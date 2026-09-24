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372 episodes
- A lot can happen in a decade…
If you go back to 2016 and mention the terms “TikTok” or “AI Slop” in casual conversation, nobody will have any idea what you’re talking about, mainly because TikTok had just launched and the AI Slop that we’ve all come to know and loathe was still a few years away from becoming a nightmarish reality.
Released September 18, 2026, CURSUM PERFICIO, the 12th studio album by New York thrash veterans ANTHRAX, represents the band’s first new music since 2016’s For All Kings and a return to the world of metal with easily the most unusual album title and bizarre album artwork of their entire catalog.
To be fair, one shan’t judge an album by its name or its artwork alone. CURSUM PERFICIO has a nice variety of old school “ThrashThrax” moments mixed in with darker, heavier tracks that would sound right at home on Persistence of Time or Among The Living. And just to make your brain numb with wonder, there’s one track with such complex time signature changes that it literally sounds as mind boggling as imagining “if math was a color”.
Overall, it’s a grower, and while it does contain elements from their entire back catalog in terms of sound, there is a unique sonic quality present that properly defines ANTHRAX here and now, in the mid 2020’s. The songs have a deceptively streamlined flow to them that are lean on riffs yet potent in their arrangement and delivery. Basically, if you’re an Anthrax fan, you’re going to enjoy this album. And if CURSUM PERFICIO is your very first Anthrax experience, then you have a long, enjoyable journey ahead of you to go back through their entire discography to see how everything fits into the content and context of this album.
Hear one of the most appreciated listener appreciation voicemails we’ve ever received, discover our pick for “album of the decade”, find out how “gray haired loads” can instantly transform any casual conversation into something altogether disgusting, discover our new “Patreon After Dark” that’s exclusively available “in the middle of the night”, and just know that Mike Tyson’s pronunciation of this album is the proper way to say it when you JOIN US in the Bunkerpoon Center For Metal Excellence as we give a listen to CURSUM PERFICIO.
Visit www.metalnerdery.com/podcast for more on this episode
Help Support Metal Nerdery https://www.patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast
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Show Notes & Time Stamps:
(00:01): “I’ll try one more Elvis…” /
“Why does my side always look…like I’ve pee’d in formation?” / “It’s like fingerpainting…”/
***WARNING: #listenerdiscretionisadvised ***
This Episode’s Clinky of the Episode, brought to us by Elvis Midnight Snack: peanut, banana, bacon flavored whiskey
***PATREON US at www.patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast ***
“That’s extra…that’s the Patreon After Dark…that’s $20 a month AND a happy ending…”
“For $20 a month I meet even show my butthole…in the middle of the night…”/
“We’ve gotten so much mileage out of that…”/ “There will be a button next time…”
(04:11): ***EMAIL US at metalnerdery@gmail.com ***
***SOCIAL MEDIA US at #metalnerderypodcast on #YouTube #Facebook #Instagram #TikTok ***
***CALL US & VOICEMAIL US at 980-666-8182!!!***
#AppreciationCall #ThankYou #BlessYou #CanadianJason / “To be fair…”/
“This is why the Bunkerpoon Center for Metal Excellence is the place to be…it lifts the spirits…”
“He lives right in the middle of Letterkennyville…are the women THAT hot!? Is that real or is that fabricated?” / #StrangeBrew #SCTV #TakeOff
NOTE: Hoser means “a foolish or uncultivated person”
(11:30): METAL NERDERY PODCAST PRESENTS: ANTHRAX – CURSUM PERFICIO
Latin for “I complete the course” or “I finish the journey”
“That’s old timey morn right there…” / “(#MarilynMonroe) was a WOMAN, dude…”/
“Isn’t “Persistence of Memory” a Salvador Dali painting?” (NOTE: It is, in fact, a Salvador Dali painting)
“It’s kinda reminiscent of Persistence of Time…”
(15:00): PERSISTENCE OF MEMORY / THE LONG GOODBYE
“Very classic metal…I’m getting like an Iron Maiden vibe…”
“That’s a cool opener…somehow (The Long Goodbye) has more Track 2 energy…”
“You think (Mike) spells (his last name) with a ‘TH’?”
(19:12): IT’S FOR THE KIDS
“See, THAT should have been the opener, right? It’s got more of an opening vibe to it…”
“On the last (song) and this one, I was getting the Among The Living sound…”
(21:18): EVERYBODY’S GOT A PLAN
“That’s almost like Queen (the guitar solo), with the layered guitars back there…”
“So, it’s gonna be THAT the whole episode?” / “We’ll thee…for fuckth thake…”
(24:03): THE EDGE OF PERFECTION
“I like how they put some proggy elements into their later stuff…”
“You hear the clean guitars back there?” / #victorymetal / #usethoseheadphones
“I feel like listening to it now with you guys down here…is a much better experience than listening to it solo…”
“You know when you’re already in the mode for something? I knew this was coming out, but I haven’t been listening to Anthrax lately…”
(29:04): INFECTIOUS
“Dancing Days…A heavier Dancing Days…Moshing Days…”
“Now it’s a #KISS song…KISS? I didn’t hear no mention of no street hustlers…”
“Did you see Bill’s face light up when you said that?”
“That’s #STP …that sound…maybe that’s why it reminded me of Dancing Days…”
“It doesn’t sound thrashy at all…it’s metal, for sure…” /
“To be fair, these guys are in their 60’s…they’re still making albums…”
“You know what, dude…they were in their 20’s then…they’re all grandfathers…now they shoot grey haired loads and stuff…”
(35:10): NYC 93
“Never forget, btw…that was when they had the bomb in the (WTC) basement…”
“Yeah, that could have been on State of Euphoria…the vibe of it.”
