Turning the Tide: Good News in Public Health

There's been a lot of good news in public health this year. Our host, IQ Solutions' Chief Communications Officer, Ginger Mair, and IQ media strategist, Liz Szabo, discuss some of the positive developments you may have missed. Tune in to hear about public health success stories. Read more about the good news in public health this year: Overdose deaths fell by 14.5 percent, partly due to a decrease in fentanyl availability on the street 2023 CDC data suggest the epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases may be slowing, with a decline in syphilis stemming from growing use of preventive medication Youth Tobacco Use at a 25-Year Low Lunchables taken off school lunch trays because of lack of demand Trust moves slightly higher but remains lower than before the pandemic