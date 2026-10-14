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Julian Dorey Daily

Julian Dorey | Daylight Media
ComedyPersonal Journals
Julian Dorey Daily
Latest episode

366 episodes

  • Julian Dorey Daily

    The Hollywood Blood-Harvesting Conspiracy | Kurt

    10/14/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/dmpKj9LCBLE

    Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily

    KURT's LINKS:

    IG: https://www.instagram.com/kurtmetzgercomedy/?hl=en

    X: https://x.com/kurtmetzger?

    YT: https://www.youtube.com/@kurtmetzgercomedy

    From Brooke Shields to Michael Jackson to Britney Spears — this conversation dives deep into how Hollywood’s obsession with fame has chewed up and discarded its youngest stars.

    KURT's LINKS:

    IG: https://www.instagram.com/kurtmetzgercomedy/?hl=en

    X: https://x.com/kurtmetzger?

    YT: https://www.youtube.com/@kurtmetzgercomedy

    We explore the decades-long pattern of child exploitation, Monarch-style conditioning, and psychological manipulation used to create perfect idols — and the disturbing truth about what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

    Inside this clip:

    Brooke Shields and the dark 1970s child-star era

    The Michael Jackson and Britney Spears parallels

    How “Monarch” trauma programming mirrors real Hollywood behavior

    Shirley Temple’s overlooked story

    The machine that sacrifices kids for fame

    ***TIMESTAMPS***

    00:00 - Brooke Shields, Hollywood, Child Actors, Michael Jackson, South Park

    13:13 - Omega Programming, Monarch, Remote Viewing, SSRIs, Medications Debate

    28:04 - MK Ultra, Generational Trauma, St. Louis Case, Epstein, Psy-Op Discussion

    38:37 - Masks, Fauci, Venezuela, Jehovah’s Witness Background, Belief Systems

    50:57 - Jimmy Dore, Petraeus, Ex-Al Qaeda, Mind Control Debate, Surveillance

    🎙️ Watch the full conversation on the Julian Dorey Podcast.

    @JulianDoreyDaily ​
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Julian Dorey Daily

    What an Insider Told Danny Jones About the Anthony Weiner Laptop...

    10/13/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/FJfr8iRQN04

    Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily

    DANNY'S LINKS

    - YT: @dannyjones

    - IG: https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones

    Newsletter: https://juliandoreypodcast.beehiiv.com/get-julians-top-10-books

    CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.com/invite/8QmWEKJ3BT

    This scandal surrounding the Anthony Weiner laptop and Frazzle Drip conspiracy theories remains a point of intense debate.

    We break down how these narratives gained traction during the election 2016 cycle and why they continue to circulate in online communities. The conversation addresses the difficulty of separating verified information from conjecture, particularly when discussions drift into topics involving figures like jeffrey epstein.

    Subscribe for weekly long-form breakdowns, and let us know in the comments if you want a deeper look at these political conspiracies.

    ***TIMESTAMPS***

    0:00 – Rockets, Iran & Backdoor Deals in Russia
    11:26 – Rothschilds, Rockefellers & Amanda Ungaro
    26:49 – Anthony Weiner & Hunter Biden Theories
    36:30 – Patriot Interceptors & Poor Nuclear Prep
    42:28 – Biological Weapons & "Lady al-Qaeda"
    48:01 – Airborne Bioweapons & Tim Dillon's Titanic Take

    @JulianDoreyDaily ​
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Julian Dorey Daily

    What REALLY Happens When You Investigate the Epstein Class Elites... | Nick Bryant

    10/12/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/aeJwuq_qXuc

    Subscribe Here: ⁨@JulianDoreyDaily⁩

    NICK'S LINKS:

    - X: https://x.com/nick__bryant

    - YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL-EuWGMznqwn7AomOPXNjQ

    - WEBSITE: https://nickbryantnyc.com/

    Newsletter: https://juliandoreypodcast.beehiiv.com/get-julians-top-10-books

    CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.com/invite/8QmWEKJ3BT

    Join us for this long form interview as we dissect complex ideas and explore the nuances of the topics shaping our world.