“This almost sounds like it could have been on Among The Living even…”
“It ain’t worth doing unless you do it to death…” /
“That’s my motto when it comes to…poon…I’ll do it…til I shoot gray haired loads…”
(38:07): CURSUM PERFICIO
“That just sounds like a very slowed down Anthrax song…like from the 80’s…”
“That (chorus riff) sounds like the John Bush stuff right there…”
“I know what it is…with the solo stuff…” #hottake
“For some weird reason, the (guitar) solo stuff sounds like it would work better in King Diamond…” / “He’s been with them since ’14, so he was on the last album, wasn’t he?”
NOTE: Yes, Jonathan Donais was on For All Kings
“It’s definitely a heavier Anthrax…it’s a heavier, more progressive, and more melodic Anthrax…the songs are pretty streamlined…”
“In fairness, that was 10 years ago…that was a whole other era…decade…genre…”
(43:34): T.O.M.B.
“The burp was silent…it’s silent when it’s pronunced…it was spelled silently…”/
“There you go…some meaty bass…it’s the best kind of bass.”
“Okay, I already like it better on 2nd listen…”
“The melody does kill Bill, in fairness…that’s Kill Bill 3 from Quentin Tarantino: The Melody Chronicles…”
“Some stuff just connects and some doesn’t…it’s the connection factor.”/
(A brief discussion of singers and/or albums that just don’t connect with some of us…)
“When (Anthrax) came out, they were the only thrash band with a real singer…”
“You know, the whole singer thing…that affects people across the board…”
“The funny thing about melody…to me, melodic singers just sound like a melodic singer…you connect with some better than others…it’s the (same) way it is with people.”/
“The next one…as soon as I saw that title…I immediately thought of the Pantera 3: Watch It Go home video…” (3 Vulgar Videos From Hell)
(52:44): WATCH IT GO
“Count this…that’s in 9 I think… (the verse riff)” / “(the chorus riff is in…)7!”
Two different Pantera references… (Primal Concrete Sledge & Goddamn Electric) /
“When I popped that on last night…all I was seeing was shapes and letters turning into colors and math…I don’t know how math works, but I think if you add a shape plus a letter and divide it by some squiggly line, you get a color that nobody’s ever seen before…”
#markthetime / “It’s literally ‘shape + letter = color’…”
(57:11): MY VICTORY
“It definitely does have a Persistence of Time heaviness to it…”
“I do like it better upon the 2nd listen…” / “I still dug the synth pop ZZ Top…”
“I gotta tell you guys real quick…at one point I got on a ZZ Top thing…” / #Deguello /
“Dude, ZZ STOP!” / “Man, it’s not getting any funnier the more you talk about it…” /
“Check out the new ThrashThrax…” / “What’s your final verdict?”
“Is it better than the new #Exodus or the newest #Coroner?”
“I don’t think anything is gonna be better than the newest Coroner…I’m sorry, I think Coroner gets Album of the Decade…”
NOTE: New Coroner EP: Ex Nucleo - The Remastered Extraction
THANK YOU FOR JOINING US!!!
#untilthenext #outroreel
- It’s DEATH MATCH season again, and it’s time to take two of the very best PANTERA albums and make them battle it out in the Bunkerpoon Octagon, featuring 1992’s multi-platinum VULGAR DISPLAY OF POWER against the 1994 Billboard Number 1 follow-up, FAR BEYOND DRIVEN.
VULGAR was under construction throughout the band’s relentless tour for Cowboys From Hell in the states and following their legendary performance at the Monsters of Rock show in Moscow at Tushino airfield in 1991 in front of more than a million people after the fall of the Soviet Union. Possessing a far heavier, angrier, and potent sound than its predecessor, VULGAR had just raised the bar for metal and perfected the power groove metal sound that began on Cowboys.
DRIVEN, much like VULGAR, progressed forward in the same fashion, with a much more aggressive production quality and a sound that is effectively the hairier, darker, and uglier follow up to Vulgar with just as much of a beautifully brutal assault on the senses, not to mention an exponentially more intense album cover (NO, not THAT one! The OTHER one…but also…definitely THAT one, for sure!)
It’s time to throw down the gauntlet and unleash hell in the Bunkerpoon Octagon, because the time has come to pass judgment and “there can be only one” to reign victorious.
So “take your shoes off if you need to” and “get your Book of Sevens out” before you JOIN US to find out THE WINNER of this PANTERA HEAD-TO-HEAD DEATH MATCH, featuring two of the finest back-to-back Terry Date produced albums in metal history: VULGAR DISPLAY OF POWER & FAR BEYOND DRIVEN.
