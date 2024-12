Inside the new Arvada Aquatics Center

Have you ever wondered what it takes to bring a state-of-the-art aquatics center to life? Want to know when the new Arvada Aquatics Center will open? Tune in to hear it here first, the grand opening of the Arvada Aquatics Center is just around the corner! The new facility promises to be an amazing asset for local swim teams and regional meets, boasting a 50-meter competitive pool, a 25-yard auxiliary pool, and an impressive dive well. Plus, it's designed with sustainability in mind, achieving a silver LEED certification.Join us for a conversation with Hillary Romersberger, the Director of Recreation Services for Apex Park and Recreation District. Hillary shares her extensive expertise and passion for community recreation. She details how this project wouldn't be possible without the strong collaboration between the City of Arvada, Apex, and Jeffco Public Schools.  For more information about the Arvada Aquatics Center visit the City of Arvada's project page. In the future, information about programming at the facility will be available on the Apex website. Also in this episode: Last chance to take the Arvada Community Survey (arvadasurvey.com)Take the Connecting Arvada transportation survey to help the City plan for the future of transportation projects over the next 20+ years 2024 Leaf Recycling Drop-off Events (Nov. 2 to 16)Climate Action and Sustainability Plan Open House on Nov. 14Learn about the Waste Diversion Action PlanVisit the Utilities Transparency page to view 2025 water, wastewater, and stormwater customer rates and fees (approved by City Council on October 21)