    This episode features a focused, one-on-one deep dive discussion between two individuals who have spent time analyzing the current landscape of their respective fields. We move past surface-level headlines to examine the underlying motivations and historical context that define these issues.

    Whether you are looking for an intellectual conversation on pressing cultural shifts or simply seeking a detailed breakdown of how specific events are unfolding, this podcast episode offers the time and space to think critically. We break down the core arguments to provide a clearer perspective on what really matters.

    Subscribe for weekly deep-dive breakdowns, and comment which topics you want us to address next.

    ***TIMESTAMPS***

    0:00 – Watergate's CIA Honey Pot & Bob Woodward

    9:05 – The Push for an Independent Commission

    20:25 – Running Away at 12, Studying Kant

    29:52 – Minneapolis Murders & Moving to New York

    38:58 – Acosta's "Special Room" & the Sweetheart Deal

    50:55 – Alfredo Rodriguez Steals the Black Book

    @JulianDoreyDaily ​
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Julian Dorey Daily

    Rabbis What Tommy G LEARNED from Speaking with American Jewish Rabbis

    10/11/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/WoIgX-i2hSs

    Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily

    TOMMY G'S LINKS:
    Tommy G YT: ​​https://www.youtube.com/@TommyGMcGee

    Documentarian and journalist Tommy G (3M+ subscribers) joins Julian Dorey to break down the political currents most people are missing — starting with Benjamin Netanyahu's calculated political operations and how genuine criticism gets labeled antisemitic. They get into the Bilderberg Group's annual secretive meetings and whether the constant focus on Israel is distracting from other institutional problems entirely.

    From there, Tommy explains why Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie is facing a primary challenge despite sky-high approval ratings, and what that says about how outsider political movements get squeezed out. Julian and Tommy dig into what they see as Trump's turning point — an apparent shift between his first and second administrations that seems to contradict his original campaign promises — before getting into the legislation quietly deepening US-Israeli military and intelligence integration without much public notice. They close out on Tommy's life philosophy: leading with curiosity, doing the experiential legwork himself instead of settling for armchair analysis.

    Timestamps:
    0:00 – Netanyahu & Politics
    18:22 – Bilderberg & Massie
    28:53 – Trump's Turning Point
    35:10 – Military Merger
    52:34 – Life Philosophy

    @JulianDoreyDaily ​
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Julian Dorey Daily

    The REAL Reason Billionaires are Building Bunkers | Bret Weinstein

    10/10/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/DMfPxmw3Y9Q

    Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily

    BRET'S LINKS:

    - X: https://x.com/BretWeinstein

    - YT: @DarkHorsePod

    - WEBSITE: https://www.darkhorsepodcast.org/

    - IG: https://www.instagram.com/thedarkhorsepodcast

    Bret Weinstein brings up Doug Rushkoff's reporting on billionaire bunker culture in this segment, using it as a jumping-off point to talk about how dangerous it can be to take individual components of a system in isolation rather than seeing the full picture. That framework leads directly into a discussion of Toka, the company flagged earlier in the conversation, with Bret arguing that the simple fact a company like this exists at all should be treated as a massive red flag on its own.

    From there, Bret and Julian get into what Bret calls the end of juris prudence, and connect it to a bigger, more unsettling thread: the dollar being deliberately undermined as part of a broader plan to shift the country toward an electronic currency. Bret is careful to frame parts of this as what's certainly plausible rather than confirmed fact, but he doesn't soften the overall warning, closing the segment with a blunt line: "we're in dangerous, dangerous waters."

    ***TIMESTAMPS***

    0:00 – AI, UBI & Money's Time Travel

    10:14 – Humanoid Robots & the Thirty Trillion Principle

    20:26 – Toka, Digital Currency & Reading Trump

    30:17 – Can Trump REVERSE Course?

    41:09 – Why Trump Flipped on the Epstein Promise

    50:56 – The West's Fractures & Turning the Tide

    @JulianDoreyDaily ​
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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