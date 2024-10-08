Judgment Calls with Hon. David F. Levi

Judges Under Siege: Threats, Disinformation, and the Decline of Public Trust in the Judiciary

This episode addresses the alarming surge of attacks on judges and courts. These attacks range from threats and acts of physical violence to a corrosive rhetoric that undermines public confidence in the judiciary. While criticism of court decisions is a vital aspect of a healthy democracy, dismissing the courts as corrupt or illegitimate threatens the rule of law. Podcast host David F. Levi moderates this discussion in which panelists share their perspectives on the increase in attacks on and unfair criticism of judges and propose solutions to protect judicial independence and uphold the integrity of our judicial system.