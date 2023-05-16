Data Privacy and Security // LLMs in Production Conference Panel Discussion

We are having another LLMs in-production Virtual Conference. 50+ speakers combined with in-person activities around the world on June 15 & 16. Sign up free here: https://home.mlops.community/home/events/llm-in-prod-part-ii-2023-06-20 // Abstract This panel discussion is centered around a crucial topic in the tech industry - data privacy and security in the context of large language models and AI systems. The discussion highlights several key themes, such as the significance of trust in AI systems, the potential risks of hallucinations, and the differences between low and high-affordability use cases. The discussion promises to be thought-provoking and informative, shedding light on the latest developments and concerns in the field. We can expect to gain valuable insights into an issue that is becoming increasingly relevant in our digital world. // Bio Diego Oppenheimer Diego Oppenheimer is an entrepreneur, product developer, and investor with an extensive background in all things data. Currently, he is a Partner at Factory a venture fund specializing in AI investments as well as interim head of product at two LLM startups. Previously he was an executive vice president at DataRobot, Founder, and CEO at Algorithmia (acquired by DataRobot), and shipped some of Microsoft’s most used data analysis products including Excel, PowerBI, and SQL Server. Diego is active in AI/ML communities as a founding member and strategic advisor for the AI Infrastructure Alliance and MLops.Community and works with leaders to define ML industry standards and best practices. Diego holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems and a Masters degree in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics from Carnegie Mellon University Gevorg Karapetyan Gevorg Karapetyan is the co-founder and CTO of ZERO Systems where he oversees the company's product and technology strategy. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and is the author of multiple publications, including a US Patent. Vin Vashishta C-level Technical Strategy Advisor and Founder of V Squared, one of the first data science consulting firms. Our mission is to provide support and clarity for our clients’ complete data and AI monetization journeys. Over a decade in data science and a quarter century in technology building and leading teams and delivering products with $100M+ in ARR. Saahil Jain Saahil Jain is an engineering manager at You.com. At You.com, Saahil builds search, ranking, and conversational AI systems. Previously, Saahil was a graduate researcher in the Stanford Machine Learning Group under Professor Andrew Ng, where he researched topics related to deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) in resource-constrained domains like healthcare. Prior to Stanford, Saahil worked as a product manager at Microsoft on Office 365. He received his B.S. and M.S. in Computer Science at Columbia University and Stanford University respectively. Shreya Rajpal Shreya is the creator of Guardrails AI, an open-source solution designed to establish guardrails for large language models. As a founding engineer at Predibase, she helped build the Applied ML and ML infra teams. Previously, she worked at Apple's Special Projects Group on cross-functional ML, and at Drive.ai building computer vision models.