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1263 episodes
- KEXP presents Death Cab For Cutie performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded September 7, 2026.
Songs: I Built You A Tower (a)
How Heavenly A State
Stone Over Water
Cath...
Ben Gibbard - Vocals, Guitar
Dave Depper - Guitar, Vocals
Nick Harmer - Bass
Jason McGerr - Drums
Zac Rae - Keys, Guitar
Host: Cheryl Waters
Audio Engineers: Kevin Suggs, Jon Roberts
Guest Audio Engineers: Andrea Nemeth, Will Markwell
Audio Mixer: Kevin Suggs
Mastering: Matt Ogaz
https://www.deathcabforcutie.com
http://kexp.org
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Photo by Carlos Cruz
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- KEXP presents The Sword performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded September 25, 2026.
Necron 99
Tears Like Diamonds
Maiden, Mother, Crone
Freya
Tres Brujas
JD Cronise - Vocals, Guitar
Kyle Shut - Guitar, Vocals
Bryan Richie - Bass, Vocals
Santiago ‘Jimmy’ Vela - Drums
Host: Tanner Ellison
Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs
Mastering: Matt Ogaz
https://www.theswordofficial.com
http://kexp.org
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Photo by Carlos Cruz
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- KEXP presents Altın Gün performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded September 9, 2026.
Gönül Dağı
Neredesin Sen
Bir Nazar Eyledim
Zülüf Dökülmüs Yüze
Erdinç Ecevit - Lead vocals, Saz, Synths
Jasper Verhulst - Bass, B Vox
Daniel Smienk - Drums
Chris Bruining - Percussion, Keyboards
Thijs Elzinga - Guitar
Host: Cheryl Waters
Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs
Guest Audio Engineers: Marco Martin, Juan Takahashi
Audio Mixer: Jasper Geluk
Mastering: Matt Ogaz
Photo: Carlos Cruz
https://altingunband.com
http://kexp.org
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- KEXP presents Dutch Interior performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded September 17, 2026.
Canada
Fourth Street
Ground Scores
Beekeeping
Conner Reeves - Guitar, Vocals
Noah Kurtz - Guitar, Vocals
Davis Stewart - Bass, Vocals
Shane Barton - Keys, Vocals
Jack Nugent - Guitar, Vocals, Aux
Hayden Barton - Drums, Vocals
Host: Greg Vandy
Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs
Mastering: Julian Martlew
https://dutchinterior.net
http://kexp.org
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Photo by Carlos Cruz
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- KEXP presents Earth Tongue performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded August 20, 2026.
Silver Eye
Demon Cam
Flashlight
Dungeon Vision
Dimly Lit Cadaver
Pentagram On The Moon
Gussie Larkin - Vocals, Guitar
Ezra Simons - Drums, Vocals
Host: DJ Jewel
Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs
Audio Mixer: Richard Behrens
Mastering: Matt Ogaz
Photo: Carlos Cruz
https://earthtongue.bandcamp.com/music
http://kexp.org
Join this channel to get access to perks:
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About Live on KEXP
Live on KEXP brings you the very best of KEXP’s world-renowned live in-studio and remote performances. Each week, we’ll bring you a new live session, from emerging artists to well-established acts, spanning styles, genres and cultures. Full video of all Live on KEXP performances available at youtube.com/kexp.Podcast website
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