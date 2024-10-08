Judgment Calls with Hon. David F. Levi

Judges Under Siege: Threats, Disinformation, and the Decline of Public Trust in the Judiciary
This episode addresses the alarming surge of attacks on judges and courts. These attacks range from threats and acts of physical violence to a corrosive rhetoric that undermines public confidence in the judiciary. While criticism of court decisions is a vital aspect of a healthy democracy, dismissing the courts as corrupt or illegitimate threatens the rule of law. Podcast host David F. Levi moderates this discussion in which panelists share their perspectives on the increase in attacks on and unfair criticism of judges and propose solutions to protect judicial independence and uphold the integrity of our judicial system.
--------
1:00:04
Judge M. Margaret McKeown McKeown on the Environmental Legacy of William O. Douglas
Senior Judge M. Margaret McKeown of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit talks with David F. Levi about McKeown’s new book, Citizen Justice: The Environmental Legacy of William O. Douglas—Public Advocate and Conservation Champion.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas was a giant in the legal world, particularly as the longest-serving justice from 1939 to 1975. His most enduring legacy, however, is perhaps his advocacy for the environment. In a way unthinkable today, Douglas ran a one-man lobby shop from his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court, bringing him admiration from allies in conservation groups but raising ethical issues with his colleagues. He became a national figure through his books, articles, and speeches warning against environmental dangers. Douglas organized protest hikes to leverage his position as a national icon, he lobbied politicians and policymakers privately about everything from logging to highway construction and pollution, and he protested at the Supreme Court through his voluminous and passionate dissents.
This episode was published as a joint episode of the American Law Institute’s podcast Reasonably Speaking.
--------
50:24
A Conversation with Judge Diane Wood
Judge Diane Wood of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit talks with David F. Levi about her journey to the bench, her judicial philosophy, and the many rewarding aspects of judging. In 2022, Judge Wood served as a distinguished judge in residence at Duke Law School.
--------
54:01
A Conversation with Judge Michael J. Garcia
Judge Michael J. Garcia of the New York Court of Appeals talks about his unique pathway to the bench.
Judge Garcia graduated from Albany Law School in 1989 and went on to clerk for Judge Judith Kaye, the first woman associate and later chief judge of New York state’s highest court, the New York Court of Appeals.
During his distinguished career, Judge Garcia has served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and has held executive offices at the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In 2016, Judge Garcia was nominated and confirmed to a 14-year term as one of seven judges on the New York Court of Appeals.
Judge Garcia served as the Bolch Judicial Institute’s Distinguished Judge in Residence in 2021.
--------
41:56
A Conversation with Justice Stephen Breyer
Stephen G. Breyer, Associate Justice, United States Supreme Court, talks with David F. Levi about themes from his latest book, "The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics," published by Harvard University Press.
Judgment Calls is a podcast hosted by David F. Levi, director of the Bolch Judicial Institute, former dean of Duke Law School, and former Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. In Judgment Calls, Levi interviews judges about their work, their lives, and the challenges and opportunities they see in the U.S. courts. So often judges in the United States work in solitude and behind chambers’ doors. By offering a view into the lives and work of judges, this podcast aims to increase public understanding of what judges do — and how and why they do it. In doing so, we hope this podcast contributes to a greater awareness of the value of judicial independence and advances the Bolch Judicial Institute’s mission of supporting and protecting the rule of law.