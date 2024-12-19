Bonus episode: Denise and Jasmine on 2024 by City of Marion Libraries
16:15
Episode 75 - End of Year Wrap Up 2024
Hey everyone!! It's here – our #LiteraryAnything End of Year Wrap Up episode! Paula's favourite of the year (Salma doesn't have a favourite, she loves all her children). In this episode they discuss their favourite books from the year, our most borrowed fiction and non-fiction books and what they're looking forward to reading in 2025.
Also we have a special treat coming in January, listen to find out all about it!
Books they mention:
The Reading List – Sara Nisha Adams
Rabbit Hole – Kate Brody
Rebel Rising – Rebel Wilson
You Are Here – David Nicholls
I'm Not Really Here – Gary Lonesborough
Lola in the Mirror – Trent Dalton
Bright Young Women – Jessica Knoll
None of This Is True - Lisa Jewell
Tom Lake – Ann Patchett
Here One Moment – Liane Moriarty
The Teacher's Pet – Hedley Thomas
Foul Play – Fiona McIntosh
A Calamity of Souls – David Baldacci
The Edge – David Baldacci
What Happened to Nina? - Dervla McTiernan
The Seven – Chris Hammer
Darling Girls – Sally Hepworth
Resurrection Walk – Michael Connelly
The Raging Storm – Ann Cleeves
One – Jamie Oliver
5 Ingredients Mediterranean – Jamie Oliver
Surrounded by Idiots – Thomas Erikson
RecipeTin Eats – Nagi Maehashi
7 Days of Dinner – Adam Liaw
Wifedom – Anna Funder
Atomic Habits – James Clear
Bright Shining – Julia Baird
Phosphorescence - Julia Baird
Question 7 – Richard Flanagan
The Narrow Road to the Deep North – Richard Flanagan
4 Weeks to Better Sleep – Michael Mosley
Opal – Patricia Wolfe
Outback – Patricia Wolfe
We Solve Murders – Richard Osman
The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman
Intermezzo – Sally Rooney
Normal People – Sally Rooney
Conversations With Friends – Sally Rooney
34:41
Episode 74 - Kylie Orr Author Talk
Latest #LiteraryAnything episode out now! For this month's pod we're excited to share Kylie Orr's author talk at MCC's Domain Theatre. Kylie generously provided insight into her journey starting out as an author, the inspiration behind her two books 'Someone Else’s Child' and 'The Eleventh Floor' and gave us a little teaser to what's coming next.
Kylie's talk is insightful and funny and definitely worth a listen if you couldn't make it in person!
38:51
Episode 73 - I'm Not Really Here
Our latest #LiteraryAnything episode is out now! This month Paula and Salma discuss their first YA book on the pod, Gary Lonesborough's latest novel 'I'm Not Really Here'.
Paula is generally not a fan of YA, but will this book change her mind? Listen to find out! Plus, hear Salma's impressive list of book recs for this month and Paula talks about Sally Rooney's highly anticipated novel 'Intermezzo'.
Books they mention:
The Boy from the Mish by Gary Lonesborough
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
Jasper Jones by Craig Silvey
Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar
The House of Beckham by Tom Bower
What Happened to Nina? by Dervla McTiernan
Don't Swipe Right by L.M. Chilton
The Good Dog (Detective Zoe Mayer #3) by Simon Rowell
D.I. Callanach Series by Helen Sarah Fields ( Perfect remains, perfect prey, perfect death and perfect crime)
The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka
One of the Good Guys by Araminta Hall
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
At the Foot of the Cherry Tree by Alli Parker
The Group by Mary McCarthy
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
53:36
Episode 72 - Peter Brune Author Talk
This month we are sharing Peter Brune's author talk at the Marion Cultural Centre's Domain Theatre.
'Suffering, Redemption and Triumph' is Peter's 9th book and delves into the concepts of how mass post-war immigration has created the modern, multicultural society in which we now live.
For this author talk, Peter spoke to Jeka of Serbian heritage and Katarina of Dutch descent, in a heartfelt and raw conversation where they offer their diverse experiences and points of view of WWII.