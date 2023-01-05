6 Things to Do When On a Musical Plateau

I'm wondering if you can identify with a personality type that I happen to identify myself with, and that is that of a high achiever. Now a high achiever is someone who just naturally always wants to be progressing, like isn't usually completely satisfied with where they're at in any arena of life and always wants to continue to go forward and get better, which has been a great thing for a lot of aspects of my life and has really helped me out and been a great tool. On the other side of things, sometimes it's actually been quite the detriment because not feeling satisfied with where you're at continually can be a big problem and you have to learn how to manage that. Well, musicians and creative types often identify with this kind of personality type. They want to move past musical plateaus and become better musicians continually. So, in today's episode, I want to talk about six things you can do if you find yourself on a musical plateau and how you can start overcoming that, and also managing the feeling of being on a musical plateau. In this episode:1. New podcast music intro2. The phase of our brand new website3. 6 things you can do when you find yourself on a musical plateau: #1. Take a break #2. Practice something different #3. Get expert help #4. Ask a fellow musician how you can improve #5. Audit your playing #6. Start a musical project