MLOps.community

Podcast MLOps.community
Demetrios Brinkmann
Weekly talks and fireside chats about everything that has to do with the new space emerging around DevOps for Machine Learning aka MLOps aka Machine Learning Operations.
  • The Long Tail of ML Deployment // Tuhin Srivastava // MLOps Podcast #161
    MLOps Coffee Sessions #161 with Tuhin Srivastava, The Long Tail of ML Deployment co-hosted by Abi Aryan. This episode is brought to you by QuantumBlack. // Abstract Baseten is an engineer-first platform designed to alleviate the engineering burden for machine learning and data engineers. Tuhin's perspective, based on research with Stanford students, emphasizes the importance of engineers embracing the engineering aspects and considering them from a reproductive perspective. // Bio Tuhin Srivastava is the co-founder and CEO of Baseten. Tuhin has spent the better part of the last decade building machine learning-powered products and is currently working on empowering engineers to build production-grade services with machine learning. // MLOps Jobs board https://mlops.pallet.xyz/jobs // MLOps Swag/Merch https://mlops-community.myshopify.com/ // Related Links QuantumBlack: https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/quantumblack/contact-us Baseten: https://www.baseten.co/ --------------- ✌️Connect With Us ✌️ ------------- Join our slack community: https://go.mlops.community/slack Follow us on Twitter: @mlopscommunity Sign up for the next meetup: https://go.mlops.community/register Catch all episodes, blogs, newsletters, and more: https://mlops.community/ Connect with Demetrios on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dpbrinkm/ Connect with Abi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/goabiaryan/ Connect with Tuhin on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tuhin-srivastava-60601114/
    6/13/2023
    50:36
  • Clean Code for Data Scientists // Matt Sharp // MLOps Podcast # 160
    MLOps Coffee Sessions #160 with Matt Sharp, Data Developer at Shopify, Clean Code for Data Scientists co-hosted by Abi Aryan. // Abstract Let's delve into Shopify's real-time serving platform, Merlin, which enables features like recommender systems, inbox classification, and fraud detection. Matt shares his insights on clean coding and the new book he is writing about LLMs in production. // Bio Matt is a Chemical Engineer turned Data scientist turned Data Engineer. Self-described "Recovering Data Scientist", Matt got tired of all the inefficiencies he faced as a Data Scientist and made the switch to Data Engineering. At Matt's last job, he ended up building the entire MLOps platform from scratch for a fintech startup called MX. Matt gives tips to data scientists on LinkedIn on how to level up their careers and has started to be known for my clean code tips in particular. Matt recently just started a new job at Shopify. // MLOps Jobs board https://mlops.pallet.xyz/jobs // MLOps Swag/Merch https://mlops-community.myshopify.com/ // Related Links --------------- ✌️Connect With Us ✌️ ------------- Join our slack community: https://go.mlops.community/slack Follow us on Twitter: @mlopscommunity Sign up for the next meetup: https://go.mlops.community/register Catch all episodes, blogs, newsletters, and more: https://mlops.community/ Connect with Demetrios on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dpbrinkm/ Connect with Abi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/goabiaryan/ Connect with Matt on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewsharp/
    6/7/2023
    46:12
  • Why is MLOps Hard in an Enterprise? // Maria Vechtomova & Basak Eskili // MLOps Podcast #159
    MLOps Coffee Sessions #159 with Maria Vechtomova, Lead ML engineer, and Basak Eskili Machine Learning Engineer, at Ahold Delhaize, Why is MLOps Hard in an Enterprise? co-hosted by Abi Aryan. // Abstract MLOps is particularly challenging to implement in enterprise organizations due to the complexity of the data ecosystem, the need for collaboration across multiple teams, and the lack of standardization in ML tooling and infrastructure. In addition to these challenges, at Ahold Delhaize, there is a requirement for the reusability of models as our brands seek to have similar data science products, such as personalized offers, demand forecasts, and cross-sell. // Bio Maria Vechtomova Maria is a Machine Learning Engineer at Ahold Delhaize. Maria is bridging the gap between data scientists infra and IT teams