Music Commentary
Critical Listening
  Introducing Critical Listening (Episode 0)
    Critical Listening is a new podcast from journalist Liz Pelly and musician/educator Max Alper exploring music, technology, and culture. This is episode zero, a short introduction where Liz and Max discuss how the show came to be and what they plan to cover in future episodes. What has Liz been learning on the road promoting her book Mood Machine? What's the deal with Max's online alter ego La Meme Young, and why is he backing away from it? What does it means to cover music and technology through a labor lens, and what would a neo-Luddite movement in music look like? Support the show, get early access to episodes, AMA sessions with the hosts and an invite to join the conversation on the Discord server at patreon.com/criticallistening. Full episodes coming soon! Logo: Aaron Taylor-Waldman Music: "Talk to Me" by Eraser  
About Critical Listening

Sharp takes on music technology and culture industry hell. A new podcast from journalist Liz Pelly and musician/educator Max Alper. Support the show and find bonus content at patreon.com/criticallistening
MusicMusic Commentary

