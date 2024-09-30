Ep. 302 Finding Outperformance And Notching Bigger Wins With Conviction In Market Leaders
No one wants to be a one-hit wonder. Briefly outperforming the market isn’t enough — what matters is learning how to continue moving the needle in your portfolio with a strategy that’s sustainable. Alissa Coram, executive editor of multimedia at Investor’s Business Daily, joins the “Investing with IBD” podcast to discuss how she doubled her portfolio within a year, her buy rules, sell signals and how to fit active trading into a busy lifestyle.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:40
Ep. 301 Look For Changes In The Market With These Strategies and Signals
Let the market guide you. Irusha Peiris, portfolio manager at O’Neil Global Advisors, strikes the balance between rolling with the punches and getting ahead of the market when opportunities present themselves. He also looks back at 300 episodes of the “Investing with IBD” podcast and the key moments and lessons that defined him as a trader.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:09:02
Ep. 300 How To Listen For Sell Signals And When To Stick To Your Hold Rules
Not every sell signal is the same. Kathy Donnelly, investing coach and co-author of “The Lifecycle Trade,” joins Investor’s Business Daily’s “Investing with IBD” podcast to explain why good trading isn’t necessarily about selling at any one signal, but finding the limitations and exceptions with your holding rules. She also discusses applying trade rules to stocks like Cava (CAVA), Netflix (NFLX) and AppLovin (APP).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:07:05
Ep. 299 900%+ Return In 11 Months: How To Identify Themes That Power Up Your Portfolio
Stay in control, no matter where your trading game takes you. Leoš Mikulka, trader and leading participant in the 2024 U.S. Investing Championship with a gain of more than 900% in 11 months, shares how he identifies the themes and setups that led to his investing success. Plus, he discusses the competitive edge he brought from football to investing and how he fits trading into his weekly routine. Mikulka also discusses the action in stocks like GE Vernova (GEV), NextNav (NN) and IonQ (IONQ).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
56:23
Ep. 298 Come Prepared For Sector Rotations With Iron Condors, Call Walls And More
Get ready for sector rotations with the best tools of the trade. Anne-Marie Baiynd, trader and author of “The Trading Book,” starts from the basics, discussing the motivations people can have for buying and selling stock, how to deploy iron condors and what call walls are.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to Investing With IBD, a weekly podcast for investors who want to sharpen their trading skills, learn how to make more money and take control over their investment success. From insights into stock market trends, timeless investing tips and fundamental and technical analysis of top stocks using stock charts, this is where you’ll find the expert guidance you need to maximize your gains and minimize your losses. New episode every Thursday.