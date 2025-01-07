Powered by RND
Maryland Energy Talk

Jamie DeMarco
Maryland Energy Talk explores how we can build a cleaner, more affordable, reliable, energy system for Maryland. We will explore new ideas about energy and revi...
  • How to Generate More Electricity in Maryland, Fast
    Maryland needs to generate more electricity in state. As Delegate Lorig Charkoudian explains, the fastest, cheapest way to do that is through the Abundant, Affordable, Clean Energy Act, or AACE Act that she and Senator Brooks are introducing in 2025. The quickest, most reliable way to get more in state electricity generation may not be what you think it is. Sources: Governor Moore's Climate Pollution Reduction Plan Energy Information Administration Maryland State Profile Data PSC Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Report
About Maryland Energy Talk

