We examine the tech giant's approach to fostering the next wave of AI development. This podcast investigates the financial strategy fueling Google's AI ambitions. We examine the tech giant's approach to fostering the next wave of AI development.

We examine OpenAI's strategy for improving AI's technical capabilities. We explore the impact of GPT-4.1 on coding and mathematics inside ChatGPT. Discover why GPT-4.1 is a game changer for programmers and mathematicians.

This episode unpacks what this deal means for the future of data and AI. Discover how Databricks is expanding its footprint in the AI infrastructure space. Learn how Neon's technology fits into Databricks' larger platform strategy.

This podcast dives into the human-machine collaboration emerging in industry. We explore how Amazon's new AI robot is reshaping automation. We discuss Amazon's vision for the next generation of robotic technology.

Learn how musicians and creators can leverage this new model for innovation. This podcast covers how AI tools are unlocking music generation for all. Discover the implications for artists, producers, and the music industry at large.

About In Machines we Trust

"In Machines We Trust" is a captivating podcast that delves deep into the world of technology and innovation. Each episode explores a range of cutting-edge topics and current news, offering listeners insights into the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our discussions focus on how these technological advancements impact society, economy, and our daily lives. Join us as we navigate the intricate and fascinating world of machines, unraveling the mysteries and possibilities they hold.