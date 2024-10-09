Knight Light: A Horror Movie Podcast

2024 was a HUGE and successful year for horror! But we are now in the 5th year of this decade of horror, and this is shaping up to be just as solid as 2022! Hang out with Freddy and Prince as they go over their most anticipated horror movies coming out this year! Heck, you may even hear some to add to your list.
We officially have merch! Shop your little demonic heart!
1:13:06
Our Top 10 Horror Movies 2024
2024 was an incredible year for horror films! So much so that the ENTIRE staff of Knight Light needed to hop on to share their favorite horror films for the past year! We are incredibly thankful for all of those who've listened to the show this year, and we are extremely excited to bring y'all season 6...66. It's gonna be an absolute banger!
You can expect a couple of hiatus episodes from us while we're out, but we're looking forward to bringing back the show in February.
Happy New Year!
1:56:16
Inside (2007)
The final official episode for 2024 comes to a close in the bleakest way possible! You can keep your friends close, but your enemies will always be closer. The holidays can be fun, but not if you're stuck alone Inside to fend for yourself against a woman who wants to cut out your unborn baby!
Happy Holidays and season screamings from Knight Light! Next week, we'll cap the year off with the entire Knight Light crew's top 10 horror movies from 2024!
We're gifting the first five people a free month to our Patreon! Click the link to gain access now!
1:34:04
P2
Working late on Christmas Eve? Don't worry; our security guard and his trusty dog will let you out of the office building. What? You don't trust him? Nonsense. Head down to P2, and I'm sure he'll be ecstatic to help you! He already knows who you are; he knows everybody.
The final movie for Season 5: Inside (2007)
We're gifting the first five people a free month to our Patreon! Click the link to gain access now!
1:40:39
The Advent Calendar
You dump it, it'll kill you.
Christmas is almost here, so why not have a special surprise each day leading up to the festive holiday? If you eat the chocolate, make sure to eat it all, or you'll die. Ich will be watching as you participate in The Advent Calendar.
Next movie: P2
Don't let the holiday season be merry without some threads from the Knight Light shop! On sale now for $16 is our new Hail Santa tee. Pick yourself up one to make everyone else envious with glee!
An award-winning podcast that takes a different horror film based on the theme of the month and breaks it down scene by scene (we spoil everything), which allows us to have a thoughtful conversation on the movie as a whole. Two Knights hold these discussions; Prince Jackson & Freddy Nuti!
You can find more horror-related content on Patreon.com/KnightLightPod!