at different brands and focuses on standardization of machine learning operations across all the brands within Ahold Delhaize. During nine years in Data&Analytics, Maria tried herself in different roles, from data scientist to machine learning engineer, was part of teams in various domains, and has built broad knowledge. Maria believes that a model only starts living when it is in production. For this reason, last six years, her focus was on the automation and standardization of processes related to machine learning. Basak Eskili Basak Eskili is a Machine Learning Engineer at Ahold Delhaize. She is working on creating new tools and infrastructure that enable data scientists to quickly operationalise algorithms. She is bridging the space between data scientists and platform engineers while improving the way of working in accordance with MLOps principles. In her previous role, she was responsible for bringing models to production. She focused on NLP projects and building data processing pipelines. Basak also implemented new solutions by using cloud services for existing applications and databases to improve time and efficiency. // MLOps Jobs board https://mlops.pallet.xyz/jobs // MLOps Swag/Merch https://mlops-community.myshopify.com/ // Related Links MLOps Maturity Assessment Blog: https://mlops.community/mlops-maturity-assessment/ The Minimum Set of Must-Haves for MLOps Blog: https://mlops.community/the-minimum-set-of-must-haves-for-mlops/ Traceability & Reproducibility Blog: https://mlops.community/traceability-reproducibility/ --------------- ✌️Connect With Us ✌️ ------------- Join our slack community: https://go.mlops.community/slack Follow us on Twitter: @mlopscommunity Sign up for the next meetup: https://go.mlops.community/register Catch all episodes, blogs, newsletters, and more: https://mlops.community/ Connect with Demetrios on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dpbrinkm/ Connect with Abi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/goabiaryan/ Connect with Maria on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-vechtomova/Connect with Basak on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ba%C5%9Fak-tu%C4%9F%C3%A7e-eskili-61511b58/
    5/30/2023
    55:05
  • Large Language Models at Cohere // Nils Reimers // MLOps Podcast #158
    MLOps Coffee Sessions #158 with Nils Reimer, MLOps Build or Buy, Large Language Model at Scale co-hosted by Abi Aryan. // Abstract Large Language Models with billions of parameters have the possibility to change how we work with textual data. However, running them on scale at potentially hundred millions of texts a day is a massive challenge. Nils talks about finding the right model size for respective tasks, model distillation, and promising new ways on transferring knowledge from large to smaller models. // Bio Nils Reimers is highly recognized throughout the AI community for creating and maintaining the now-famous Sentence Transformers library (www.SBERT.net) used to develop, train, and use state-of-the-art LLMs. The project has 900+ stars on GitHub and 30M+ installations. Nils is currently the Director of Machine Learning at Cohere where he leads the team that develops and trains Large Language Models (LLM) with billions of parameters. Prior to Cohere, Nils created and led the science team for Neural Search at HuggingFace. Nils holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from UKP in Darmstadt. // MLOps Jobs board https://mlops.pallet.xyz/jobs // MLOps Swag/Merch https://mlops-community.myshopify.com/ // Related Links (www.SBERT.net) https://www.nils-reimers.de/ --------------- ✌️Connect With Us ✌️ ------------- Join our slack community: https://go.mlops.community/slack Follow us on Twitter: @mlopscommunity Sign up for the next meetup: https://go.mlops.community/register Catch all episodes, blogs, newsletters, and more: https://mlops.community/ Connect with Demetrios on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dpbrinkm/ Connect with Abi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/goabiaryan/ Connect with Nils on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reimersnils/ Timestamps: [00:00] Nils' preferred coffee [00:45] Nils' background [01:30] Takeaways [06:47] Subscribe to our Newsletters and IRL Meetups, and leave your reviews! [07:32] Nils' history [10:39] From IT Security to Machine Learning [13:22] Tangibility of IT and Security [14:46] NLP transition [15:55] Bad augmentation to new capabilities of LLMs [16:59] Nils' concern during his PH.D. [19:55] Making Money from Machine Learning [22:06] Catastrophic forgetting [26:34] Updating solutions [28:42] Neural search space and building adaptive models [31:23] Filtering models [32:32] Latency issues [36:53] Models running in parallel [37:54] Generative models problems [38:43] Nils' role at Cohere [41:41] To build or not to build API [43:00] Search models [45:38] Large use cases [46:43] Open source discussion within Cohere [50:48] Competitive Edge [55:27] Future world of API [58:14] LLMs in Production Conference Part 2 announcement! [1:00:17] Hopeful direction of Cohere's future [1:02:33] Data silos [1:04:34] Where to update the database and code [1:05:24] Nils' focus [1:08:49] Make money or save money [1:10:30] Cohere's upcoming project [1:12:37] Time spent red teaming the models [1:14:05] Wrap up
    5/16/2023
    1:14:52
  • Data Privacy and Security // LLMs in Production Conference Panel Discussion
    We are having another LLMs in-production Virtual Conference. 50+ speakers combined with in-person activities around the world on June 15 & 16. Sign up free here: https://home.mlops.community/home/events/llm-in-prod-part-ii-2023-06-20 // Abstract This panel discussion is centered around a crucial topic in the tech industry - data privacy and security in the context of large language models and AI systems. The discussion highlights several key themes, such as the significance of trust in AI systems, the potential risks of hallucinations, and the differences between low and high-affordability use cases. The discussion promises to be thought-provoking and informative, shedding light on the latest developments and concerns in the field. We can expect to gain valuable insights into an issue that is becoming increasingly relevant in our digital world. // Bio Diego Oppenheimer Diego Oppenheimer is an entrepreneur, product developer, and investor with an extensive background in all things data. Currently, he is a Partner at Factory a venture fund specializing in AI investments as well as interim head of product at two LLM startups. Previously he was an executive vice president at DataRobot, Founder, and CEO at Algorithmia (acquired by DataRobot), and shipped some of Microsoft’s most used data analysis products including Excel, PowerBI, and SQL Server. Diego is active in AI/ML communities as a founding member and strategic advisor for the AI Infrastructure Alliance and MLops.Community and works with leaders to define ML industry standards and best practices. Diego holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems and a Masters degree in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics from Carnegie Mellon University Gevorg Karapetyan Gevorg Karapetyan is the co-founder and CTO of ZERO Systems where he oversees the company's product and technology strategy. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and is the author of multiple publications, including a US Patent. Vin Vashishta C-level Technical Strategy Advisor and Founder of V Squared, one of the first data science consulting firms. Our mission is to provide support and clarity for our clients’ complete data and AI monetization journeys. Over a decade in data science and a quarter century in technology building and leading teams and delivering products with $100M+ in ARR. Saahil Jain Saahil Jain is an engineering manager at You.com. At You.com, Saahil builds search, ranking, and conversational AI systems. Previously, Saahil was a graduate researcher in the Stanford Machine Learning Group under Professor Andrew Ng, where he researched topics related to deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) in resource-constrained domains like healthcare. Prior to Stanford, Saahil worked as a product manager at Microsoft on Office 365. He received his B.S. and M.S. in Computer Science at Columbia University and Stanford University respectively. Shreya Rajpal Shreya is the creator of Guardrails AI, an open-source solution designed to establish guardrails for large language models. As a founding engineer at Predibase, she helped build the Applied ML and ML infra teams. Previously, she worked at Apple's Special Projects Group on cross-functional ML, and at Drive.ai building computer vision models.
    5/12/2023
    24:53

About MLOps.community

Weekly talks and fireside chats about everything that has to do with the new space emerging around DevOps for Machine Learning aka MLOps aka Machine Learning Operations.
