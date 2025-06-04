The Power of Memoir: A Journey Back to Yourself with Rita Lussier
Rita Lussier is an award-winning journalist and author of “And Now Back to Me,” a heartfelt memoir that explores what it means to rediscover your identity after years of putting others first. With decades of experience in storytelling through her newspaper columns and personal writing, Rita brings wisdom, warmth, and wit to every conversation.In this episode, Rita sits down with Christina to share her journey of stepping back into herself after loss, transition, and reinvention. From grief and caretaking to humor and healing, Rita opens up about what inspired her to write her memoir—and how her writing continues to evolve in her 60s. This is an episode about memory, resilience, and the joy of returning to your own story.Find more from Rita here:Website: https://www.ritalussier.com/ Books & Literature: https://www.amazon.com/Now-Back-Me-Rita-Lussier/dp/1647427703 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ritalussier/ Hear more great episodes like Rita’s by subscribing to the show here: Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ph/podcast/living-ageless-and-bold/id1680405493Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Rri10EqsTSdJD7bt3tO9v?si=f3ec743bc93d48f5YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livingagelessandbold (Make sure to click the “Subscribe” button to receive notifications)Let’s Connect Facebook: PR for AnyoneInstagram: @christinadavesofficialTwitter: @PRforAnyoneLinkedIn: Christina DavesSign up at www.livingagelessandbold.com to be a part of our community for successful women over 55, where we share tips, opportunities, and good fun!
--------
30:25
Reinvent Yourself with Goal Setting After 50 with Debra Eckerling
Debra Eckerling is a goal strategist, speaker, and author of Your Goal Guide and 52 Secrets for Goal Setting and Goal Getting. She’s the creator of The DEB Method, a step-by-step system that helps people determine their mission, explore their options, and brainstorm their path. With a background in communications and project management, Debra brings clarity, structure, and encouragement to individuals looking to take purposeful steps toward a fulfilling life.In this episode, Debra joins Christina to discuss how women over 50 can reinvent themselves, set goals with confidence, and take intentional action. From her DEB Method to directed journaling, Debra offers practical strategies to help listeners align their goals with their values, track their wins, and make meaningful progress—one step at a time.Find more from Debra here:Website: https://thedebmethod.com/ Books & Literature: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Debra-Eckerling/author/B00L9A9FY2?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true&ccs_id=d4bddde8-9ebd-408d-8b09-9ad13eb2e9f1 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coastbunny/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedebmethod/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheDEBMethod/videos Hear more great episodes like Debra’s by subscribing to the show here: Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ph/podcast/living-ageless-and-bold/id1680405493Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Rri10EqsTSdJD7bt3tO9v?si=f3ec743bc93d48f5YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livingagelessandbold (Make sure to click the “Subscribe” button to receive notifications)Let’s Connect Facebook: PR for AnyoneInstagram: @christinadavesofficialTwitter: @PRforAnyoneLinkedIn: Christina DavesSign up at www.livingagelessandbold.com to be a part of our community for successful women over 55, where we share tips, opportunities, and good fun!
--------
36:41
Writing and Reinvention: Building a Book Empire While Raising Four Kids with Zibby Owens
Zibby Owens is a bestselling author, award-winning podcaster, bookstore owner, and founder of Zibby Books—a boutique publishing house built to support and celebrate authors. With degrees from Yale and Harvard, Zibby transformed her lifelong passion for reading and writing into a dynamic media brand that includes a daily podcast, national retreats, author events, and a curated bookstore in Santa Monica.In this episode, Zibby sits down with Christina to share the incredible journey of building her literary empire while raising four kids. From publishing her first story at age 9 to launching her own book imprint, Zibby opens up about grief, reinvention, motherhood, and the mission to uplift female voices in the literary world. She also reveals how she’s bringing podcasting to the stage and making bookstores cool again—with a twist of joy and authenticity.Find more from Zibby here:Website: https://zibbymedia.com/ https://www.zibbyowens.com/ Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zibby_Owens Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zibbyowens/?hl=en Hear more great episodes like Zibby’s by subscribing to the show here: Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ph/podcast/living-ageless-and-bold/id1680405493Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Rri10EqsTSdJD7bt3tO9v?si=f3ec743bc93d48f5YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livingagelessandbold (Make sure to click the “Subscribe” button to receive notifications)Let’s Connect Facebook: PR for AnyoneInstagram: @christinadavesofficialTwitter: @PRforAnyoneLinkedIn: Christina DavesSign up at www.livingagelessandbold.com to be a part of our community for successful women over 55, where we share tips, opportunities, and good fun!