Visit www.metalnerdery.com/podcast for more on this episode
Help Support Metal Nerdery https://www.patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast
Leave us a Voicemail to be played on a future episode: 980-666-8182
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and kindly leave us a review and/or rating on your favorite Podcast app
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Email: metalnerdery@gmail.com
Can’t be LOUD Enough Playlist on Spotify
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Show Notes & Time Stamps:
(00:01): “That’s the noise I make…” / “Have y’all seen the Chick-Fil-A Chicken & Waffle thing?” / “I love The Lord’s chicken…but their biscuits aren’t good… / #ChickFilA
“As long as we’re talking shit about fast food…”/ #BK #chickennuggets
“Cats, Rats, & Bats Value Menu…” / ***WARNING: #listenerdiscretionisadvised ***
“That was Bill…about 35 years ago…”
***WELCOME BACK TO THE BUNKERPOON CENTER FOR METAL EXCELLENCE AND THE METAL NERDERY PODCAST!!!*** / “I did get the spicy (sandwich)…that’s the move…”
(05:20): ***PATREON US at www.patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast ***
“This episode is gonna feature some SHITTAH sent to us by the band…this band is called Maidenhead…” #EPK #bandcamp
“I saw that name and immediately thought of an Iron Maiden cover band…”
“Matthew promised he’d be totally respectful…maybe not ‘totally’ respectful…”
#Maidenhead KILL OR BE KILLED - feat. Chris Poland (Maximum Clonage – 2026)
“It’s gotta be after the breakdown…solos kinda go after a breakdown…”
“(Chris Poland’s) sound is very distinct…”/
“All of our followers in Bangladesh are gonna love this…it’s like our 2nd biggest market…”
“Australia likes eccentric stuff…eccentric is a fancier way of saying stupid and sophomoric…”
(13:40): ***SOCIAL MEDIA US at #metalnerderypodcast on #YouTube #Facebook #Instagram #TikTok
***EMAIL US at metalnerdery@gmail.com
***GIVE US A CALL AND VOICEMAIL US AT 980-666-8182!!!***
“Dude, that’s fistworthy…let’s do it.” / “Sorry, 4th wall, dude…”
NOTE: Big Hairy Elephant (aka Mastodon) actually played a surprise “secret show” at The Earl in Atlanta, Georgia on 09/11/2026
(17:43): “Take your get ready pills…NOW…He’s ready…he’s primed.”
METAL NERDERY PODCAST PRESENTS THE PANTERA HEAD-TO-HEAD DEATH MATCH – Vulgar VS Driven
#PanterA #VulgarDisplayOfPower #FarBeyondDriven #DeathMatch
“Let’s start with the (album) covers…”
“Who is getting punched in the face there?” (“It looks like Geoff Tate from Queensryche…”)
“Here’s my vocal addendum about Far Beyond Driven…the original cover is WAY more graphic…look at THAT! That’s like Metal Up Your Ass times a thousand!”
“It’s still the pooper…are they holding the cheeks apart?”
What’s YOUR vote for the best cover? / Both albums produced by Terry Date /
Vulgar – released in 1992, Driven – released in 1994 /
“So…before we start: which album do you like better?” / #markthetime
“(Vulgar) sounds classic…to us.” / “As we say this…just thinking about it…I have a feeling…”
(27:15): MOUTH FOR WAR
“(The guitar) sounds like a fucking saw…it’s always sounded like a saw, to me…that slide…”
“Talk about a killer opener…I think Bill might have been right before…”
“Far Beyond has the one Pantera song that I don’t like that I’ll skip every time…we’ve already talked about it…”/
STRENGTH BEYOND STRENGTH
“I’m bone, brain, and cock…deep down, stronger than all!”
The Verdict
(31:36): A NEW LEVEL / “Such an iconic riff…there’s up-picking in that part…”
“This album (Vulgar) really created groove metal…this album mastered it.”/
BECOMING
“That’s actually an ugly solo…”
The Decision
“Here’s the problem: the next two are the two Pantera songs I get tired of…both of them.”
“(Walk) is an anthem…it’s Enter Sandman for Pantera…”
(37:54): WALK
“To me, (the main riff from Walk) that’s always ‘heavy’ Roadhouse Blues…I always think of Roadhouse Blues by The Doors…”/ “Basically the same song on the next album…”
FIVE MINUTES ALONE
“We’ve had this discussion multiple times about the production differences between each Pantera album…you can REALLY hear the difference in production between Vulgar and (Driven)…”
Judgments
(43:15): FUCKING HOSTILE
“That’s one of the raddest fucking solos ever!”
“I’m already gonna tell ya…on I’m Broken, that outro part…one of the best moments in the Pantera catalog…you can just put that on a loop for 18 hours…”
(“And now…Doro with The Weather…”)
I’M BROKEN
“Hostile is thrash mayhem and Broken is groove mayhem…”
(48:02): “And we’re back…” / #tornadowarning (NOTE: the Bunkerpoon is the safest place to be during a tornado warning) / Decisions, decisions… (regarding Track 4) /
THIS LOVE / “Alright, go halfway up…”/ “No. More. Head. Trips.” /
“You have to have something quiet before it gets loud…it’s called light and shade…”/
“Okay, NOW it’s time for Bill’s favorite song on Far Beyond Driven…”
GOOD FRIENDS AND A BOTTLE OF PILLS
“Sounds like he’s nutting off on somebody there…”
“Jury, have you reached a verdict?”
(53:44): “I think that might be one of my favorite tracks on Vulgar…whatever track 6 is…”
RISE / “That is thrash goodness right there…that’s thrash metal…old school.”
“(It’s) Helmet…Unsung…” (the verse riff on Rise) /
HARD LINES AND SUNKEN CHEEKS
“This was a skippy…I like it…I don’t ‘not’ like it…I just don’t know if I like it as much as Rise…” / “That’s a creepy riff…” / “That kinda reminds me of 10’s in a way…the vibe of it…”
Decision Time
“We’re literally just zigging and zagging…zagging and zigging, zigging and zagging…”
“I almost feel like Side 2 of Driven might be better than Side 2 of Vulgar…”
(58:59): SLAUGHTERED / “Here comes the sawblade tone again…”/ “We’ve gotta hear the middle part of this, too…”/ “Completely ridicurlous…”/
NO GOOD (ATTACK THE RADICAL) / “This one’s got a bunch of ‘Awwwwww Mannnnnn’…” / “What!? That’s NOT what he said!” / “That’s a tough one…”
Decisions, decisions…
“Some of these songs with the Far Beyond mix would be different…that song…I think it would be heavier…” / “For the workout mix, Slaughtered gets it for sure…”/
“Y’all can do a half a point…to be fair…if you wanna split, if you wanna draw…”
“That’s my new name by the way…Dick Wildcard.”
