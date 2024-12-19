Episode 73 - I'm Not Really Here

Our latest #LiteraryAnything episode is out now! This month Paula and Salma discuss their first YA book on the pod, Gary Lonesborough's latest novel 'I'm Not Really Here'. Paula is generally not a fan of YA, but will this book change her mind? Listen to find out! Plus, hear Salma's impressive list of book recs for this month and Paula talks about Sally Rooney's highly anticipated novel 'Intermezzo'. Books they mention: The Boy from the Mish by Gary Lonesborough The Fault in Our Stars by John Green The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt Jasper Jones by Craig Silvey Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar The House of Beckham by Tom Bower What Happened to Nina? by Dervla McTiernan Don't Swipe Right by L.M. Chilton The Good Dog (Detective Zoe Mayer #3) by Simon Rowell D.I. Callanach Series by Helen Sarah Fields ( Perfect remains, perfect prey, perfect death and perfect crime) The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka One of the Good Guys by Araminta Hall The Secret History by Donna Tartt Yellowface by R.F. Kuang At the Foot of the Cherry Tree by Alli Parker The Group by Mary McCarthy Intermezzo by Sally Rooney