Literary Anything

City of Marion Libraries
Literary Anything, our Marion Libraries podcast where we talk about anything literary and literary anything.
  • Bonus episode: Denise and Jasmine on 2024
    Bonus episode: Denise and Jasmine on 2024 by City of Marion Libraries
    16:15
  • Episode 75 - End of Year Wrap Up 2024
    Hey everyone!! It's here – our #LiteraryAnything End of Year Wrap Up episode! Paula's favourite of the year (Salma doesn't have a favourite, she loves all her children). In this episode they discuss their favourite books from the year, our most borrowed fiction and non-fiction books and what they're looking forward to reading in 2025. Also we have a special treat coming in January, listen to find out all about it! Books they mention: The Reading List – Sara Nisha Adams Rabbit Hole – Kate Brody Rebel Rising – Rebel Wilson You Are Here – David Nicholls I'm Not Really Here – Gary Lonesborough Lola in the Mirror – Trent Dalton Bright Young Women – Jessica Knoll None of This Is True - Lisa Jewell Tom Lake – Ann Patchett Here One Moment – Liane Moriarty The Teacher's Pet – Hedley Thomas Foul Play – Fiona McIntosh A Calamity of Souls – David Baldacci The Edge – David Baldacci What Happened to Nina? - Dervla McTiernan The Seven – Chris Hammer Darling Girls – Sally Hepworth Resurrection Walk – Michael Connelly The Raging Storm – Ann Cleeves One – Jamie Oliver 5 Ingredients Mediterranean – Jamie Oliver Surrounded by Idiots – Thomas Erikson RecipeTin Eats – Nagi Maehashi 7 Days of Dinner – Adam Liaw Wifedom – Anna Funder Atomic Habits – James Clear Bright Shining – Julia Baird Phosphorescence - Julia Baird Question 7 – Richard Flanagan The Narrow Road to the Deep North – Richard Flanagan 4 Weeks to Better Sleep – Michael Mosley Opal – Patricia Wolfe Outback – Patricia Wolfe We Solve Murders – Richard Osman The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman Intermezzo – Sally Rooney Normal People – Sally Rooney Conversations With Friends – Sally Rooney
    34:41
  • Episode 74 - Kylie Orr Author Talk
    Latest #LiteraryAnything episode out now! For this month's pod we're excited to share Kylie Orr's author talk at MCC's Domain Theatre. Kylie generously provided insight into her journey starting out as an author, the inspiration behind her two books 'Someone Else’s Child' and 'The Eleventh Floor' and gave us a little teaser to what's coming next. Kylie's talk is insightful and funny and definitely worth a listen if you couldn't make it in person!
    38:51
  • Episode 73 - I'm Not Really Here
    Our latest #LiteraryAnything episode is out now! This month Paula and Salma discuss their first YA book on the pod, Gary Lonesborough's latest novel 'I'm Not Really Here'. Paula is generally not a fan of YA, but will this book change her mind? Listen to find out! Plus, hear Salma's impressive list of book recs for this month and Paula talks about Sally Rooney's highly anticipated novel 'Intermezzo'. Books they mention: The Boy from the Mish by Gary Lonesborough The Fault in Our Stars by John Green The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt Jasper Jones by Craig Silvey Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar The House of Beckham by Tom Bower What Happened to Nina? by Dervla McTiernan Don't Swipe Right by L.M. Chilton The Good Dog (Detective Zoe Mayer #3) by Simon Rowell D.I. Callanach Series by Helen Sarah Fields ( Perfect remains, perfect prey, perfect death and perfect crime) The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka One of the Good Guys by Araminta Hall The Secret History by Donna Tartt Yellowface by R.F. Kuang At the Foot of the Cherry Tree by Alli Parker The Group by Mary McCarthy Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
    53:36
  • Episode 72 - Peter Brune Author Talk
    This month we are sharing Peter Brune's author talk at the Marion Cultural Centre's Domain Theatre. 'Suffering, Redemption and Triumph' is Peter's 9th book and delves into the concepts of how mass post-war immigration has created the modern, multicultural society in which we now live. For this author talk, Peter spoke to Jeka of Serbian heritage and Katarina of Dutch descent, in a heartfelt and raw conversation where they offer their diverse experiences and points of view of WWII.
    58:01