(1:06:06): LIVE IN A HOLE
“This may have always been my skipper on Vulgar…”
“That just sounds like a drunk riff, doesn’t it? Sounds like Dimebag after a few Black Tooth Grins…”/ “Ugly blues, that’s it.”/
NOTE: It’s actually called a Talk Box. The Voice Box is more commonly called the larynx.
“(Peter Frampton) is the master. He did it first…in his mouth. That’s how you do it, dude…”
“No, it’s bigger than a straw…you ARE David Lee Roth if you’re snorting cocaine with that straw…”/
25 YEARS / “The riff is just a pick scratch and a bend…it’s ugly.”
“The formula on both albums is the same…” / “It’s like 2 different songs basically…”
The Verdict
(1:13:13): “So, let’s go back to Vulgar…”
REGULAR PEOPLE (CONCEIT)
“Great riff…very technical…like ZZ Top on steroids…”
“I’m trying to remember how the middle part went…oh yeah…the weird, siren guitar solo…”
#usethoseheadphones / “To me, that’s where he started with all the weird noises…”/
SHEDDING SKIN
“That clean part kinda reminds me of ‘The Sleep’ (from CFH) …”/ #markthetime
“That’s a meaty fucking bass tone…”
Decisions, decisions…
(1:20:37): BY DEMONS BE DRIVEN
“I still love it…that riff is so ugly…”/ “Breakin’ the law…” / #JudasPriest /
#BeavisAndButtheadASMR / “It’s the same exact cadence and everything…”/
USE MY THIRD ARM
“It’s almost like death metal, this next part…that’s fucking death metal!”
“That one is on the workout mix, for sure…”
Hmmmmmmm…which one?
(1:25:45): HOLLOW
“You don’t even have to play the first part, just get to the meat…”
“It’s the perfect evolution of Cemetary Gates…”
“That solo before the breakdown? Oh my God…chef’s kiss.”
“Ovah they-uh, I declay-uh…I say, I say, boy…” /
THROES OF REJECTION
“Let’s jump to that end part…”
“Reminds me a little bit…of the end of Bury Me In Smoke…”
“(Driven) is an uglier album…it’s got more hair on it…”/ “Wanna split a point? ½ point?”
Last call…what’ll it be?
(1:34:13): “We’re not gonna include Planet Caravan in the tally…”
“Take your shoes off if you need to…maybe you should get your Book of Sevens out…”
AND THE WINNER OF THIS PANTERA HEAD-TO-HEAD DEATH MATCH IS…
“We have the answer…that’s pretty close.”
“I need some either wings or fried chicken…”/ “I’ve got a wings question…”
THANK YOU FOR JOINING US!!! / #untilthenext #DeathMatch #outroreel
- Very few bands in the history of recorded music have managed to maintain the same lineup for as long as Atlanta, Georgia’s own progressive metal titans, MASTODON. After Brent Hinds’ departure from the band in 2025 and the tragic permanence of his untimely demise which followed just a few months later, it seemed that after 25 years the band which Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, and Troy Sanders had launched with Hinds was finished.
Thankfully, the remaining three were able to transmute their tragedy into a new era for the band by introducing two new members (Nick Johnston on guitar & João Nogueira on keyboards) and crafting one of the most powerful comeback albums of all time with MARROW DEEP, the band’s 9th studio album and perhaps one of their most well rounded and progressive albums to date.
There are so many layers to this album that it’s nigh impossible to digest it all in one single listen. With familiar sonic textures, elements, and themes that span all the way through the band’s catalog (from Remission to Hushed and Grim) combined with the contributions of Nick Johnston and João Nogueira, MARROW DEEP possesses an almost darker, 70’s flavored progressive quality, making the album a mountaintop moment for “Mastodon 2.0” and resulting in one of the finest and most sophisticated albums of the band’s career.
Buckle up and get ready to find out which disgusting sounding form of hydration is actually “closer to broth”, always remember that releasing an album on 9/11 will ensure that you “never forget”, and prepare for a reading from “The Book of Sevens” when you JOIN US as we dive into what may very well be a contender for Album of the Year with MARROW DEEP from MASTODON.
