Send us a textLearn about what it takes to help keep our roads safe and passable in the case of a snow storm. Hear from Streets Manager Keith Bohan about the City's snow plow operations. Keith shares information about the routes City teams plow, how they make decisions about deployments, what materials they use on the roads, and innovations the team uses like route optimization technology. In this episode:Snow plow routesParks and trails plow routesSnow operations phone line: 720-898-7725Streets maintenance phone line: 720-898-7720News and events:Trees across Arvada orders are open until Feb. 1Apply for a City board or commission by Jan. 6Water sampling credit for homes built 1983 to 1987 contact the Water Quality Department at [email protected] or 720-898-7800Visit us at ArvadaCO.gov/Podcast or email us at [email protected].
--------
32:08
Inside Arvada's Water Rates with Sharon Israel
Send us a textArvada's Utilities Department ensures that our high-quality, essential water, wastewater, and stormwater services are running 24/7, 365!Join us with guest Sharon Israel, the City's Director of Utilities, who shares how water, wastewater, and stormwater services are handled with care. Learn more about how the City budgets for these services, including the upcoming adjustments to rates and fees for 2025 that aim to sustain Arvada's robust and aging infrastructure.In this episode:2025 water, sewer, stormwater customer rates & feesFor information on financial assistance programs, reach out to the Utility Billing team at 720-898-7070 (M-F, 8 am-5 pm)Resource Central outdoor water conservation programsArvada's water supply sourcesVarious public improvement projectsMore about Arvada's systems and funding on the Utilities Transparency pageNews & Events:Participate in the Connecting Arvada transportation surveyLeaf Recycling drop-off extended through Tues., Nov. 19Arvada Aquatics Center Grand Opening celebration on Sat., Nov. 23Updates on 57th & Grandview Traffic Calming Pilot StudyGarrison Garden Paseo and the Standley Lake Library Trailhead are now open!Climate Action and Sustainability Plan Open House on Thurs., Nov. 14Ongoing development of a Waste Diversion Action Plan Visit us at ArvadaCO.gov/Podcast or email us at [email protected].
--------
41:55
Inside the new Arvada Aquatics Center
Send us a textHave you ever wondered what it takes to bring a state-of-the-art aquatics center to life? Want to know when the new Arvada Aquatics Center will open? Tune in to hear it here first, the grand opening of the Arvada Aquatics Center is just around the corner! The new facility promises to be an amazing asset for local swim teams and regional meets, boasting a 50-meter competitive pool, a 25-yard auxiliary pool, and an impressive dive well. Plus, it's designed with sustainability in mind, achieving a silver LEED certification.Join us for a conversation with Hillary Romersberger, the Director of Recreation Services for Apex Park and Recreation District. Hillary shares her extensive expertise and passion for community recreation. She details how this project wouldn't be possible without the strong collaboration between the City of Arvada, Apex, and Jeffco Public Schools. For more information about the Arvada Aquatics Center visit the City of Arvada's project page. In the future, information about programming at the facility will be available on the Apex website. Also in this episode: Last chance to take the Arvada Community Survey (arvadasurvey.com)Take the Connecting Arvada transportation survey to help the City plan for the future of transportation projects over the next 20+ years 2024 Leaf Recycling Drop-off Events (Nov. 2 to 16)Climate Action and Sustainability Plan Open House on Nov. 14Learn about the Waste Diversion Action PlanVisit the Utilities Transparency page to view 2025 water, wastewater, and stormwater customer rates and fees (approved by City Council on October 21)Visit us at ArvadaCO.gov/Podcast or email us at [email protected].
--------
22:59
Inside Arvada's Budget with Finance Director Bryan Archer
Send us a textFinance Director Bryan Archer joins us to talk about the City budget, taxes, bond projects and more. Bryan has been with the City of Arvada since 1996, serving several roles, including budget analyst, accounting manager and controller. In his role as Finance Director, Bryan oversees all areas of finance, including treasury, budget, cash, investments, accounting and purchasing.Topics covered in this episode include: Understanding the City budget, includes info about: 10-year financial plan Funding sources General fund vs. enterprise funds Operating budget and capital improvement fundBond fundingBiennial operating and capital budget:2023-2024 Revised Budget (PDF)2025-2026 Proposed Budget (PDF)2025-2026 proposed budget presentation to City Council from Sept. 23, 2024TABOR Financial transparency Property taxes and the Jefferson County Property Records Application Other news and events: Arvada's GIS mapsArvada Community Survey (arvadasurvey.com) 2024 Leaf Recycling Drop-off EventsClimate Action and Sustainability Plan Open House on Nov. 14Visit us at ArvadaCO.gov/Podcast or email us at [email protected].
--------
26:27
Inside Arvada's Sustainability Division with Nalini Margaitis
Send us a textJoin us on Inside Arvada as we sit down with Nalini Margaitis, Arvada's Senior Sustainability Coordinator, to learn more about the City's first Climate Action and Sustainability Plan. Together, we explore the history behind Arvada's sustainability initiatives, the creation of Nalini’s position, and key focus areas of the new plan. Topics discussed in this episode: Arvada's Climate Action and Sustainability PlanThe Arvada Sustainability Advisory Committee Climate Action and Sustainability Plan Open House on Nov. 14Arvada's 2023 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by sector pie chartEnergy saving resources for residents and businessesWater-saving programs (Garden in a Box, Waterwise Seminars, Lawn Replacement Slow the Flow sprinkler evaluation) Better Buildings ChallengeColorado Home Electrification Calculator Other news and upcoming events: Fall Leaf Drop-Off Recycling (Nov. 2-16)Arvada's 2024 Community Survey is now open! Connecting Arvada, the City's first transportation system plan will have more community engagement soon, stay tuned!Visit us at ArvadaCO.gov/Podcast or email us at [email protected].
Inside Arvada is the City of Arvada’s official podcast where we bring you conversations with the people who make Arvada a thriving community. Hear stories about the past, present and future of Arvada through the lens of the City team members who help make it all happen. Explore the complex topics impacting our community and dig in to conversations about parks and sustainability, development, transportation, water resources and more.