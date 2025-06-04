Powered by RND
In Machines we Trust
Technology
  New from Stability AI: AI Composer Tech
    Learn how musicians and creators can leverage this new model for innovation. This podcast covers how AI tools are unlocking music generation for all. Discover the implications for artists, producers, and the music industry at large.
    --------  
    7:52
  The Future with Robotic Innovation
    This podcast dives into the human-machine collaboration emerging in industry. We explore how Amazon's new AI robot is reshaping automation. We discuss Amazon's vision for the next generation of robotic technology.
    --------  
    11:00
  Neon Joins Databricks in AI Infrastructure Innovator
    This episode unpacks what this deal means for the future of data and AI. Discover how Databricks is expanding its footprint in the AI infrastructure space. Learn how Neon's technology fits into Databricks' larger platform strategy.
    --------  
    9:25
  ChatGPT Gets Powerful Update: Advanced Math Tools
    We examine OpenAI's strategy for improving AI's technical capabilities. We explore the impact of GPT-4.1 on coding and mathematics inside ChatGPT. Discover why GPT-4.1 is a game changer for programmers and mathematicians.
    --------  
    10:16
  Google Doubles Down on AI Venture Capital Move
    We examine the tech giant's approach to fostering the next wave of AI development. This podcast investigates the financial strategy fueling Google's AI ambitions. We examine the tech giant's approach to fostering the next wave of AI development.
    --------  
    9:31

About In Machines we Trust

"In Machines We Trust" is a captivating podcast that delves deep into the world of technology and innovation. Each episode explores a range of cutting-edge topics and current news, offering listeners insights into the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our discussions focus on how these technological advancements impact society, economy, and our daily lives. Join us as we navigate the intricate and fascinating world of machines, unraveling the mysteries and possibilities they hold.