Visit www.metalnerdery.com/podcast for more on this episode
Help Support Metal Nerdery https://www.patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast
Leave us a Voicemail to be played on a future episode: 980-666-8182
Metal Nerdery Tees and Hoodies – metalnerdery.com/merch
and kindly leave us a review and/or rating on your favorite Podcast app
Follow us on the Socials:
Facebook - Instagram - TikTok
Email: metalnerdery@gmail.com
Can’t be LOUD Enough Playlist on Spotify
Metal Nerdery Munchies on YouTube @metalnerderypodcast
Show Notes & Time Stamps:
(00:01): “Which do you think is grosser? Boiled egg water…OR…hot dog water?”/
“It’s closer to broth…” / #inthemiddleofthenight /
***WARNING: #listenerdiscretionisadvised ***
“I have a new problem…gunt sweat…”/
***WELCOME BACK TO THE METAL NERDERY PODCAST IN THE BUNKERPOON CENTER FOR METAL EXCELLENCE!!!***
(05:04): “Can I speak upon the Zombie shirt?” #RussellsReflections #RobZombie /
“I’m gonna give you guys a quick review…” #RobZombie #MarilynManson #Orgy /
“He sounded good…his voice was great…I mean it was never good, but…you know what I mean?” #FreaksOnParade
(14:14): ***PATREON US at patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast ***
***SOCIAL MEDIA US at #metalnerderypodcast on #YouTube #Facebook #Instagram & #TikTok (“Where everything is going vaginal…”) ***
***EMAIL US at metalnerdery@gmail.com or GIVE US A CALL AND VOICEMAIL US AT 980-666-8182!!!*** / #inthemiddleofthenight with #AmericanDave
(17:22): ***WE’LL PLAY YOUR SHIT-TAH!!!***
#TheFierceAndTheDead (Regional Theater – September 11, 2026) / #NeverForget /
SHAKE HANDS AND EXIT / “That’s a great time to release an album, too, because people NEVER forget when they get something on September the 11th…”
(21:20): ***METAL NERDERY PRESENTS: MASTODON – MARROW DEEP***
#Mastodon #MarrowDeep / “It doesn’t suck, you just grew out of it, it’s not your thing, or they moved on without you…” /
“It still sounds like Mastodon, but it’s got some 70’s/retro vibes…”/
“If you like Mastodon, you’ll like this. This is Mastodon 2.0…”/
New members: Nick Johnston (guitar) João Noguiera (keyboards)
Some special guests: Neil Fallon, Josh Homme, Geezer Butler, Joe Duplantier
Produced by Kurt Ballou (Converge) and Patrik Berger
(24:42): BARBARIANS BLOOD
“The lyrics…(are) a lot about loss…and tragedy…”
(28:16): “The next one opens with a clip from The River’s Edge…”/
POISONOUS WEAPONS
“And I felt so FUCKING ALIVE!!!”/ “It’s progressive but it has a 70’s vibe to it…”/
“All hail the weakest link!”/ “I love the midrange guitars…without the scoop…”/ #inyourface
(31:11): “What’s with The Book of Sevens?”/ #Wheelerglyphics /
***If you’re wondering where the 7’s reference comes from, go check out our Instrumentals episode…*** / #imgonnasendyouafile
“This was the first single…” / YOUR GHOST AGAIN /
“Constantly reminded how good I’m not…how do they come up with that?”/
“They’re riff shamans…”/ “(Mastodon) have been the same lineup for 20 plus years…”
(34:10): “How about some SNAKES FOR DINNER? This one has some (Mr.) Josh Homme at the end…”/ “‘About’ 3:51…” / “Talk about haunting…that’s haunting…”
(37:40): OUT LIKE A LAMB /
“This kinda has Blood Mountain & Emperor of Sand vibes to it…” /
“The songcraft is really, really good…”
(39:40): “This is about Troy’s family losing everything in Hurricane Helene…”/
IN THE RUINS
“It sounds like space…like a planetarium…” / “There’s a lot of texture on this album…”/ “What I like about it is it’s very emotive…a lot of emotion involved.”
“This has got all the good elements: the heavy stuff, the grooving stuff, the melodious stuff…”
(44:26): THEY’RE COMING FOR YOU / “Track number 7 in The Book of 7’s…”/
“I was gonna say: it’s a lot like Dream Theater, but more listenable…”/
“That sounds like Deep Purple (see also Child in Time… specifically around 5:43)”/
“My ears are happy…I’m just hearing cool shit.”/ “The thing that makes me laugh…”/ #riffgravy
(47:48): “See if you can count this next one…”/ GOLDEN SPIRES /
“This one’s pretty heavy…I think it’s in 4/4…”
“I like the atmosphere that the keyboards give…and the fuzz on the bass.”
(50:11): “The next one I really like…it’s a change of pace…”/
“If YOU don’t know what The Book of 7’s says, then we’re all fucked.”/
MOTH AND BONE / (“Insert relaxers here…”) / “It’s kind of a departure…”/ “It’s guitar on one side and keyboards on the other…”
(54:23): A VAMPIRE’S DEMEANOR /
“A lot of nice use of light and shade…soft and hard…dark and light…”/
“On the last two (tracks) we’ve got guestesses…on The Vanishing we’ve got Geezer Butler…
“Terrible tragedy turns into beautiful art…”
(57:22): THE VANISHING (Ladies & gentlemen, Mr. Geezer Butler) /
“This has kind of a weird Kyuss vibe…like a mellower Kyuss…I’ve heard some people say ‘Elder’…”/ “It’s like night driving music…”/ “It’s like stoner metal Mastodon…kinda.”/
“The more we love, we suffer in it…”
(1:01:14): “Let me consult The Book of 7’s…” / THE THREE FATES (featuring Mr. Neil Fallon)
“Definitely a relaxer album, for sure…”/ “1:37 is when Neil Fallon comes in…”/ “What’d you guys think?” / “I think the keyboards bring some things out…but I think more and more metal bands are starting to embrace keyboards…that 70’s vibe is kinda coming back…”
(1:10:06): ASK THE METAL HEAD… / #AskTheMetalhead /
“Debut album covers…which is better?”
“For an ’84 record…which is better?”
“For an ’85 record…which is better?”
“Tacos or burritos?”
“Food – Japanese or Chinese? Pizza or wings? Pizza, wings, or fried chicken?” /
“Fried chicken and ice cream!?” / THANK YOU FOR JOINING US!!! / #untilthenext #outroreel
#367 S.O.D. — Speak English or Die: The Crossover Thrash Album That Started It All09/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.In early July 1985, ¾ (or 75%) of the “Fistful of Metal” era of Anthrax (Charlie Benante, Scott Ian, and Dan Lilker) joined Billy Milano in the studio to form the legendary crossover thrash band S.O.D. (aka STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH) and in less than one week, recorded and mixed one of the most notoriously hilarious thrash albums of all time, SPEAK ENGLISH OR DIE.
