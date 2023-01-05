The LJS Podcast is the podcast where you get weekly jazz tips, interviews, stories and advice for becoming a better jazz musician! Hosting the show is the jazz ... More
The 1% Mindset For High Achieving Musicians
Hey. Do you ever feel frustrated by your musical progress because you don't feel like you're improving quickly enough? Or do you feel overwhelmed because there are a lot of different things when it comes to playing jazz that you have to practice and learn? Sometimes it feels like you're doing all this stuff in the practice room, but it just seems like a mess in your head and like you aren't really improving the way you want to. Perhaps a feeling of disorganization in the way that you're trying to improve as a musician. Well, in today's episode, I want to talk to you about something that's going to be really encouraging and also really helpful, and that's the 1% mindset for high-achieving musicians. This mindset could be a huge game changer for you, and I want you to pay attention really closely. In this episode:1. What is the 1% mindset for high-achieving musicians?2. How to overcome the loss of motivation3. How mindset can help you focus on the things that gives you sustainable benefits 4. Know the mindset that I want you to start thinking more about and shifting towards5. Can the 1% mindset be measured?6. The 2 things that mindset does: - it propels you towards momentum - it starts shutting down unrealistic expectations7. The mindset of compounding musical improvement
5/22/2023
26:12
5 Struggles With Playing Great Jazz Solos
I recently ran a poll of over 2000 musicians playing all sorts of instruments over on our YouTube channel. And the question was, "What do you find most challenging about jazz improvisation?". And here were the options that we gave:a) Creating melodic and cohesive solosb) Understanding and applying jazz theory during improvisationc) Developing a strong sense of timing and rhythmic feeld) Building confidence to take risks and explore new idease)Spontaneously connecting with other players during jazz jamsI'm about to reveal to you the answer and which one of those was the biggest challenge for musicians in this poll, as well as go through each five of these and give you actual strategies to improve on them. In this episode:The poll results show that out of 2000 musicians:1. 51% said creating melodic and cohesive solos is the biggest challenge to jazz improvisation. 2. 24% said that understanding and applying jazz theory during improvisation3. 10% said developing a strong sense of timing and rhythmic feel4. 9% said building confidence to take risks and explore new ideas 5. 7% said spontaneously connecting with other players during jazz jams6. The most important thing that you can do to create melodic and cohesive jazz solos7. How to do the melody development exercise8. Practicing with motivic development helps in creating cohesive jazz solos9. Learn and internalize jazz language 10. Composing your own solos helps in developing better improvisation11. Jazz theory isn't thought about during jazz improvisation12. How to develop a strong sense of timing and rhythmic feel13. The essence of improvisation14. Playing with other musicians helps develop spontaneity in connecting with other players during jazz jams
5/15/2023
40:49
6 Things to Do When On a Musical Plateau
I'm wondering if you can identify with a personality type that I happen to identify myself with, and that is that of a high achiever. Now a high achiever is someone who just naturally always wants to be progressing, like isn't usually completely satisfied with where they're at in any arena of life and always wants to continue to go forward and get better, which has been a great thing for a lot of aspects of my life and has really helped me out and been a great tool. On the other side of things, sometimes it's actually been quite the detriment because not feeling satisfied with where you're at continually can be a big problem and you have to learn how to manage that. Well, musicians and creative types often identify with this kind of personality type. They want to move past musical plateaus and become better musicians continually. So, in today's episode, I want to talk about six things you can do if you find yourself on a musical plateau and how you can start overcoming that, and also managing the feeling of being on a musical plateau. In this episode:1. New podcast music intro2. The phase of our brand new website3. 6 things you can do when you find yourself on a musical plateau: #1. Take a break #2. Practice something different #3. Get expert help #4. Ask a fellow musician how you can improve #5. Audit your playing #6. Start a musical project
5/8/2023
32:12
The Secret to Jazz Improvisation Revealed
Back when I was in college, going to music school, there was a running joke between me and my friends where we would, perhaps after practicing or playing a gig, proclaim that we had finally figured out the secret to jazz.It was a funny statement, I guess you could say. But the reason we would say such a thing is because, you know, at times jazz can be a little bit befuddling, like, confusing and frustrating and feeling like you're stuck. And how do you improvise better? How do you get to the next level? How do you sound like your favorite jazz musicians? It would be so easy if there is just a secret, right? There must be some kind of secret out there that if you just knew this secret, everything would be easier. Well, that was a joke back then. But on today's podcast episode, I'm actually taking it a little bit more seriously and sharing with you what I actually do believe today, years later, is the secret to jazz improvisation.In this episode:1. The 2 Elements to the secret of jazz improvisations: Element #1: Being able to hear music in your head. Element #2: Developing muscle memory2. Strategies to start developing element #1 3. How listening, composing your own solos, and learning solos by ear helps solidify what you hear in your head. 4. Practice patterns, scales, and arpeggios to develop or improve muscle memory.
5/1/2023
28:16
Think and Improve Your Jazz Playing (8 Ways)
What if you could improve your jazz playing, and just by thinking about it? Sounds a little too good to be true?Well, in today's episode, I'm going to show you how it is actually completely possible with 8 different strategies for simply thinking in improving your jazz playing.In this episode:1. Deep listening2. Analyze recordings 3. Analyze your own playing4. Establish jazz goals5. Develop a practice plan6. Visualize harmony7. Practice visualization8. Mentally reframe negative musical experiences
The LJS Podcast is the podcast where you get weekly jazz tips, interviews, stories and advice for becoming a better jazz musician! Hosting the show is the jazz musician behind learnjazzstandards.com, author, and entrepreneur Brent Vaartstra, who’s one goal is to answer any question about playing jazz music you may have. Jazz can be a challenging music to learn and play, but it doesn’t have to be so hard. Each episode features a specific musical challenge that jazz students may come across, where it is discussed and answered. Special jazz guests frequent the show, sharing their expertise on an array of different musical subject matter. Listeners are invited to call in with their jazz questions to the podcast hotline, where it could get answered on a future LJS Podcast episode. Join thousands of other listeners getting free jazz education every week!