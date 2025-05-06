#24 Dr. Valter Longo - The BIG 2025 interview
There were two reasons why Dr. Valter Longo was featured so prominently in my longevity book Evigt Ung (2022).First, if you had to name a single scientific thread running through the history of longevity research, calorie restriction is hard to beat. And few have done more to modernize and translate that insight into real-world practice than Longo.Second, I hold Valter Longo in the highest regard. I've tried his Fasting-Mimicking Diet (FMD), I’ve followed his work on The Longevity Diet, and I find his scientific contributions both rigorous and unusually translational. He doesn’t just publish papers - he builds systems, tests interventions in clinical trials, and tries to implement science into healthcare.In this conversation, we cover the science, history, and application of fasting, nutrition, and longevity - including new work on cancer, metabolism, and organ regeneration. We also discuss the philosophical and political obstacles that stand in the way of real change.What you'll learn in this episode:✅ The story of Longo’s early music career - and why he left it to study aging.✅ How calorie restriction shaped modern longevity science.✅ Why Biosphere 2 and Roy Walford's work was both inspiring and cautionary.✅ The origins and mechanisms of the Fasting-Mimicking Diet.✅ What Longo learned about autophagy, stem cells, and organ regeneration.✅ Why protein intake before and after age 65 should be treated differently.✅ What the media and doctors get wrong about obesity, food, and metabolism.✅ The dangers of high-protein and ketogenic diets.✅ Why Longo is deeply skeptical of TRT, growth hormone, and biohacking shortcuts.✅ How fasting can enhance cancer treatment - and why Longo wrote his new book Fasting Cancer.✅ Why we need a new kind of “digital school” for lifestyle medicine.🚀 Special offer for our LEVITY audience: Join Vitalism today and receive a 30% discount on your membership using the code LEVITY at checkout. https://www.vitalism.io/membership🚀 Show notes for this episode will be available soon after this airs. Sign up for the LEVITY newsletter to get them straight to your inbox: reachlevity.com--CHAPTERS--00:00 Introduction to Dr. Valter Longo02:44 From Music to Aging Biology06:40 The Supposed Longevity Zones of Italy09:04 Personal Experiences Shaping Research12:04 The Path to Aging Biology13:15 Calorie Restriction and Roy Walford26:25 Transitioning to Fasting Mimicking Diet Research34:56 The Eureka Moment39:51 The Rationale For the 5-Day FMD52:54 The Un-conspired Conspiracy01:01:18 Conflicts of Interest01:04:52 Protein Intake: Balancing Muscle Health and Longevity01:14:30 Autophagy: The Body's Self-Repair Mechanism01:21:12 The Power of Genetic Variants in Longevity01:27:18 The Debate on Growth Hormone and Aging01:36:18 Insights from Laron Syndrome and Longevity01:40:10 Fasting Mimicking Diet: A Path to Health01:46:06 Valter's New Book, Fasting Cancer Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.