In the highly unlikely event that you’re thinking “I don’t think I’ve ever heard of S.O.D…”, just think back to the good old days of Headbangers Ball in the late 80’s, with all of the vintage black and white film footage of trains slamming into each other head on, rodeos gone wrong, cars crashing, and failed BMX stunts. The bumper music that was the soundtrack to all of that visual chaos was actually from SPEAK ENGLISH OR DIE.
If you’re going to Rocklahoma this year, please be sure to stop by Camp Corruption and say “High” for us, get fully and properly relaxed, and then prepare to “blast ABBA in the middle of the night” before you JOIN US for a walk down metal memory lane as we celebrate one of the finest, rawest, and funniest albums in thrash metal history as we attempt to SPEAK ENGLISH OR DIE talking about STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH.
Visit www.metalnerdery.com/podcast for more on this episode
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(00:01): “Pepper cream gravy…it’s perfect (on a steak).” / “A little salt, a little pepper, a little garlic (on a steak) …”/ “You can take the garlic and shove it in the steak before you grill it…”/
“I love food…I think food is my new porn…the other day I had a weird craving for mashed potatoes and gravy…brown gravy.”/ “Let’s do halfsies…in the interest of health…”/ #onmicburp / “That was wet…that might have had a little gravy in there…” /
“Speaking of which, we didn’t see any party gravy the other night at the show…that’s a big difference from the old days…”/
Remember to keep your pregaming to a minimum before the show so you can actually enjoy (and remember) the show the next day.
***WARNING: #listenerdiscretionisadvised ***
(03:45): “You know what I’d like to do? I’d like to talk about cocaine enemas and blasting #ABBA in the middle of the night…” Big thanks to American Dave for the soundbite of the year!!! / #inthemiddleofthenight
***WELCOME BACK TO THE METAL NERDERY PODCAST IN THE BUNKERPOON CENTER FOR METAL EXCELLENCE!!!***
“It’s a Friday night…we’re all dressed up appropriately for a metal Friday…it’s like a combination of Headbanger’s Ball and Friday Night Videos wrapped into one, but it’s a podcast.”
JOIN US on any and/or all of the following platforms and/or modes of social media and communication:
***PATREON US at patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast ***
***SOCIAL MEDIA US at #metalnerderypodcast on #YouTube #Instagram #Facebook & #TikTok ***
***EMAIL US at metalnerdery@gmail.com ***
***VOICEMAIL US at 980-666-8182!!!***
“Hey metal motherfuckers!”
Marty Fucking Moose is headed to #Rocklahoma so be sure to be on the lookout for him there at Camp Corruption!!! #CampCorruption at #Rocklahoma
“We need y’all to help us out and send Russell, Billiam, and Matthew to Rocklahoma so we can put pasties on breastesses…”
***Check out our Metallica Covers episode…*** (May 10, 2024)
“Did you guys know there’s a Fight Fire With Fire by Kansas? Obviously, it’s NOT the same one…”/ #Vader FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE (Necropolis – 2009)
(14:30): #TheDocket METAL NERDERY PODCAST PRESENTS: STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH (S.O.D.) – SPEAK ENGLISH OR DIE
#SOD #StormtroopersOfDeath #SpeakEnglishOrDie /
“To be fair, American Dave was referring to an older episode that we did (and we recommend highly that you DO NOT go back and listen to it!) …it was during COVID, it was before Russ…Adam was remote and we were watching him on a screen…it was very surreal.”/ “The funniest thing about this record…other than everything…”/
Recorded July 2-5, 1985 /
“It’s Spreading The Disease but less produced…that’s what Speak English or Die is…”/
“We were reading the lyrics, real time, as we were listening to the songs (on the prior S.O.D. episode) …”
“(Sargent D): Like Captain America…but way better.”
“(Sargent D) was like the dude in Full Metal Jacket but with a cigar in his mouth…or a blunt…or bolth.”
“We said it at the same time…let’s fist bump, dude…it’s like two towers at the same time…”/
#alwaysremember #neverforget / “21 songs, 28 minutes…”/
“Before we start, I’ve gotta ask: how much relaxers do y’all think they did when S.O.D. made Speak English or Die?” / “That’s where the fun is…”
(23:41): MARCH OF THE S.O.D.
“One of the best openers EVER…the bass makes it…if you don’t have that ugly bass, it’s just not there…”/
“That sound (on Speak English or Die) should have been the sound on Fistful of Metal…”
SARGENT D AND THE S.O.D.
“This is ’85, right? It don’t sound like ’85…it doesn’t have the weird echo…this sounds like it could have come out last week…”
(27:19): “Alright…this one…this one…this is great…” /
#LilburnDaze #PoonMobile / #TheOzone /
“This is getting weirdly darker by the minute…I’m getting more and more uncomfortable as I listen to this…”
Get ready for a nostalgic edition of #RussellsReflections regarding a local band full of teenagers covering the song “Kill Yourself” by S.O.D. at a local, small-town arts & crafts festival in Lilburn, Georgia.
(31:20): KILL YOURSELF /
“Can you do…the MILANO MOSH /
“Think Headbanger’s Ball and the 2 trains colliding into each other…”/
“If you’re in America, you must…SPEAK ENGLISH OR DIE” /
“That’s death metal before death metal was death metal…”/
“(Dan Lilker’s) bass only makes everything else sound heavier…”/
#dogbarkingASMR / ***Check out the #Doomsicle version of this next one…*** /
UNITED FORCES
“Black, White, Yellow, and Red…”
(40:27): CHROMATIC DEATH
“Every time, it’s (the sound of) Headbanger’s Ball, it just takes me back…even before I heard the album, I heard this first (on Headbanger’s Ball) …”/
PI ALPHA NU
“This is a song about fraternities and sororities and such…”
(aka “Pie Avenue…”)
“Wait a minute…where’s McMahon?”
