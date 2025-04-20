Agentic AI: The Future of Intelligent Systems

Episode 40: Agentic AI Protocols – MCP vs A2A and the Future of Intelligent Interoperability

In this episode , we dive into two of the most important protocols redefining the Agentic AI ecosystem—Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Google’s Agent2Agent (A2A). While MCP standardizes how agents access tools and data, A2A enables AI agents from different systems to collaborate seamlessly.We explore how these protocols differ in purpose and architecture, how they complement one another, and what it means for the future of AI design. From secure, plug-and-play integrations to dynamic multi-agent ecosystems, these protocols form the foundation for open, scalable, and collaborative AI infrastructure.As we move toward a world where agents don’t just process context but coordinate entire workflows, understanding MCP and A2A becomes critical. Tune in to learn how these open protocols might be the TCP/IP of the AI era—laying the groundwork for interoperable, intelligent systems.