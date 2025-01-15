Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman is one of the world’s most successful authors. And one of the most loved. His works have been adapted for film, TV and the stage.Now two women, a fo...

The former nanny who alleges Neil Gaiman sexually assaulted her shares her WhatsApp messages with him. The messages appear friendly and affectionate. He says they're evidence that she consented to sex with him. But is there another way of reading them?Reporter: Paul Caruana Galizia and Rachel JohnsonProducer: Katie GunningAdditional reporting: Jess SwinburneOriginal music and sound design: Tom KinsellaSeries editor: Matt RussellEditor: Jasper Corbett

New Zealand police tell the former nanny there isn't enough evidence to actively pursue her sexual assault complaint against Neil Gaiman. He says he offered himself up for an interview with the police. But the facts may indicate otherwise.Clip: 1968 interview with Neil Gaiman - BBC Clip: Big Bang Theory, series 11, episode 21 - CBS/Warner BrosClip: Newsnight - BBC Clip: William Morrow 2014Clip: Politics and Prose bookstore 2013Reporter: Paul Caruana Galizia and Rachel JohnsonProducer: Katie GunningAdditional reporting: Jess SwinburneOriginal music and sound design: Tom KinsellaSeries editor: Matt RussellEditor: Jasper Corbett

The second woman to allege Neil Gaiman sexually assaulted her first met him as an 18-year-old fan. They began a consensual sexual relationship two years later. She alleges he was abusive and once penetrated her without her consent. He strenuously denies any unlawful behaviour and maintains all their sex was consensual.Reporter: Paul Caruana Galizia and Rachel JohnsonProducer: Katie GunningAdditional reporting: Jess SwinburneOriginal music and sound design: Tom KinsellaSeries editor: Matt RussellEditor: Jasper Corbett

Almost a month since the investigation where two women came forward with allegations that the author Neil Gaiman sexually assaulted them - allegations he strenuously denied - more women have come forward. Including another woman made to sign a non-disclosure agreement.Reporter: Paul Caruana Galizia and Rachel JohnsonProducer: Katie Gunning and Matt RussellAdditional reporting: Jess SwinburneOriginal music and sound design: Tom KinsellaSeries editor: Matt RussellEditor: Jasper Corbett

About Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman

About Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman is one of the world's most successful authors. And one of the most loved. His works have been adapted for film, TV and the stage.Now two women, a former nanny and a fan, allege he sexually assaulted and abused them while they were in consensual relationships with him. He strenuously denies all the allegations.Tortoise is an investigative audio newsroom. This story has taken months of work and investigation.