(42:22): “This is my favorite song on the album…” ANTI-PROCRASTINATION SONG /
WHAT’S THAT NOISE? “Hey Alex, WTF is that noise?” /
“This album captures the fun and the youth that thrash used to be…”
“It was a joke…and then it just blew up…just like this podcast…” /
FREDDY KRUEGER #NightmareOnElmStreet /“It’s almost a Slayer riff…it’s like a happy Slayer riff…”/ #FistfulOfSteel /
MILK
“Some milk and a Pepsi, right? All I wanted was one Pepsi…and some milk.”
“Milk was the first time I ever heard blast beats…”/ #blastbeats #extremedrumming
(49:23): “Alright…this one…is REALLY funny…” / PRE-MENSTRUAL PRINCESS BLUES “I’m passing clots the size of basketballs…”/
A clear definition of what it means to be “pussy whipped”
“(Pussy) is like Mexican food: even when it’s not great, it’s still pretty good…”
PUSSY WHIPPED /
“This one was always kinda funny to me…”
FIST BANGING MANIA
“You’ve gotta bang fists, dude…fist banging mania…it’s not June…”
“Is this the one with the weird Tom Araya type scream at the end? No, it’s the Douche Crew where that happens…”
(55:05): NOTE: Spirit In The Sky was written and performed by Norman Greenbaum #RussellsRingtoneASMR /
“The weird thing about (No Turning Back) is that No Turning Back sounds like a ‘serious’ song…” NO TURNING BACK
“It’s a global warming song…they were way ahead of their time…”
“I feel like every bass should have that gnarly, distorted attitude to it…”/
FUCK THE MIDDLE EAST (“Done and done”) /
DOUCHE CREW (“This is it…the scream.”)
“That sounds like Among The Living Anthrax right there…”
Remember, “mosh part equals breakdown…if you’re new here.”/
HEY GORDY!
BALLAD OF JIMI HENDRIX
DIAMONDS AND RUST (Extended Version)
(59:02): “Oooh, we get extras…”
IDENTITY (See also the “Seasoning the Obese” EP – 2000) /
“It ends with Ram It Up, right?”
6 SONGS IN 9 SECONDS /
“A little bit of Ram It Up and call it a night?” / #albumcover / RAM IT UP (Inferno cover)
“I feel like…anytime you’re feeling “988 down”, just put this on and you won’t feel that way anymore…you will feel immediately uplifted.”/ #988 #SAVE
“That’s the Metal Nerdery PSA for this episode…” / THANK YOU FOR JOINING US!!! / #untilthenext #outroreel
- “On a scale of 1 to 5 Honks, how many Honks would you give it…for their performance at the show?”
The STRAP IT DOWN TOUR (featuring Spirit In The Room, Helmet, and Down) kicked off in relentlessly heavy fashion on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia, and we made our way down into the heart of the city to experience opening night firsthand, in the flesh.
“I don’t wanna say anything off-putting…”
The turnout was incredible, the venue was awesome, and the whole vibe of the entire evening was perfectly dialed in, with merch lines resembling what one might see at an amusement park and well-rehearsed, tight performances from each of the bands that were delivered loud and crystal clear (yet “not necessacelery” so loud that we were all “screaming at each other and not listening”), with the final crescendo of the evening being a massive jam that can only be described as “controlled chaos” as EVERYONE in the first two bands took the stage and proceeded to jam with Down on the outro to “Bury Me In Smoke” until the riffs and the grooves left everyone with a contact high.
“Man, I hate those things!”
Get ready for a taste of the brand-new DOWN tune, Blood Oath, remember why you should NEVER put your concert shirts in the dryer after you wash them, discover why being ultra “relaxed” is the only way to EVER travel in a Waymo, and get ready for some BONUS concert reflections worth its weight in Honks when you JOIN US as we share our post-game wrap-up of the first night of the STRAP IT DOWN TOUR!
