LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired | Podcast

Jim Kracht, EHC camper since 1957, tells what it was like to be a child camper in the early days with Rose Resnick

On June 24, 2014 Lighthouse CEO Bryan Bashin conducted a 40 minute interview with Jim Kracht. Mr. Kracht, now a prominent tax attorney in Florida, was an intrepid young 7-year-old in 1957 when he spent the first of seven summers at Enchanted Hills in Napa. In this thoughtful interview, Mr. Kracht tells what it was like … Continue reading Jim Kracht, EHC camper since 1957, tells what it was like to be a child camper in the early days with Rose Resnick → The post Jim Kracht, EHC camper since 1957, tells what it was like to be a child camper in the early days with Rose Resnick appeared first on LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.