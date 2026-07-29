Would the Founding Fathers recognise the modern United States as the republic they declared in 1776? The nation formed from Britain’s North American colonies has become the most powerful and prosperous in the world, but the muted celebrations on 4 July reflected a divided country in which, for many of its citizens, the principles of the Declaration of Independence are hard to square with what’s happened to its democratic institutions.



James is joined by Gary Gerstle, a professor of history at Cambridge, to reflect on some of the major changes in the political evolution of the United States, including the expansion of federal power in the 20th century, the perpetual state of war since 1941 and the voluntary ceding of influence by Congress to the executive under Trump. They also look at the past and future of the US ‘special relationship’ with the UK and what could come next for American democracy following this year’s midterms and the 2028 presidential election.



Read more on politics in the LRB: ⁠https://lrb.me/lrbpolitics⁠From the LRB



Subscribe to the LRB: ⁠⁠https://lrb.me/subslrbpod



Close Readings podcast: ⁠https://lrb.me/crlrbpod⁠



LRB Audiobooks: ⁠https://lrb.me/audiobookslrbpod⁠



Bags, binders and more at the LRB Store: ⁠https://lrb.me/storelrbpod⁠



Get in touch: podcasts@lrb.co.uk

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices