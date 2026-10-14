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366 episodes
- FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/dmpKj9LCBLE
Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily
KURT's LINKS:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/kurtmetzgercomedy/?hl=en
X: https://x.com/kurtmetzger?
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@kurtmetzgercomedy
From Brooke Shields to Michael Jackson to Britney Spears — this conversation dives deep into how Hollywood’s obsession with fame has chewed up and discarded its youngest stars.
KURT's LINKS:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/kurtmetzgercomedy/?hl=en
X: https://x.com/kurtmetzger?
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@kurtmetzgercomedy
We explore the decades-long pattern of child exploitation, Monarch-style conditioning, and psychological manipulation used to create perfect idols — and the disturbing truth about what happens when the cameras stop rolling.
Inside this clip:
Brooke Shields and the dark 1970s child-star era
The Michael Jackson and Britney Spears parallels
How “Monarch” trauma programming mirrors real Hollywood behavior
Shirley Temple’s overlooked story
The machine that sacrifices kids for fame
***TIMESTAMPS***
00:00 - Brooke Shields, Hollywood, Child Actors, Michael Jackson, South Park
13:13 - Omega Programming, Monarch, Remote Viewing, SSRIs, Medications Debate
28:04 - MK Ultra, Generational Trauma, St. Louis Case, Epstein, Psy-Op Discussion
38:37 - Masks, Fauci, Venezuela, Jehovah’s Witness Background, Belief Systems
50:57 - Jimmy Dore, Petraeus, Ex-Al Qaeda, Mind Control Debate, Surveillance
🎙️ Watch the full conversation on the Julian Dorey Podcast.
@JulianDoreyDaily
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- WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/FJfr8iRQN04
Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily
DANNY'S LINKS
- YT: @dannyjones
- IG: https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones
Newsletter: https://juliandoreypodcast.beehiiv.com/get-julians-top-10-books
CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.com/invite/8QmWEKJ3BT
This scandal surrounding the Anthony Weiner laptop and Frazzle Drip conspiracy theories remains a point of intense debate.
We break down how these narratives gained traction during the election 2016 cycle and why they continue to circulate in online communities. The conversation addresses the difficulty of separating verified information from conjecture, particularly when discussions drift into topics involving figures like jeffrey epstein.
Subscribe for weekly long-form breakdowns, and let us know in the comments if you want a deeper look at these political conspiracies.
***TIMESTAMPS***
0:00 – Rockets, Iran & Backdoor Deals in Russia
11:26 – Rothschilds, Rockefellers & Amanda Ungaro
26:49 – Anthony Weiner & Hunter Biden Theories
36:30 – Patriot Interceptors & Poor Nuclear Prep
42:28 – Biological Weapons & "Lady al-Qaeda"
48:01 – Airborne Bioweapons & Tim Dillon's Titanic Take
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What REALLY Happens When You Investigate the Epstein Class Elites... | Nick Bryant10/12/2026 | 1h 4 mins.WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/aeJwuq_qXuc
Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily
NICK'S LINKS:
- X: https://x.com/nick__bryant
- YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL-EuWGMznqwn7AomOPXNjQ
- WEBSITE: https://nickbryantnyc.com/
Newsletter: https://juliandoreypodcast.beehiiv.com/get-julians-top-10-books
CLIPPERS DISCORD: https://discord.com/invite/8QmWEKJ3BT
Join us for this long form interview as we dissect complex ideas and explore the nuances of the topics shaping our world.
This episode features a focused, one-on-one deep dive discussion between two individuals who have spent time analyzing the current landscape of their respective fields. We move past surface-level headlines to examine the underlying motivations and historical context that define these issues.
Whether you are looking for an intellectual conversation on pressing cultural shifts or simply seeking a detailed breakdown of how specific events are unfolding, this podcast episode offers the time and space to think critically. We break down the core arguments to provide a clearer perspective on what really matters.
Subscribe for weekly deep-dive breakdowns, and comment which topics you want us to address next.
***TIMESTAMPS***
0:00 – Watergate's CIA Honey Pot & Bob Woodward
9:05 – The Push for an Independent Commission
20:25 – Running Away at 12, Studying Kant
29:52 – Minneapolis Murders & Moving to New York
38:58 – Acosta's "Special Room" & the Sweetheart Deal
50:55 – Alfredo Rodriguez Steals the Black Book
@JulianDoreyDaily
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- WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/WoIgX-i2hSs
Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily
TOMMY G'S LINKS:
Tommy G YT: https://www.youtube.com/@TommyGMcGee
Documentarian and journalist Tommy G (3M+ subscribers) joins Julian Dorey to break down the political currents most people are missing — starting with Benjamin Netanyahu's calculated political operations and how genuine criticism gets labeled antisemitic. They get into the Bilderberg Group's annual secretive meetings and whether the constant focus on Israel is distracting from other institutional problems entirely.
From there, Tommy explains why Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie is facing a primary challenge despite sky-high approval ratings, and what that says about how outsider political movements get squeezed out. Julian and Tommy dig into what they see as Trump's turning point — an apparent shift between his first and second administrations that seems to contradict his original campaign promises — before getting into the legislation quietly deepening US-Israeli military and intelligence integration without much public notice. They close out on Tommy's life philosophy: leading with curiosity, doing the experiential legwork himself instead of settling for armchair analysis.
Timestamps:
0:00 – Netanyahu & Politics
18:22 – Bilderberg & Massie
28:53 – Trump's Turning Point
35:10 – Military Merger
52:34 – Life Philosophy
@JulianDoreyDaily
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- WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/DMfPxmw3Y9Q
Subscribe Here: @JulianDoreyDaily
BRET'S LINKS:
- X: https://x.com/BretWeinstein
- YT: @DarkHorsePod
- WEBSITE: https://www.darkhorsepodcast.org/
- IG: https://www.instagram.com/thedarkhorsepodcast
Bret Weinstein brings up Doug Rushkoff's reporting on billionaire bunker culture in this segment, using it as a jumping-off point to talk about how dangerous it can be to take individual components of a system in isolation rather than seeing the full picture. That framework leads directly into a discussion of Toka, the company flagged earlier in the conversation, with Bret arguing that the simple fact a company like this exists at all should be treated as a massive red flag on its own.
From there, Bret and Julian get into what Bret calls the end of juris prudence, and connect it to a bigger, more unsettling thread: the dollar being deliberately undermined as part of a broader plan to shift the country toward an electronic currency. Bret is careful to frame parts of this as what's certainly plausible rather than confirmed fact, but he doesn't soften the overall warning, closing the segment with a blunt line: "we're in dangerous, dangerous waters."
***TIMESTAMPS***
0:00 – AI, UBI & Money's Time Travel
10:14 – Humanoid Robots & the Thirty Trillion Principle
20:26 – Toka, Digital Currency & Reading Trump
30:17 – Can Trump REVERSE Course?
41:09 – Why Trump Flipped on the Epstein Promise
50:56 – The West's Fractures & Turning the Tide
@JulianDoreyDaily
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