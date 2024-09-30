Ep. 301 Look For Changes In The Market With These Strategies and Signals

Let the market guide you. Irusha Peiris, portfolio manager at O'Neil Global Advisors, strikes the balance between rolling with the punches and getting ahead of the market when opportunities present themselves. He also looks back at 300 episodes of the "Investing with IBD" podcast and the key moments and lessons that defined him as a trader.