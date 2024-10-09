Top Stations
The Nik Nocturnal Podcast
Nik Nocturnal
add
Nik Nocturnal’s talks with legendary guests in the modern metal scene discussing everything from best breakdowns to navigating through the music industry.
More
Music
Music Commentary
Music
Music Interviews
Available Episodes
5 of 48
The CHRIS GARZA (Suicide SIlence) Interview
Nik Nocturnal chats with Chris Garza of Suicide Silence about modern day Deathcore, Metal Guitarists and more fun metal things!
--------
34:54
The AUSTIN DICKEY (Graystone/Dark Watch) Interview
Nik Nocturnal chats with Austin Dickey of Graystone & Dark Watch about breakdowns, insane callouts, and more fun metal things!
--------
30:34
The JUSTIN BONITZ (Graystone/Tallah) Interview
Nik Nocturnal chats with Justin Bonitz of Graystone and Tallah about wild animal vocal noises, metal memes, graystone and more fun metal things!
--------
30:16
The CHANEY CRABB (Entheos) Interview
Nik Nocturnal chats with Chaney Crabb of Entheos about being the first metal guest on Kai Cenat's stream, Drake sharing her vocals, deathmetal and more fun metal things!
--------
54:18
The BRENDAN MURPHY (Counterparts) Interview
Nik Nocturnal chats with Brendan Murphy of Counterparts about their new EP, european toilets, twitter comedy and more fun metal things!
--------
1:14:44
Show more
