Financial Empowerment and Security for Graduates with HerMoney CEO & Co-Founder Jean Chatzky

Jean Chatzky is the CEO and co-founder of HerMoney.com, longtime financial editor for NBC's Today Show, and a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. With decades of experience demystifying money for everyday Americans, Jean is one of the most trusted voices in personal finance.This week, Christina appeared on WZBJ 24 to talk all-things-finances and share insight from Jean's presence on Living Ageless and Bold during the early beginnings of the podcast. So, what better time to replay such an amazing episode than right now! You'll be able to see Christina's segment from the network, followed by Jean's episode on the podcast. Jean shares practical and encouraging advice for women over 50 on how to master their finances, launch a second act, and plan for a long and fulfilling future. She talks candidly about parenting adult children, planning for retirement, and how to shift your mindset around money—at any age. Whether you're looking to gain control of your spending, prepare for longevity, or simply get started, Jean breaks it down in clear, actionable steps.