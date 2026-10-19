Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsArtsLive on KEXP
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Live on KEXP
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Live on KEXP

KEXP
ArtsMusic
Live on KEXP
Latest episode

1263 episodes

  • Live on KEXP

    Death Cab For Cutie (Live on KEXP)

    10/15/2026 | 27 mins.
    KEXP presents Death Cab For Cutie performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded September 7, 2026.
    Songs: I Built You A Tower (a)
    How Heavenly A State
    Stone Over Water
    Cath...
    Ben Gibbard - Vocals, Guitar
    Dave Depper - Guitar, Vocals
    Nick Harmer - Bass
    Jason McGerr - Drums
    Zac Rae - Keys, Guitar
    Host: Cheryl Waters
    Audio Engineers: Kevin Suggs, Jon Roberts
    Guest Audio Engineers: Andrea Nemeth, Will Markwell
    Audio Mixer: Kevin Suggs
    Mastering: Matt Ogaz
    https://www.deathcabforcutie.com
    http://kexp.org

    Join this channel to get access to perks:
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA/join
    Photo by Carlos Cruz
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Live on KEXP

    The Sword (Live on KEXP)

    10/14/2026 | 28 mins.
    KEXP presents The Sword performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded September 25, 2026.
    Necron 99
    Tears Like Diamonds
    Maiden, Mother, Crone
    Freya
    Tres Brujas
    JD Cronise - Vocals, Guitar
    Kyle Shut - Guitar, Vocals
    Bryan Richie - Bass, Vocals
    Santiago ‘Jimmy’ Vela - Drums
    Host: Tanner Ellison
    Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs
    Mastering: Matt Ogaz
    https://www.theswordofficial.com
    http://kexp.org

    Join this channel to get access to perks:
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA/join
    Photo by Carlos Cruz
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Live on KEXP

    Altin Gün (Live on KEXP)

    10/14/2026 | 22 mins.
    KEXP presents Altın Gün performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded September 9, 2026.
    Gönül Dağı
    Neredesin Sen
    Bir Nazar Eyledim
    Zülüf Dökülmüs Yüze
    Erdinç Ecevit - Lead vocals, Saz, Synths
    Jasper Verhulst - Bass, B Vox
    Daniel Smienk - Drums
    Chris Bruining - Percussion, Keyboards
    Thijs Elzinga - Guitar

    Host: Cheryl Waters
    Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs
    Guest Audio Engineers: Marco Martin, Juan Takahashi
    Audio Mixer: Jasper Geluk
    Mastering: Matt Ogaz
    Photo: Carlos Cruz
    https://altingunband.com
    http://kexp.org

    Join this channel to get access to perks:
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA/join
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Live on KEXP

    Dutch Interior (Live on KEXP)

    10/09/2026 | 24 mins.
    KEXP presents Dutch Interior performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded September 17, 2026.
    Canada
    Fourth Street
    Ground Scores
    Beekeeping

    Conner Reeves - Guitar, Vocals
    Noah Kurtz - Guitar, Vocals
    Davis Stewart - Bass, Vocals
    Shane Barton - Keys, Vocals
    Jack Nugent - Guitar, Vocals, Aux
    Hayden Barton - Drums, Vocals

    Host: Greg Vandy
    Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs
    Mastering: Julian Martlew

    https://dutchinterior.net
    http://kexp.org

    Join this channel to get access to perks:
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA/join
    Photo by Carlos Cruz
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Live on KEXP

    Earth Tongue (Live on KEXP)

    10/07/2026 | 29 mins.
    KEXP presents Earth Tongue performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded August 20, 2026.
    Silver Eye
    Demon Cam
    Flashlight
    Dungeon Vision
    Dimly Lit Cadaver
    Pentagram On The Moon

    Gussie Larkin - Vocals, Guitar
    Ezra Simons - Drums, Vocals

    Host: DJ Jewel
    Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs
    Audio Mixer: Richard Behrens
    Mastering: Matt Ogaz
    Photo: Carlos Cruz

    https://earthtongue.bandcamp.com/music
    http://kexp.org

    Join this channel to get access to perks:
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA/join
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Live on KEXP
Live on KEXP brings you the very best of KEXP’s world-renowned live in-studio and remote performances. Each week, we’ll bring you a new live session, from emerging artists to well-established acts, spanning styles, genres and cultures. Full video of all Live on KEXP performances available at youtube.com/kexp.
Podcast website
ArtsMusic

Listen to Live on KEXP, The Moth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Live on KEXP: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.24.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 10/19/2026 - 1:11:54 PM
A company fromMADSACK