Visit www.metalnerdery.com/podcast for more on this episode
Help Support Metal Nerdery https://www.patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast
Leave us a Voicemail to be played on a future episode: 980-666-8182
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and kindly leave us a review and/or rating on your favorite Podcast app
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(00:01): “Getting more exercise in one night than I’ve had in 5 years…”/ #TheEastern /
“Dude, I was really, really concerned…bro turned so red…” / #HailTheLeaf /
“The cop and the Waymo thing was probably my favorite part of the night…” /
***WARNING: #listenerdiscretionisadvised *** / “That is dericious…” /
“We are 6 days after…almost a week to the day…” / “Hey…note where the letters start and stop…these are my nips…perfectly engineered shirt…that’s what we’re talking about today…”
***WELCOME BACK TO THE METAL NERDERY PODCAST IN THE BUNKERPOON CENTER FOR METAL EXCELLENCE!!!***
“Someone saw this shirt and thought it said ‘Doom’…and I’m like ‘Well you’re not wrong…’…” / “I think I have too many hats…but hats are a good thing to have…”/ #snapback /
“I asked for both of them in 2XL…” / #dontdryconcertshirts / “It’s not the washing, it’s the drying…” / “That (Down) long sleeve…that thing’s roomy…”/ “We don’t do the beer of the episode much anymore...but this is the Allagash Haunted House Hoppy Dark Ale, 6.6%ABV and there’s a 6-pack of cans in there… #666
(06:43): ***PATREON US AT patreon.com/metalnerderypodcast *** /
“Or they get sick of you talking about June…”/ “I’d like to stuff June Cleaver’s beaver…”/
“Bring the hair back…we miss it.” / #TheScience /
***SOCIAL MEDIA US at #metalnerderypodcast on #Facebook #TikTok #Instagram & #YouTube / EMAIL US at metalnerdery@gmail.com and VOICEMAIL US at 980-666-8182!!!***
(12:00): “In the spirit of this show, this particular episode…” / “It’s tuned down to C standard…” / #Down #VolumeV #DownV BLOOD OATH (Volume V – 2026) /
“You know that rehearsal space is LOUD!”/
“There’s one part there, right before the chorus…it reminded me of ‘The Small Hours’…”
(from Garage Days Re-Revisited)
(18:51): #TheDocket / STRAP IT DOWN TOUR – (First show of the Tour) in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at The Eastern (Spirit In The Room, Helmet, & DOWN) / “We did get a lot of goodness…basically we got the first album…and then Lyrsergik and Ghosts Along The Mississippi…”/
“To kick off a tour, that’s not a bad way to warm up…since that’s where it all started… (with NOLA)” / The rooftop bar and stage TV & viewing area at #TheEastern /
“It’s like super ultra surround sound…”/
“We were upstairs initially when #SpiritInTheRoom started…”/ “I don’t wanna say anything off-putting…”/ “Okay, well then maybe it was a dude with tits…that’s totally fine.”/
“Uh, dude, I don’t know if you’ve noticed…we ALL have tits, dude…women just have the best ones…”/ “I think (Spirit In The Room) were playing through Helmet’s rigs…”/
#FryetteAmps #VHT / “It’s just one lady, bro…” /
“The drummer looked like he just got out of highschool…”
“Everything (Spirit In The Room) played that night fit in the pocket of the #Down and #Helmet stuff…”/ “We’re all interneting at the same time…” / #recordscratch / “Apparently they’re on #HousecoreRecords (Phil’s record label)…”/ “Here’s the setlist…none of those songs are on this list…”/ #SpiritInTheRoom U R MY RELIGION
(31:42): “Let’s dive into the Helmet…”/
“They opened with Holiday (from LEFT)…I think (Page) changed the lyrics…”/
“He mentioned he was 7 months sober (to the day, on the day of the concert) …”/
“They played 14 songs…”/ “I think the magic and the power is in that fuchsia-colored ESP…he’s been playing that guitar for 30 years!”
(37:00): “I didn’t really know DOWN until the podcast…” /
“We need to do a Melvins show…they’ve got 29 albums…”/ “Pot brownies got me into Melvins…”/ “I think that was my 3rd DOWN show…”/
“I feel like The Eastern and the new Masquerade…they’ve perfected it (the soundcheck and changeover between bands).”/ “You guys didn’t wear protection…”/
“I never got one warning…every time I’m in an environment that’s over 90 decibels, my watch will tell me…I have no idea what they’re doing…even though we were there and we felt the music, it didn’t seem too loud…”/ “We’re screaming at each other and not listening…”/ “Collectively, I think we all enjoyed the Helmet…”
(42:00): “Let’s move on to ‘The Down’…the set by…DOWN…”/ “Why do they keep saying ‘The’?” / “I knew it wasn’t NOT gonna be good…I knew automatically it was NOT gonna suck.”/ #markthetime / “Bro, I was exhausted when I got home…”/
“If you had to pick 2 or 3 favorite moments of the Down set, what do you think?”/
#BuryMeInSmoke #killercloser /
***Go check out the #Doomsicle version of Bury Me In Smoke on Patreon***
“Not necessacelery…”/ “As a first show experience, how would you rate it, on a 1 to 10?” /
“Look at it this way…what you basically, essentially got was the Live Undead/Origin of the Feces version of NOLA…” / “If you like any of these bands, go see them!”/ #moneywellspent
“I was just gonna say…I’ve never seen Waymos before in my life… #Waymos are like #Ubers that drive themselves…”/ “Man, I hate those things!” / “The person freaked it out…”/
#NoMoWaymo
(54:23): “I don’t wanna let this one go…I also went to another concert last week…”
#RussellsReflections #MotleyCrue #Tesla #Extreme / “I didn’t buy tickets…”/
“Wand seats…”/ “I’ve seen the videos…of your honk…”/
“We got there right before Extreme starts…”/ #VanHalenIII / “It’s better than St. Anger…”/
“Whoa! So, it was Extreme, Tesla, AND Motley Crue!? Damn, and you got free tickets to THAT!? Even Bill might have gone to that show…that’s pretty awesome!”
“I’m not a Tesla guy…”/ “If you’ve heard Mechanical Resonance, you know most of that album…we’re gonna do a dive on that at some point…we totally are.”/ #noteven /
“Because I’ve decided not to shit on singers anymore… (he just pees on ‘em now…)” /
“So, Vince Neil and his Honk…” / “I’m gonna read the (Motley Crue) setlist…” / #AISlop / #CarnivalOfSins / “But then…they bring the grand piano out…and Tommy starts playing the piano (with his dick) …”/
“On a scale of 1 to 5 Honks, how many Honks would you give it…for their performance at the show?” / #untilthenext #untilnext #outroreel
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Heavy Metal podcast covering Thrash, Classic Metal, Album Reviews and Rankings. From SABBATH to SLAYER, Join Us as we Dive into all things Metal with an extra side of nonsensePodcast website
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