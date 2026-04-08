We interview American diplomats, capturing the sacrifice, leadership, humor, heroism, wisdom, and lessons of modern American diplomacy. Through historical reflections and personal anecdotes, guests explain foreign policy and tradecraft, or what they were trying to accomplish and how.

Episodes include conversations with America’s diplomatic legends -- including Thomas Pickering, John Negroponte, Bill Burns, Maura Harty, Beth Jones and Kristie Kenney -- as well as rising leaders and foreign policy experts from diverse backgrounds. **Some interviews will be cited in the forthcoming book Modern American Diplomacy: A Field Guide to Success in The Foreign Service. And some episodes, as marked, were brought to you as part of an Una Chapman Cox Foundation project on American Diplomacy and the Foreign Service. The Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training (ADST) manages the podcast, which was begun by FSO Jeremy Beer**