublisher’s page | Bookshop | Amazon5. Road House (the original)Other things we mentioned:* Jack Johnson’s cover of Jimmy Buffet’s A Pirate Looks at Forty* The Rewatchables Road House episode Get full access to Semi-Rad at semirad.substack.com/subscribe
My Favorite Things Episode 2: Hilary Oliver
For My Favorite Things, I'm interviewing people about the books, movies, music, art, and other creative works that have helped shape their lives. My guest for Episode 2 is Hilary Oliver, a writer and editor (who I happen to be married to). Hilary's favorite things are:1. Paul Simon, Graceland (album)YouTube | Apple Music | Spotify2. Jane Eyre by Charlotte BrontëPublisher's Page | Bookshop | Amazon3. Daft Punk, Alive (album)YouTube | Apple Music | Spotify4. Mark Rothko, Untitled (1968)5. 20th Century Women
My Favorite Things Episode 1: Bodie Johnson
For My Favorite Things, I'm interviewing people about the books, movies, music, art, and other creative works that have helped shape their lives. My guest for Episode 1 is Bodie Johnson. Bodie's favorite things are: 1. Paul Simon, Graceland (album)YouTube | Apple Music | Spotify2. Alone In The Wilderness3. [A photo of Bodie and his future wife, Sarah]4a. Shakey Graves "Only Son"YouTube | Apple Music | Spotify4b. Calvin & Hobbes "I'm Significant"5. All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria RemarquePublisher's page | Amazon | Bookshop