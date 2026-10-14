WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/DMfPxmw3Y9Q



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BRET'S LINKS:



- X: https://x.com/BretWeinstein



- YT: @DarkHorsePod



- WEBSITE: https://www.darkhorsepodcast.org/



- IG: https://www.instagram.com/thedarkhorsepodcast



Bret Weinstein brings up Doug Rushkoff's reporting on billionaire bunker culture in this segment, using it as a jumping-off point to talk about how dangerous it can be to take individual components of a system in isolation rather than seeing the full picture. That framework leads directly into a discussion of Toka, the company flagged earlier in the conversation, with Bret arguing that the simple fact a company like this exists at all should be treated as a massive red flag on its own.



From there, Bret and Julian get into what Bret calls the end of juris prudence, and connect it to a bigger, more unsettling thread: the dollar being deliberately undermined as part of a broader plan to shift the country toward an electronic currency. Bret is careful to frame parts of this as what's certainly plausible rather than confirmed fact, but he doesn't soften the overall warning, closing the segment with a blunt line: "we're in dangerous, dangerous waters."



***TIMESTAMPS***



0:00 – AI, UBI & Money's Time Travel



10:14 – Humanoid Robots & the Thirty Trillion Principle



20:26 – Toka, Digital Currency & Reading Trump



30:17 – Can Trump REVERSE Course?



41:09 – Why Trump Flipped on the Epstein Promise



50:56 – The West's Fractures & Turning the Tide



@JulianDoreyDaily ​

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