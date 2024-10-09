LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired | Podcast

Oral History: Gil Johnson reflects on eight decades of blindness training, advocacy and community
In honor of Gil Johnson's 80th birthday, LightHouse CEO Bryan Bashin set out to record an oral history.
LightHouse Expands to Support East Bay
Photo: The front of the Ed Roberts Campus. With the imminent closure of the Lions Center in Oakland, the LightHouse has stepped up to bring services to those who are blind or have low vision in the East Bay. To do this we’ll be expanding the services we offer at the Ed Roberts Campus in … Continue reading LightHouse Expands to Support East Bay →
At 90, Elmer Chapson Reflects on Early Bay Area Blindness History
Few people alive today have lived through more Bay Area blindness history than Elmer Chapson. On October 8, 2015 Chapson was interviewed by LightHouse CEO Bryan Bashin in a wide-ranging oral history unusual in its breadth and content. Chapson spent ten years from 1935 to 1945 at the storied California School for the Blind in … Continue reading At 90, Elmer Chapson Reflects on Early Bay Area Blindness History →
Bryan Bashin Bill Gerrey Interview
In October, 2010 Lighthouse CEO Bryan Bashin and Jernigan Institute Librarian Ed Mormon conducted a 180-minute interview with Bill Gerrey, a longtime participant and observer of the blind movement in northern California. Gerrey and his father are both blind, and his recollections stretch back to the fun and aspiration and the old California School for … Continue reading Bryan Bashin Bill Gerrey Interview →
53:50
Jim Kracht, EHC camper since 1957, tells what it was like to be a child camper in the early days with Rose Resnick
On June 24, 2014 Lighthouse CEO Bryan Bashin conducted a 40 minute interview with Jim Kracht. Mr. Kracht, now a prominent tax attorney in Florida, was an intrepid young 7-year-old in 1957 when he spent the first of seven summers at Enchanted Hills in Napa. In this thoughtful interview, Mr. Kracht tells what it was like … Continue reading Jim Kracht, EHC camper since 1957, tells what it was like to be a child camper in the early days with Rose Resnick →
About LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired | Podcast
The LightHouse is the largest agency providing direct service, advocacy and information to the blind and visually impaired community of Northern California. Since 1902, we have offered solutions to living with vision loss.