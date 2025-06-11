The Whitelist Grind is OVER: How Signals.art is Fixing NFT Launches (with Nick Sainato)
While Bitcoin 2025 and Inscribing Vegas lit up the Strip, we camped out with a mic and grabbed the builders behind the biggest moves in Ordinals. Episode #1 from Sin City features Nick Sainato —Gamma Co‑Founder, now debuting Signals.art, the platform out to kill the NFT whitelist grind and give everyone a social credit score.We dive into:- Whitelist grind culture & inefficiencies in the market- Price discovery and go-to-market strategies for NFTs- Signals.art walkthrough- Early Ordinals lore & Nick's origin storyFOLLOW NICK: https://x.com/nicksainatoFOLLOW SIGNALS: https://x.com/signalsartCLAIM 300 BARS ON SIGNALS.ART WITH CODE "#HMP": https://signals.art/Get bonus content by subscribing to @hellmoneypod on X: https://x.com/hellmoneypod/creator-subscriptions/subscribeOr support the podcast by sending a BTC donation: bc1qztncp7lmcxdgude4px2vzh72p2yu2aud0eyzys ORDINALS PROTOCOL SHIRT: https://shop.inscribing.com/products/ordinals-protocol-shirtTIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro & Inscribing Vegas review8:55 Signals.art & where we're at in the market14:00 Fixing the whitelist grind18:30 What is Signals?29:00 Clearing price auction price discovery38:10 Signals is chain-agnostic41:00 Pricing psychology52:00 Mint behavior59:00 Signals walkthrough1:08:15 Nick Sainato origin story1:18:15 Early Ordinals lore1:25:50 Outro
BITCOIN CORE IS COMPROMISED! Meanwhile the Ordinals empire expands 🔥
On this episode of Hell Money, we're locking in on final updates before we take over Las Vegas, Nevada. We're auctioning the first piece from FUN!, the debut collection by Casey Rodarmor and Parker Day, and showing why Bitcoin-native auction tech beats the grift of legacy art houses.We explore:- Why Sotheby's and Christie's can't compete with Bitcoin builders- Launching Megalith.art, the first Ordinals + Bitcoin-native auction platform- The debut piece from FUN! by Casey + Parker- How to use Ordinals Satscards for in-person trading of inscriptions, runes, and more- The OP_RETURN drama: Bitcoin podcasters vs. Bitcoin Core devsTIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro and Inscribing Vegas9:12 Megalith.art auction of FUN!27:50 Ordinals Satscards32:00 Ordinals Satscard tutorial42:15 OP_RETURN drama57:00 Outro
THE SPIRITUALITY ICEBERG
On this episode of Hell Money, we map the descent from New Age girlboss spirituality into the deep lore of interdimensional entrapment. It's Erin's spirituality iceberg: past the veil, past the simulation, straight into the metaphysical abyss.We explore:Shifting, twin flames, and the TikTok spirituality pipelineGalactic Federation Council bureaucracy hellscapeWhether we're evolving or being harvestedSaturnian timelines, Hyperborea, and nuclear karmaWhat it means to escape the reincarnation matrixTIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro6:35 Tier 133:50 Tier 21:09:15 Tier 31:41:00 Tier 42:36:00 Tier 5
Casey Rodarmor Breaks His Silence on OP_CAT
In this episode of the Hell Money Podcast, we deliver a cosmic market update from the depths of tariff uncertainty, then discuss the opcode everyone's frothing at the mouth over: OP_CAT. What is OP_CAT? What does it unlock for Bitcoin? And should it even happen?We explore:- AI and telepathy in the Age of Aquarius- Tariffs and a cosmic market update- Finding decentralized truth in the Akashic Records- Explaining the basics of OP_CAT- How OP_CAT could enable powerful primitives like vaults, covenants, and turing completeness- Whether or not OP_CAT belongs in BitcoinTIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro & AI Telepathy8:00 Tariffs & Cosmic Market Update43:00 The Akashic Records, Decentralized Truth, & Randonauting51:45 OP_CAT54:15 Turing machines & completeness1:00:00 Uses for OP_CAT1:13:30 Rijndael's Taplocks1:18:00 Outro
Bitcoin Meets Wall Street: How Futures & Derivatives Drive Global Adoption (with Matt Wraith)
Today we’re joined by dear friend of the pod Matt Wraith, CTO of Bitnomial, a Bitcoin futures and derivatives exchange. What starts as a conversation about Bitcoin futures and derivatives trading quickly spirals into a philosophical exploration of financial abstraction, capitalism, and the physical reality of money itself.We cover:- How Bitcoin futures and derivatives work- Good and bad abstraction in financialization- Self regulation in complex economic systems- Matt's journey from physics to Bitcoin- Why money should be expensive and useless- Ordinals, Runes, and Inscriptions derivativesGet bonus content by subscribing to @hellmoneypod on X: https://x.com/hellmoneypod/creator-subscriptions/subscribeOr support the podcast by sending a BTC donation: bc1qztncp7lmcxdgude4px2vzh72p2yu2aud0eyzys 10% OFF INSCRIBING VEGAS: https://pretix.eu/inscribing/vegas/redeem?voucher=HELLMONEY10% OFF BITCOIN 2025: https://tickets.b.tc/code/inscribing/event/bitcoin-2025ORDINALS PROTOCOL SHIRT: https://shop.inscribing.com/products/ordinals-protocol-shirtFOLLOW MATT: https://x.com/wraith_mFOLLOW BITNOMIAL: https://x.com/BitnomialLEARN MORE ABOUT BITNOMIAL: https://bitnomial.com/BOTANICAL.FINANCE: https://botanical.finance/FOLLOW HELL MONEY PODCAST:→ HMP: https://x.com/hellmoneypod→ Casey: https://x.com/rodarmor→ Erin: https://x.com/realizingerin→ Podcast Links: https://hell.money/TIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro, the Friedman family, SF Bitdevs11:00 Bitnomial: Bitcoin futures & options13:30 How do futures work?18:00 Bitcoin futures21:00 Matt's history with Bitcoin & Bitnomial28:40 Bitcoin derivatives, futures, options, & risk36:00 Oil futures went negative in 202039:00 Complicated economic systems self regulating44:00 21st century economic experiments49:50 Matt's academic history, physics of metals1:01:00 Chicago & the commodities industry1:04:00 Bitcoin futures are a necessary part of institutional adoption1:10:00 Derivatives, financial abstraction, & market stability1:15:00 Investors fund the future, our rigged economic system1:23:00 We need more economic/political experiments1:24:30 Matt's journey to Bitcoin1:30:00 Bitcoin is a tether between digital and physical reality1:35:00 Money should be useless and expensive1:38:00 We don't know everything that Bitcoin can do1:41:30 Instantaneous money transfer1:44:30 Stablecoins on Runes1:46:30 Ordinals, Runes, & Inscriptions futures1:51:00 Trading Places, people are not fungible1:59:00 Outro