--------
34:26
Financial Empowerment and Security for Graduates with HerMoney CEO & Co-Founder Jean Chatzky
Jean Chatzky is the CEO and co-founder of HerMoney.com, longtime financial editor for NBC's Today Show, and a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. With decades of experience demystifying money for everyday Americans, Jean is one of the most trusted voices in personal finance.This week, Christina appeared on WZBJ 24 to talk all-things-finances and share insight from Jean’s presence on Living Ageless and Bold during the early beginnings of the podcast. So, what better time to replay such an amazing episode than right now! You’ll be able to see Christina’s segment from the network, followed by Jean’s episode on the podcast. Jean shares practical and encouraging advice for women over 50 on how to master their finances, launch a second act, and plan for a long and fulfilling future. She talks candidly about parenting adult children, planning for retirement, and how to shift your mindset around money—at any age. Whether you’re looking to gain control of your spending, prepare for longevity, or simply get started, Jean breaks it down in clear, actionable steps.Find more from Jean here:Website: https://jeanchatzky.com/ https://hermoney.com/ Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean_Chatzky LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanchatzky/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeanchatzky/?hl=en Hear more great episodes like Jean’s by subscribing to the show here: Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ph/podcast/living-ageless-and-bold/id1680405493Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Rri10EqsTSdJD7bt3tO9v?si=f3ec743bc93d48f5YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livingagelessandbold (Make sure to click the “Subscribe” button to receive notifications)Let’s Connect Facebook: PR for AnyoneInstagram: @christinadavesofficialTwitter: @PRforAnyoneLinkedIn: Christina DavesSign up at www.livingagelessandbold.com to be a part of our community for successful women over 55, where we share tips, opportunities, and good fun!
--------
38:41
How CrossFit Saved My Life: A Deep Conversation with Paula Jager
Paula Jager is a fitness professional and CrossFit gym owner who helps people transform their lives through strength training, high-intensity workouts, and healthy lifestyle habits. After overcoming personal struggles with alcoholism, failed business and other career challenges, Paula found fitness as a path to healing and empowerment.In this episode, Paula sits down with Christina to share her incredible journey of resilience—from battling addiction to breaking state records in powerlifting in her late 50s. Now 65 and thriving, Paula talks about health, recovery, CrossFit, and why it's never too late to reinvent yourself and reclaim your strength.Find more from Paula here:Website: https://www.crossfitjaguar.com/team/paula-jager Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realpaulajager/ Hear more great episodes like Paula’s by subscribing to the show here: Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ph/podcast/living-ageless-and-bold/id1680405493Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Rri10EqsTSdJD7bt3tO9v?si=f3ec743bc93d48f5YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livingagelessandbold (Make sure to click the “Subscribe” button to receive notifications)Let’s Connect Facebook: PR for AnyoneInstagram: @christinadavesofficialTwitter: @PRforAnyoneLinkedIn: Christina DavesSign up at www.livingagelessandbold.com to be a part of our community for successful women over 55, where we share tips, opportunities, and good fun!
Welcome to Living Ageless and Bold! The podcast that’s redefining what it means to thrive beyond 50. I’m Christina Daves, your host, and like you, I’m embracing this next stage of life with enthusiasm and excitement.I’d love for you to join our community of fabulous women over 50 - the healthiest, wealthiest, and most active generation in history. Each episode celebrates our journeys, shares inspiring stories, and highlights reinvention in this next chapter, while inspiring younger women along the way!Tune in to laugh, learn, and lift each other up as we make these years the best yet!