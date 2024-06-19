Mozilla’s IRL podcast is a Shorty Awards finalist - we need your help to win!

We’re excited to share that Mozilla's IRL podcast is a Shorty Awards finalist in the Science and Technology Podcast category! If you enjoy IRL you can show your support by voting for us.The Shorty Awards recognizes great content by brands, agencies and nonprofits. It’s really an honor to be able to feature the voices and stories of the folks who are putting people over profit in AI. A Shorty Award will help bring these stories to even more listeners. How to vote1. Go to mzl.la/shorty2. Click 'Vote in Science and Technology Podcast'3. create a username and password (it's easy, we promise!)4. Come back and vote every day until April 30thWe believe putting people over profit is award-worthy. Don’t you? Thanks for your support!