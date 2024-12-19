There’s been a lot of good news in public health this year. Our host, IQ Solutions’ Chief Communications Officer, Ginger Mair, and IQ media strategist, Liz Szabo, discuss some of the positive developments you may have missed. Tune in to hear about public health success stories. What should we discuss next? Leave a comment to let us know! Follow IQ Solutions online: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IQSolutions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iqsolutions/ X: @IQSolutions LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/iq-solutions Follow Liz Szabo on social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizszabo1/ Bluesky: @lizszabo.bsky.social Threads: LizSzabo8664 Read more about the good news in public health this year: Overdose deaths fell by 14.5 percent, partly due to a decrease in fentanyl availability on the street 2023 CDC data suggest the epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases may be slowing, with a decline in syphilis stemming from growing use of preventive medication Youth Tobacco Use at a 25-Year Low Lunchables taken off school lunch trays because of lack of demand Trust moves slightly higher but remains lower than before the pandemic
Eyes on AI – New Horizons for Public Health Communicators
What does the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) mean for those working in public health and health communications? Our host, IQ Solutions' Chief Communications Officer, Ginger Mair, and guest, Cision's Executive Director of AI Strategy, Antony Cousins, discuss the pitfalls and potential of AI. Discover how you can harness AI technology to communicate with audiences and maximize its potential to deliver public health solutions.
Unravel Misinformation in Public Health in a Few Easy Steps
What, or who, is behind misinformation? Get insight into what causes misinformation, how it spreads, and ways to combat it with Brooke Binkowski (Truth or Fiction.com) and Melissa Aronczyk (Rutgers University). Melissa Aronczyk A Strategic Nature, by Melissa Aronczyk and Maria Espinoza: https://www.amazon.com/Strategic-Nature-Relations-Politics-Environmentalism/dp/0190055359/ Since this podcast was recorded, Melissa has been promoted to Professor at Rutgers University. Brooke Binkowski How to Fight Disinformation: Introduction and Overview: https://www.truthorfiction.com/how-to-fight-disinformation-introduction-and-overview/
How has public health communication changed? Communication and media experts will provide insights, methods, and tools to strengthen public health outreach. In under an hour, you'll learn how to take your organization's public health mission to the next level from IQ Solutions, a communications agency and federal contractor with more than 30 years experience in U.S. government public health communication and information dissemination.